United Torah Judaism party chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf has warned that ultra-Orthodox Jews would leave Israel en masse if made to serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Is that a threat or a promise? If it is the latter, and he is saying that tens of thousands of Israel’s least productive citizens are going to leave, then I can show them the way to Ben Gurion Airport. That is too good an opportunity to miss.

It is not that I do not respect Torah scholarship. I sincerely recognize it as a vital part of Judaism—and something that undergirds Jews' outsized intellectual achievements—even as I find their claims that it is their prayers that defend Israel, and not the IDF, to be a clinical delusion.

I am also deeply skeptical that many of these youths are eminent religious scholars in the making, upon whose words future generations will meditate. The only reason I can imagine calling on them is to resolve one of those heated disputes on arcane points of Aramaic grammar that invariably arise after too many arak shots.

It is a festering outrage that the ultra-Orthodox are exempt from serving in the IDF. I have not heard a single good reason for their exemption, which is pretty poor from people who profess to spend their days refining argumentation.

It is obscene that in a country with national conscription that fights regular wars of survival there is a segment of the community exempt from that burden. Whatever these people have gotten out of all those hours of Torah study, developed moral reasoning is not obviously among it.

Upon Israel’s founding in 1948, Israel’s first prime minister David Ben-Gurion granted a military deferment to about 400 yeshiva students—Holocaust survivors and refugees from Europe’s wider destruction—because he believed preserving a remnant of pre-war Torah scholarship was a civilizational obligation. He was right.

It was never meant to become a permanent caste privilege, though, let alone a mass exemption. Yet the ultra-Orthodox birth rate, which averages around seven children per family, transformed those 400 exemptions into tens of thousands within a few generations. From 400 students in 1948 to more than 66,000 today, the exception has morphed into an entitlement. The ultra-Orthodox population—now about 1.4 million—has become a powerful political force.

The issue has become a demographic time bomb that threatens Israel’s security, economy, and social contract.

As it stands, their exemption creates some common distressing situations. For the past two years, parents of Israeli soldiers have spent sleepless nights dreading the call that their son or daughter has been killed or maimed in the war against Hamas.

For ultra-Orthodox parents, this fear did not exist. They went to bed at night and got up in the morning as though there was no war. They continued to live in a bubble that others’ sacrifice had built. Spare me the feel-good stories of ultra-Orthodox who donated food and equipment to soldiers; that is just praise for absolute minimalism.