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Every generation of Jews believes that there is a holy grail of perfect arguments that will silence antisemitism and, if only we could find it, usher in an era free of Jew hatred.

The idea is that if we could produce the decisive statistic, the devastating example or the flawless moral syllogism, then those who hold irrational or prejudiced views would awaken intellectually.

Sadly, this fantasy is inconsistent with what psychology teaches us about people. Psychotherapy involves helping anxious, depressed and troubled people view their situation differently and reframing it so they feel better. It is insights from therapy, rather than insights from my first career as a journalist, that I draw on in much of my approach to fighting antisemitism.

People are not dispassionate reasoning machines who process evidence before reaching conclusions. We are emotional creatures who construct explanations for conclusions reached through identity, experience, belonging, fear and resentment. We like to imagine ourselves as judges weighing evidence, but we are more advocates defending verdicts that deeper psychological processes have produced.

This is particularly relevant when confronting prejudice.

When it comes to dealing with antisemites, one must consider their audience and goals. My goal is usually to humiliate them to attach a social cost to holding those beliefs and to make their life so deeply unenjoyable that they will never raise the topic near me again.

However, mocking them is only one tool, and not the right one for all situations.

The approach I am about to lay out is for when talking one on one with a confused friend, which is a challenge many people have faced. It is not the right tactic for other situations.

Whether the subject is antisemitism or any form of collective hostility, do not assume that hatred is simply an intellectual error that better information or education will correct.

That is wrong. Ignorance could be the problem, but even then the question of why they are ignorant in this ways needs answering.

When I was a career journalist, I held many ideas about changing minds that were divorced from psychological facts and insights, or at least about 25 years behind current knowledge and thinking.

Often the problem is psychological. A belief may provide identity, certainty, community, moral superiority or an explanation for personal frustrations that would otherwise remain unresolved.

Facts alone rarely dismantle beliefs that perform emotional functions. Imaginatively, therapists call this functionalism.

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Psychotherapy’s insight is that the first task in a difficult clinical conversation is not persuasion, but emotional regulation.

Before a person can examine a belief, their nervous system must feel safe enough for the brain’s higher order functions to operate effectively. You cannot access your brain’s higher reasoning part when in a dysregulated state.

One reason psychiatrists often prescribe medicine and therapy in unison is that they are hoping the medicine will regulate the patient sufficiently for them to be able to engage in higher reasoning and the therapy process.

When people (all mammals, actually) feel threatened, whether physically, socially or psychologically, the brain and sympathetic nervous system prioritise protection over reflection. The fight, flight or freeze response activates. Attention narrows. Complexity becomes intolerable. Ambiguity feels dangerous. The brain searches for certainty so it can act decisively.

In these moments, the cerebral cortex—the brain region associated with reasoning, impulse control and perspective taking—becomes less influential. The person can still think, but they are operating under a different neurological priority system.

The brain’s first question is not, “Is this argument logically valid?”

It is, “Am I safe?”

This understanding that our physiological response precedes conscious reasoning has been one of the biggest advancements in therapy over the past 30 years (it goes back longer, but I mean in terms of clinical acceptance). It is changing how we treat clients.

Until a person feels safe, even brilliant arguments may be received as an attack.

Opening a difficult conversation resembles psychological triage.

A doctor does not perform surgery on a patient experiencing cardiac arrest. First, the crisis must be stabilised. The same principle applies to ideological conflict. Before attempting to get someone to look at an issue through a different frame, the conditions for beliefs to be examined must be created.

This does not mean validating harmful ideas. Safety is not agreement and respect is not endorsement. A therapist aims to create a non-judgemental environment not because all of the client’s thoughts are acceptable, but because honest exploration requires a space where difficult material can emerge without immediate punishment.

It requires a space where a person who wants to kill themselves, or kill someone else, can talk about it without making everyone else more panicked too.

A person who feels mocked, cornered or morally condemned will rarely become more receptive. They will become more defensive because they will feel they are protecting not only their opinion but their identity.

America’s CIA and FBI demonstrated this after the 9/11 attacks. While the CIA was doing terrible things to people during interrogations, the FBI was chatting with suspects over coffee. The FBI obtained far more, and more accurate, information from its suspects.

These dynamics are why the language of confrontation so often fails. Consider two possible responses to a prejudiced statement.

“How can you possibly believe something so ignorant?”

versus:

“Interesting. Can you help me understand what led you to that conclusion?”

The first statement triggers a defence mechanism because it communicates that the person is foolish and about to be exposed. The second creates an opening. It says: I disagree, but I am interested in understanding the path that brought you here.

A conversation has become possible.

A great misunderstanding about compassionate communication is the idea that firmness requires hostility. It does not. In fact, the most effective communicators often separate the person from the proposition.

“I think that argument is mistaken” is fundamentally different from “You are a bad person for believing that.”

The first challenges an idea while the second threatens identity. Anything that threatens identity triggers strong psychological resistance.

A useful conversational technique is what therapists call reflective listening: demonstrating that you understand a person’s position before challenging it.

For example:

“I want to make sure I understand what you are saying. You believe this because you see a pattern of events that seems impossible to explain any other way. Is that fair?”

This does not concede the argument, but it is intellectually honest. People are more willing to reconsider a position when they believe they have been understood.

The opposite also holds. People become remarkably resistant when they believe the other person is not listening and is only waiting for their turn to speak.

Another powerful tool is replacing accusations with questions. Statements close conversations, whereas questions open them.

Someone says:

“All the media protects Israel.”

A confrontational response might be:

“That’s completely false.”

A more psychologically sophisticated response might be:

“What experiences have convinced you that this is the case?”

or:

“What evidence would you consider persuasive in the other direction?”

The objective is not to trap someone in a debate but to move them from a state of certainty to reflection. Certainty is the psychological fortress that protects prejudice. Curiosity is the small opening through which doubt can enter.

This approach is closely related to motivational interviewing, a therapeutic method based on the insight that people are more likely to change when they articulate their own reasons for change rather than when those reasons are imposed.

The therapist should not drag the client toward insight, but create the conditions in which insight can emerge. The same applies to difficult conversations about politics, identity and prejudice.

A person who says, “I have never considered that perspective before,” has already moved.

Another important principle is avoiding unnecessary humiliation. Humiliating someone can feel satisfying because it produces an immediate emotional reward. It allows the rebuker to experience moral certainty, showing observers that the speaker belongs to the correct tribe.

Yet humiliation produces more resentment than transformation.

A person publicly embarrassed for holding a belief becomes psychologically invested in defending that belief. The argument is now about retaining dignity.

Private conversations work differently. Without an audience, there is less pressure to be uncompromising. People can explore contradictions without feeling that they are surrendering status.

This is why one on one conversations are often more valuable than public arguments if the aim is to change an individual’s thinking.

The goal is not victory but to create enough psychological movement that the person begins doing some of the work themselves. This requires patience because meaningful change rarely occurs in a single exchange.

The first conversation may establish trust, the second introduce a question, the third expose a contradiction, while the fourth may create uncertainty.

People rarely abandon deeply held beliefs because of one devastating counterargument. Beliefs usually weaken gradually as incompatible information accumulates and the psychological rewards of holding those beliefs diminish.

The aim is not to force a conversion but to create cognitive flexibility.

This is particularly important because prejudice, like much human thought, often relies upon heuristics. A complex world is reduced to simplistic categories. Millions of individuals become one imagined collective, and human beings become symbols rather than people.

The antidote is complexity.

The person who believes they understand everything about a group they dislike has already stopped learning. Someone willing to ask questions has reopened the possibility of growth.

Not every conversation will succeed. Some people are not seeking dialogue and are committed to hatred as an identity. Some use conversation not to explore ideas but to provoke conflict.

Psychology does not promise miracles, only probabilities.

The probability of meaningful engagement increases when people feel safe enough to think. The paradox of persuasion is that it begins by temporarily abandoning the desire to persuade.

The person in front of you is not just a collection of opinions waiting to be corrected, but someone whose beliefs have been shaped by emotions, experiences, fears and needs.

If you want them to examine their thinking, first create the conditions in which examination is possible. The nervous system must stand down before the intellect can stand up. So the first victory in any difficult conversation is creating the possibility that a mind can change.

These are some of the techniques I use when trying to help change someone’s mind in a one on one conversation with someone with whom I have a relationship. In most contexts, I smite these fools

This is a poor approach for talking to groups, where status and identity dynamics come into play, or for social situations or mass advocacy campaigns. Different scenarios and goals require very different strategy.