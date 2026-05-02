Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
1h

Absolutely. We must identify and call out the people who violate our universal moral TABOOS by expressing overt hateful bigotry and the endorsement of violence, or being indifferent to their associates that do so.

We must ostracize such hateful bigotry out of polite society, making these people social pariahs, toxic to even associate with, as we did to marginalize and defeat the KKK. If we don't, their hate will normalize and spiral into further violence and anarchy.

Please join the movement to #MakeTaboosTabooAgain

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