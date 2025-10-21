It is time to stop prevaricating and to disarm Hamas fully, decisively, and without apology. A terrorist organization that slaughters civilians, glorifies massacre, and rules by fear cannot be allowed to retain an arsenal, and certainly not to rearm, regroup, or reassert itself.

The current international discourse about disarming Hamas and removing it from power without there being any plan or action is pathetic. The idea that Hamas can be “managed” or “contained” is a fantasy that has failed for decades. Here is what must happen.

Israel must recalibrate its military strategy and abandon its self-defeating model of short-term operations punctuated by indefinite truces, which is what this ceasefire looks set to become. Every day there is a ceasefire without disarmament is a day that Hamas grows stronger.

Israel should not be the one to break the ceasefire but the next time Hamas violates it—an event as certain as death and taxes—Israel must use it as a casus belli for a sustained and escalating military campaign.

An endless ceasefire without Hamas disarming is unacceptable. Israel must maintain operational freedom within the Gaza Strip until Hamas lays down its arms or is destroyed. Military operations should be aimed at Hamas leaders and infrastructure. US President Donald Trump has threatened Hamas with renewed military action several times. Words without meaning or actions are wearying.

Those nations that care about peace must step up. A global intelligence taskforce comprising Mossad, the CIA, MI6, and regional partners such as Egypt and Jordan must be established to map Hamas’ financial networks, military logistics, and political alliances abroad.

This must include monitoring crypto transactions, intercepting shipments, tracing Iranian supply routes, and identifying front organizations operating in the West. Do not say it too loudly, but the degree of Saudi Arabian intelligence cooperation with Israel thought the war in Gaza has been extraordinary. This shows that such cooperation is not only possible, but already a reality.

This intelligence must be used to asphyxiate Hamas. International banks, NGOs, and charities suspected of acting as conduits for terror financing must face immediate and severe consequences—audits, asset freezes, closures and prosecutions. Cryptocurrency exchanges that provide Hamas with a shadowy financial lifeline must be penalized out of existence. States that permit Hamas to raise funds within their borders—whether in mosques, cultural centers, or foundations—must be named, shamed, and closed.

Trump has done an outstanding job in the Middle East so far but he needs to cease his fawning deference to Qatar. It is demeaning to see a global superpower let a tiny slave-owning petrostate run rings around it.

Qatar is getting away with playing a double game in which it hosts a major US Air Force base while bankrolling terror and providing a comfortable sanctuary for Hamas’ political leadership. There will be no durable peace in the Middle East until Qatar’s duplicitous role as a patron of Islamist extremism via the Muslim Brotherhood is addressed directly and without equivocation.

Similarly, other governments that host Hamas operatives, such as Turkey, must be pressed through every available diplomatic and economic lever to close offices, freeze assets, and expel Hamas members. Diplomatic delegations should be withdrawn from any forum that grants legitimacy to Hamas. Travel bans, asset seizures, and sanctions must be extended to all senior Hamas officials and their foreign enablers, treating them with the same seriousness as any other transnational criminal cartel or rogue state.

The international community must, in deed and not just word, treat Hamas as a pariah. With the hostages returned, no serious moral actor has any reason to engage with Hamas except to deliver an ultimatum: disarm or face destruction. This ultimatum must be unified, public, and backed by a firm deadline. There can be no negotiation during this period. Personally, I would give them about 15 minutes.

Disarming Hamas is necessary but it alone cannot bring peace. The subsequent phase is where past efforts have consistently foundered, so a radical departure from failed models is required.