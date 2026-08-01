Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Alan Mairson's avatar
Alan Mairson
1h

Another thought-provoking post, Nachum.

Here’s my question for you: How is this strategy of talking down to anti-Semites working for you? Have you been having success? I’d love to read another post in which you describe five conversations that utilize your strategy and that have produced the result you seek.

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תמרה's avatar
תמרה
16m

Good piece. I chortled … a lot. (And you are very good at sarcasm 😉).

I have a found that bookending my email responses to former “friend” dumkopfs with historical, current political, geographic and cultural details and facts, and superbly written pieces and videos by others far more articulate and reasonable than I, with my heartfelt GFYs (not in acronym format) have served me well.

Can’t speak for the smug, sanctimonious Collingwood WASP never-had-a-real-job-lives-off-mummyanddaddy’s-money-always-pretended-she-was-poor ex-friend. (She is one of many … ). I especially enjoy calling out the slinging of slogans and the selective patronizing bigotry that so emboldens them to let loose their evidently long held and obscured hatred of Jews when they find those fringe, dubious self-sabotaging, narcisstic “rebel” Jews that they can push in front of themselves to assert up their self-righteous pomposity. They would never dare quote Clarence Thomas or Kanye West to a Black person calling out systemic racism, but fringe rando Jews who indulge antisemitic rhetoric without expertise … or who have some expertise but choose to intentionally invert it to serve their narcissistic media whoring? Ah! That is when these “friends” lean into their antisemitimcally-driven hypocrisy and puff out their chest filled with their arrogance and self-importance.

So the GFY three-word combo serves me well, like a kind of cathartic mantra that brings me a sense of calm following the powerful command to PoS hypocrite of what they should be doing. It is a cleansing and psychological Iron Dome of sorts after I’ve had to be on the receiving end of their patronizing and willfully ignorant and Jew-blaming hateful BS.

I save my more polite disposition for those who ask questions in good faith and who are trying to understand something they can’t wrap their heads around because they acknowledge they don’t know much but they know that what they are seeing in the streets does not add up to anything constructive for anyone, and the beatings and shooting of Jews and their bagel shops and shuls seems … problematic if people claim they care about human rights.

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