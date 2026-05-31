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I hate conferences. I have ever since I reported on the 1999 APEC Summit in New Zealand. It was there that I discovered just how much nonsense ministers and their advisers can compress into a single sentence. I spent one afternoon listening to the Sultan of Brunei, then the world’s richest man, explain why Asia needed to do more to reduce the gap between rich and poor.

That experience left scars.

My latest conference was different.

I was surprised to be invited at all. The Annual Antisemitism Industry Trade Expo was being held at the Geneva International Convention Centre, Hall B, directly between the Annual Cryptocurrency Summit and a sustainable hummus innovation conference.

Security was tight. Not because of terrorism, obviously, which was one of the platinum sponsors. It was tight because everyone attending was convinced the Jews were secretly monitoring them. Entire teams of volunteers wandered the venue looking for Zionist infiltrators, apparently unaware that anyone wishing to spy on the conference could simply buy a ticket.

I attended as press. This was not easy. Media accreditation required proof of at least one of the following:

Publicly accusing Israel of genocide.

Misusing the word “colonialism” in a complete sentence.

Having once described Hamas as “complex.”

Posting a black square during a previous moral panic.

Possessing at least one keffiyeh purchased from a company headquartered in Portland.

Fortunately, I qualified immediately by buying a keffiyeh, which I now use to dry the dishes.

The Expo itself was magnificent in the way only morally deranged modern institutions can be. Imagine Comic-Con for people who mistake emotional fragility for political sophistication.

Banners hung from the ceiling:

WELCOME TO THE 2026 GLOBAL ANTISEMITISM INDUSTRY EXPO

“Building A More Inclusive Hatred”

There were thousands of attendees. Activists. Academics. NGO executives. Journalists. TikTok influencers. European diplomats. Diversity consultants. Emotional-support revolutionaries. Men with soft hands explaining armed struggle. Women named Chloe dressed like Yasser Arafat after a semester abroad.

A voice crackled over the public address system.

“Attention delegates. The Jews continue to control everything. Lunch will be served in Hall C.”

The keynote address was titled:

From Medieval Blood Libels To Decolonial Praxis: The Evolution Of Ethical Jew-Hatred

The speaker received a standing ovation after explaining that antisemitism only becomes problematic when Jews notice it.

A bold thesis.

The Expo floor was divided into themed pavilions.

The NGO district was particularly impressive.

At one booth, a representative told me earnestly that Israel’s existence had caused “intergenerational olive trauma.”

You can imagine his shock when he learned that, like all members of my tribe, I speak fluent olive.

At another, a Scandinavian nonprofit unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to provide trauma-informed resistance spaces for aspiring revolutionaries struggling with emotional fatigue from reposting infographics.

Nearby, Amnesty International employees were selling tote bags.

The tote bags read:

SILENCE IS VIOLENCE*

except regarding Hamas

Another announcement interrupted proceedings.

“Reminder: If you see something, say something. Unless it is Hamas. In that case, contextualise something.”

The media pavilion was perhaps the funniest.