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People sometimes assume that being a therapist has trained me to be endlessly compassionate, serenely non-judgmental and constitutionally incapable of telling an idiot that he is being an idiot.

This is a misunderstanding. Therapy has taught me not to be frightened of anger, nonsense or idiots.

That is useful when talking to antisemites, who tend to arrive with the emotional confidence of a prophet and the factual preparation of a damp sock. They have read three headlines, watched half a TikTok and emerged with a complete theory of Jewish history, Zionism, colonialism, international law, American finance and what my grandparents were apparently doing in Poland or Ukraine or somewhere in Europe that is hard to pronounce and even harder to find on a map.

The natural response is outrage, which is often justified even though it far from always effective. Antisemites enjoy anger because it confirms the morality play already running on repeat in their heads. They are the courageous truth-tellers. You are the hysterical Zionist trying to silence them. They say something grotesque, you react, and they congratulate themselves for having “touched a nerve.”

This is where therapy skills become unexpectedly useful.

The first technique is the neutral face.

Therapists become good at hearing astonishing and appalling events without falling off their chairs. A client may announce that his father used to pour scalding hot water on him as punishment when he was a young boy and show you the scars, or an ex-marksman may explain that when you use a large-calibre weapon, the target’s body literally disintegrates.

The therapist does not scream or sit with their mouth agape. They breathe, maintain eye contact and listen.

Try this with an antisemite. It works a treat, though it does take some practice.

He says, “The Jews control the media.”

Do not splutter. Look mildly interested, as though he has just claimed that Belgium controls the moon.

“Which Jews?”

This is an excellent question. Antisemites adore the collective noun and fear the specific one. “The Jews” is a magical category into which they can stuff bankers, journalists, rabbis, Israeli soldiers, Hollywood producers, George Soros, their landlord and whichever woman wisely dumped them in 2009.

Ask for names and mechanisms. Ask what “control” means. Ownership? Editorial influence? Secret hypnosis? Are Jewish journalists receiving instructions from a central synagogue? Is there a WhatsApp group? Who administers it?

Vagueness is the oxygen of conspiracy theories. Specificity suffocates them.

The second technique is what psychotherapists call reflective listening, used without the syrup.