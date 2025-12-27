Antisemitism is here to stay, but although it does not always feel like it, Jews are not alone. We have allies. A constant theme that arises in conversations with them is that many genuinely do not know how to help or what to say.

If you are wondering how to help your Jewish friends, colleagues, neighbors, or classmates, this essay is for you. I thank you sincerely for your support, decency, and humanity. Yet I must warn you: it will take some courage, too. Moral clarity always does.

A good starting point is to avoid invalidating Jewish people’s experiences. When Jews tell you they are under attack—or that they feel unsafe or uncomfortable—believe them. Do not interrogate their claims to determine whether you feel they are warranted.

Do not demand comparative data on suffering with other groups, or reflexively reach for a historical analogy designed to soften the moment. Recognize that Jews are experiencing something difficult and frightening here and now. In confiding in you, they are taking a risk—opening up and telling you that something is wrong.

Antisemitism has a unique historical genius for convincing outsiders that Jews always exaggerate danger, manipulate sympathy, or imagine threats—right up until the danger becomes undeniable, retroactively obvious, and civilization itself is threatened.

This is where we are now. The pattern is not mysterious. It is ancient. It repeats because people persist in imagining that we, as a society, are too enlightened to fall for it again.

So when Jews say the atmosphere is menacing, that certain chants are genocidal and threatening, and that protest marches feel less political than intimidating, it is not because they lack nuance. It is because they recognize the language and the pattern.

Believing Jews asks nothing extraordinary of you. It is the baseline of human decency. Yet for Jews, it has never been automatic.

Another way you can help is by not acting as though you know more about antisemitism than Jews do. If your Jewish friend expresses fear, rage, grief, or exhaustion, do not respond with context or an explanation of how you understand the situation.

Do not explain why some people may be angry at Israel or Jews, pivot to geopolitics, or offer a history lesson. Sometimes people do this out of genuine goodwill. They believe that placing antisemitism “in perspective” will make it seem less serious, and therefore more comforting.

I salute these good intentions. Yet the effect can be dismissive even when it is not meant to be. It subtly positions Jews as emotionally unreliable narrators of their own persecution. Jews are not confused, ignorant, or new to this. I can spot an antisemite the way a hawk can spot a mouse from several kilometers in the air.

Even if your political or historical analysis is correct, it may not be the right tool in that moment. Instead, try this: “I see this. I’m sorry. I have your back.”

Then stop talking.

Another significant way to help is to be clear that your support is unconditional. Oppose antisemitism because it is wrong. Full stop. Your support for Jews against racism should not be contingent on your political views, their political views, or global events. Certainly do not require Jews to pass some ideological purity test, which is a form of antisemitism in itself.

Supporting Jews at this moment is not about politics; it is about human-to-human conduct. Delink your opposition to racism from geopolitics. Whatever you think of the Israeli Government’s policies, Jews in Melbourne, Florida, Toronto, or Paris have nothing to do with them.

One of the most important—and least considered—ways to help is to support Jews, condemn antisemitism, and oppose threats and violence even when no Jews are in the room. This is essential to setting a culture’s moral tone, whether in an office or across a society. Private sympathy paired with public silence looks less like allyship and more like reputation management.

If antisemitic slogans are chanted at a rally and you say nothing because it is awkward, political, or socially risky, you risk becoming a fair-weather friend who is absent when most needed.

If colleagues repeat blood-libel-adjacent talking points in meetings under the guise of discussing current affairs, do not remain silent to preserve harmony. Staying silent means choosing your own comfort over Jewish safety.

Solidarity that evaporates when it carries a cost is not solidarity; it is cosplay.

You do not need to become a pro-Israel spokesperson or wage war on social media. You simply need to call out lies and blood libels when you hear them, speak up against racist remarks, condemn calls for violence, and object when Jews are singled out.

Antisemitism is widespread again. One reason is that decent people hesitate to confront it. Being among those who do not hesitate is a real help.

Remember that Jews are people—not symbols for whiteness, capitalism, colonial guilt, unequal power structures, or whatever the latest ideological obsession may be. Once Jews—or any group—are reduced to symbols, they stop being protected as people. This is how synagogues become “legitimate targets,” violence becomes “contextual,” and Jewish primary schools end up needing armed guards.

Criticizing governments and their policies is legitimate. Demonizing Jews is not. That line matters, and it is perfectly clear to anyone willing to think honestly.

Practical thinking helps, too. Instead of announcing your allyship, ask quietly what would be useful. It might mean accompanying someone home, checking in without demanding emotional labor, or showing up at a communal event that suddenly feels unsafe. Sometimes it is as simple as not minimizing what they are feeling.

There is no universal script, only posture: humility rather than performance, reliability rather than theatrics. Your Jewish friends do not need saviors. They need to know who will still be standing beside them when the moment passes and the crowd moves on.

I understand that some may find this discomforting or even frightening. I do. Unfortunately, that is part of the deal. Jews understand this well; they live with it daily.

Helping Jews right now may make you socially uncomfortable, ostracized, misunderstood, or accused of supporting genocide or some other incoherent charge. However uncomfortable it feels now is nothing compared to what you—and the rest of us—will feel if we surrender our societies and civilizations to these barbarians through inaction.

If moral commitments function only when rewarded, they are not commitments at all—only accessories. Antisemitism has always relied on the calculation that opposing it is more trouble than tolerating it. Help us disprove that calculation.

There is no middle ground between hatred and humanity. Neutrality in moments like this is acquiescence. Antisemites already have plenty of support. What they need from you is silence. Do not give it to them.

If you are not Jewish and want to help your Jewish friends, do not start with hashtags. Start with small acts of courage—not the dramatic kind, but the ordinary kind that costs something and expects no applause.

The bar is not heroism. It is decency.

Thank you for clearing it.