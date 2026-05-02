These are bad people, not matter what they tell themselves.

Dear anti-Israeli folk,

If you support Palestinian terror or terror organizations in any form, for any reason, you are a bad person. Not mistaken, misguided, or well-intentioned yet confused. Bad.

People object to this obvious conclusion because its truth implicates far more people than they are willing to admit. It forces a reckoning not only with distant violence, yet with the moral cowardice and intellectual dishonesty that allow that violence to be excused, justified, or even celebrated.

“Palestinian terror” is not vague or abstract. It is the deliberate targeting of civilians: the murder of families in their homes, the kidnapping of children and the elderly, the firing of rockets indiscriminately into population centers. It is the glorification of those acts as resistance, as heroism, as justice.

There is no ambiguity, no gray zone, no moral fog.

When you support it, excuse it, or dissolve it into context, you are not engaging in sophisticated analysis. You are revealing that your moral character is structurally corrupt.

The first refuge of those who want to avoid this conclusion is the language of “context.” The usual litany of grievance and pseudo-analysis appears: history, asymmetry, injustice.

I know the history. I am well aware of the various grievances—some real, some imagined, and most fabricated. None of this is a magic solvent that dissolves moral responsibility. Context can explain behavior; it does not justify the intentional slaughter of innocents.

If a man walks into a crowded cafe and detonates a bomb, murdering dozens of civilians, no volume of historical grievance transforms that act into anything other than evil. A 1,000-page, 250-footnote thesis about geopolitics, colonialism, or power imbalances does not change the act’s rotten moral core.

To pretend otherwise is moral cowardice.

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Another common evasion is the distinction between “supporting Palestinians” and “supporting Palestinian terror.” One can advocate for Palestinian rights, dignity, and even statehood without endorsing violence against civilians. Yet two-state solutionists must answer a basic question: which of the two entities that dominate Palestinian politics do they want to govern this state? The caliphate-seeking baby-murdering Hamas, or the corrupt Palestinian Authority that pays people to murder Jews.

Supporting either is to align yourself with savagery.

The distinction between Palestinian rights and Palestinian violence is real. That is precisely the point. The line exists and it is unmistakably bright.

Yet many cross it, sometimes subtly, sometimes brazenly. They chant slogans that celebrate attacks, circulate propaganda that glorifies perpetrators, and excuse atrocities as inevitable or understandable. They remain conspicuously silent when Jewish civilians are massacred, reserving outrage for the response rather than the crime.

At that moment, the distinction collapses. What remains is alignment—with those who butcher innocents.

Worse still is the aestheticization of violence. In comfortable cities, on university campuses, across social media platforms, terror is reframed as resistance, as liberation, as the oppressed’s desperate cry.

It is decadence, and it is stomach-churning.

It is easy to romanticize violence when you are not the one whose family is being murdered. It is simple to chant slogans when the rockets are not falling on your neighborhood. It is a dawdle to speak of “armed struggle” when you will never have to look into the eyes of a child whose parents were just killed.

If you want a serious account of the great lie of romanticized violence, read George Orwell’s Homage to Catalonia. Its intense betrayal will cure your romanticism very quickly.

Your distance does not absolve you. It reveals a willingness to turn real human suffering into a prop for ideological performance; a callousness incompatible with basic decency.

Some will object that this is too harsh, too binary, too unwilling to engage with complexity. This objection misunderstands the nature of moral judgment. Complexity does not require moral paralysis. It does not mean that everything dissolves into ambiguity, or that the deliberate targeting of civilians becomes a matter of perspective.

There are acts so fundamentally wrong that they demand clear condemnation. Supporting them is a moral failure.

Consider the inversion that often occurs. The perpetrators of terror are reframed as victims, while their victims are reduced to symbols—abstract, disposable, stripped of their humanity.

This inversion requires a profound distortion of empathy. It requires you to look at the deliberate murder of civilians and feel something other than horror, overriding the most basic human instinct to protect the innocent.

That is moral negation.

There is also the claim that speaking in such stark terms is counterproductive, that it alienates potential allies, and shuts down dialogue.

What nonsense. The purpose of moral clarity is not to make people comfortable. It is to draw lines that should not be crossed.

If someone is genuinely unaware, confused, and open to reconsideration, there is room for persuasion. That is not who this is about.

This is about those who have seen the evidence, heard the testimonies, watched the footage, and still chosen to justify, excuse, deny, or even celebrate acts of terror.

At that point, the issue is no longer ignorance. It is character.

This is not about politics or sides in a complex conflict. It is about a baseline of human decency. You can criticize governments, debate policy, argue about borders and sovereignty.

Yet when you cross the line into supporting the murder of innocents, you have left the realm of legitimate discourse and chosen evil.

People resist this conclusion for a simple reason: it implicates them. For some, the issue is entangled with identity, political tribe, and worldview. Acknowledging the evil of what they support would require a painful self-assessment.

It is easier to redefine evil than to confront it. And easier to blur lines than to admit you have crossed one.

Yet the line remains exactly where it is.

Crossing it knowingly, repeatedly, unapologetically—this is not error. It is moral rot.

There is also the selective application of moral standards. Many who justify Palestinian terror would never accept similar reasoning in other contexts. They would not excuse the deliberate targeting of civilians by groups they oppose, or celebrate those perpetrators as liberators.

Excuses are reserved for those who murder Jews.

This is a choice. It reflects a hierarchy of empathy in which some lives matter less, some victims are less worthy, and some acts of violence are granted moral permission.

That hierarchy is itself corruption.

None of this is pleasant to say, nor is it meant to win popularity. Moral clarity is not about comfort, but truth.

Supporting terror is not neutral, harmless opinion. It is alignment with cruelty, brutality, and the deliberate infliction of suffering on the innocent.

That alignment reveals something fundamental.

It reveals that when faced with a clear moral choice, you chose wrongly—and were willing to sacrifice basic decency on the altar of ideology.

It is not complicated. If you support Palestinian terror in any form, for any reason, you are a bad person.