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Every age has its educational challenge. The Victorians had to explain that bathing was not a conspiracy to undermine public morality, and the twentieth century had to explain that eugenics was perhaps not humanity’s most shining achievement.

The 21st century has inherited a different burden: patiently explaining to alleged functional adults that hating Jews is still bad. You would think we had settled this, but the evidence suggests otherwise.

The modern antisemite, however, presents an unusual pedagogical problem. He no longer arrives wearing swastikas and jackboots because the laces are too hard to tie. That was the old packaging. Today’s model comes with a graduate degree in unemployment, a tote bag, and an entire vocabulary that means nothing or conceals everything.

He does not hate Jews. Oh no. He just finds himself opposing the existence of the world’s only Jewish state, obsessively scrutinizing Jewish institutions, excusing violence against Jewish civilians under sufficiently poetic circumstances, and discovering that every Jewish fear is somehow manipulative.

Entirely different.

This creates the challenge of explaining prejudice to someone convinced he has achieved moral enlightenment.

The way to do this is simple. You talk to him exactly as one might gently explain object permanence to a confident toddler. Slowly, kindly, and using small words.

For example: “No, Oliver, if you condemn Jewish self-defense but celebrate everyone else’s, that is called a double standard.”

Wait. Allow processing time. Allow him the time and space to blink. Perhaps offer him a juice box. Orange or apple are the best.

If confusion persists, continue.

“No, Amelia, chanting that Jews should ‘go back where they came from’ becomes complicated when you spent the previous decade insisting they should leave where they came from.”

Use diagrams if necessary. Crayons work. They are good enough for US President Donald Trump—who has brought peace to the Middle East by fighting a war with Iran—so you can be sure nothing will be wrong.

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Antisemitism often flourishes where logical consistency has quietly emigrated.

Avoid sarcasm at first. It varies across cultures, something to which I can attest writing for an international audience.

Assume sincere misunderstanding. Perhaps your student genuinely believes that every nation deserves sovereignty except one. Maybe he accidentally believes every refugee possesses inherited rights except Jewish refugees. Possibly he wandered innocently into supporting an organization whose charter reads like a rejected villain speech from a James Bond film.

These things happen. People get lost. Some people lose their car keys. I lose my mind regularly.

Others lose their civilization, their decency, and any morsel of humanity.

Another useful teaching technique involves substitution. Ask your pupil to replace the word “Jew” with literally any other minority.

Watch what happens.

Imagine someone announcing that Chinese people collectively bear responsibility for Beijing’s policies. Or blaming every Muslim for Iran’s government. Suddenly everyone recognizes collective guilt as grotesque. It is remarkable.

The machinery works perfectly. It simply develops mysterious electrical failures whenever Jews enter the sentence. It is a fascinating neurological phenomenon. Tingling and numbness begin in the extremities—the fingers and toes—like frostbite, then spread to the cerebral cortex. Science should investigate it. I am sure a Jew will win a Nobel Prize when she explains it.

You may also encounter what experts—well, me—call Advanced Intersectional Mathematics. This discipline teaches that oppression operates according to formulas invisible to ordinary mortals.

For example:

If civilians are murdered, context matters.

If Jews defend themselves, context disappears.

If terrorists deliberately target children, history becomes relevant.

If Jews rescue children, history becomes colonialism.

The equations are extraordinarily sophisticated. It is a branch of game theory. Unfortunately, they produce different answers every time Jews appear in the calculation, which baffles mathematicians. Again, a near-certain Nobel Prize if you can crack this one.

Another teaching opportunity concerns conspiracy theories. Many antisemites insist they oppose conspiratorial thinking and that such accusations are a plot against them.

Then they spend three uninterrupted hours explaining how Jews secretly manipulate governments, banks, newspapers, universities, Hollywood, Congress, the weather, and apparently Eurovision.

Secretly? What an insult. As a proud Jew I prey upon the goyim in broad daylight in a multicolored vampire suit. Goodness me.

Celebrate small victories and remember not to overwhelm your student.

If necessary, introduce probability. Suppose one tiny minority supposedly controls capitalism.

And communism.

Washington.

And Moscow.

Wall Street.

And Marxism.

The media.

And censorship.

War.

And peace.

Inflation.

And deflation.

Keynes.

And Friedman.

If your theory requires Jews to possess simultaneously omnipotence, incompetence, invisibility, and global celebrity, you may have lost touch with reality.

At this point some students become defensive. This is understandable. Nobody enjoys realizing they have accidentally updated a 2,000-year-old prejudice with Canva graphics.

Remain compassionate and offer reassurance. “Making mistakes is how we learn.”

Unless, of course, one repeats precisely the same mistake every generation while insisting it is groundbreaking scholarship. Then it becomes less education and more franchise cinema.

Perspective-taking is another useful exercise. Ask your antisemite to imagine being told that your community exaggerates attacks against itself. Get him to imagine armed men murdering families while crowds elsewhere celebrate. Have him imagine hearing that your fear is just political theater.

Then ask him whether he would describe that as empathy. Or gaslighting. Do not rush him. Self-awareness is like sourdough. It takes time.

You may also need to explain what obsession looks like.

If Israel occupies 90 percent of your political vocabulary while Sudan, Myanmar, Syria, Yemen, Congo, Xinjiang, Ukraine, Haiti, and other catastrophes appear only as decorative silence, then congratulations. You have not identified the world’s greatest evil, just identified your favorite one.

That distinction matters. Some pupils insist they are merely “anti-Zionist.”

Wonderful.

Ask them what Zionism means.

Many confidently answer:

“Colonialism.”

Interesting.

Where, exactly, was the Jewish empire headquartered before it colonized Jerusalem? Manchester? Cleveland? A particularly edgy suburb of Toronto?

History can be awkward when one insists on skipping the chapters about Jews before introducing Jews.

Eventually, your student may become frustrated and accuse you of shutting down debate.

Smile warmly. Explain that disagreement is debate. Bigotry is not. Confusing the two has become fashionable, but so were mullets. Fashion alone proves remarkably little.

Above all, remember that talking down to antisemites should never mean mocking ignorance for its own sake. It means refusing to grant prejudice the intellectual status it desperately craves.

Bigotry longs to be mistaken for philosophy. It wants applause for recycling ancient hatreds in contemporary jargon.

Instead, it deserves the gentle, almost parental disappointment reserved for adults who believe their madness is a form of intelligence and complexity.

It is not. It simply makes them late to history and to the elementary realization that civilization advances only when we stop searching for a tribe to blame and start judging people as individuals.

That lesson has already been taught repeatedly with blood.

That antisemites keep failing the exam is not the most tragic thing, though. It is that humanity keeps having to offer the course.