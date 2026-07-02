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I do love satire, so I assumed it was a joke when Israel announced it was developing space lasers.

Developing? That ship sailed years ago.

Everyone knows the Jews have already been using space lasers to control the weather. I personally gave Seattle a dry spell during my second year with the International Jewish Cabal

Compared with that, blowing up an Iranian satellite is hardly revolutionary. Frankly, it feels like a patch update.

For decades, respectable conspiracy theorists have assured us that Jews possess orbital technology capable of steering hurricanes, igniting wildfires, creating droughts, flooding countries, melting ice caps, freezing Texas and ensuring it rains precisely whenever you forget an umbrella.

And now the Israeli Defence Minister announces that Israel is developing military capabilities in space.

This is deeply embarrassing.

Either the conspiracy theorists have been lying or the cabal has been holding out on us.

Personally, I feel betrayed.

I have spent years believing Mossad maintained a constellation of orbital laser platforms collectively known as Weather Dome. I believed I had only limited access because I am only a junior cabal member.

Apparently not.

According to the latest announcement, Israel just hopes to become the world’s leading country in space attack capabilities.

Hopes.

How very modest.

Social media had led me to believe that we already controlled the moon.

The reaction online has been predictable. Within minutes, conspiracy accounts celebrated complete vindication.

“See!”, “We told you so!”, and “Space lasers are real!”

Well...

No.

Israel did not announce that it possesses a gigantic orbital cannon capable of vaporising continents while simultaneously redirecting monsoons.