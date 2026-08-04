Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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ECB's avatar
ECB
12h

The only way that I have found to try to explain Israel to Americans is to be brutal. America is a musical comedy. Nothing we do really matters. We can screw up six ways to Sunday and it really never counts because we are the big dog and we can recover from collosal blunders.

Israel is different. It is a true no bullshit country. One mistake, one big foul up, one lost fight and it's all over. Americans don't think this way. If you don't throw it in their faces, they hem and haw and look for nuance and all the usual stuff that makes everyone over here so apathetic. You have to really be blunt or no one gets it.

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Jerry Halberstadt's avatar
Jerry Halberstadt
8h

Certainty is the psychological fortress that protects prejudice.

Nahum, this is a brilliant description of how humans operate with some useful ideas for helping another to begin to consider alternatives.

Thank you.

And a speedy recovery!

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