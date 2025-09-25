Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto went off script in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly this week when he said Indonesia would recognize Israel if there were a two-state solution.

He also acknowledged Israel’s legitimate security concerns and offered to deploy 20,000 Indonesian troops towards any international peacekeeping effort in Gaza.

It is not the Abraham Accords, but it is still an extraordinary position for the leader of the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, where 88 percent of its 280 million people are Muslims.

Prabowo’s position is commonsensical and reasonable, which is odd because he is anything but reasonable. He has an appalling human rights record from his time as head of the country’s feared Special Forces, which abducted and tortured democracy advocates in 1997–98 and carried out a scorched-earth policy in East Timor (now Timor-Leste) in 1999 when the province voted to secede from Indonesia.

His background may explain his willingness to deviate from Indonesia’s national script towards Israel, which is based on Islamic sensibilities rather than any serious strategic concerns.

Prabowo’s life story is not that of a provincial Islamist populist but of an elite internationalist. He is a soldier who thinks in terms of capabilities rather than creeds. He has also lived in Jordan, a front-line Arab state that long ago realized Israel is a fact of life. He also carries a mixed religious heritage that dulls the sectarian instincts dominating much of Indonesian politics.

He is the son of Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, a renowned economist with international connections, and Dorah Roem Sigar, from a Christian Manado family in North Sulawesi. He grew up at the junction of Islam and Christianity, Javanese aristocracy and Dutch colonial echoes, Indonesian nationalism and Western cosmopolitanism.

He followed the traditional Indonesian path from military general to president, serving as a powerful officer in an era when nationalists dominated politics and kept Islamists and communists at bay.

While brandishing Islamic credentials has become mandatory for presidents in Indonesia’s chaotic democracy, Prabowo’s political coming of age was forged much earlier, during the dictatorship decades.

Prabowo never needed to display Islamic piety because his power came from family prestige, nationalist rhetoric, and military rank.

Indonesia is renowned for its syncretic form of Islam, which has eroded worryingly in recent years. Prabowo is an example of this syncretism. Religion has only ever been one layer of his identity. He was never trapped in the dogma that defines Israel as Islam’s eternal enemy and was shaped in an environment where international stature mattered as much as sectarian belonging.

Above all, Prabowo’s soldier’s eyes mean he sees states as power centers with strengths and weaknesses, not as theological abstractions. He knows Israel is a military and intelligence powerhouse that commands respect, even among its foes.

The Indonesian Armed Forces have long understood this. For decades they have maintained discreet ties with Israel, sharing counterterrorism intelligence.

Prabowo’s position toward Israel is simply aligning Indonesian diplomacy with reality. For him, the question is not whether Indonesia should pretend Israel does not exist, but how Indonesia can benefit from acknowledging the obvious.

When former strongman President Soeharto’s 32-year dictatorship fell in 1998, Prabowo was disgraced and sent into exile. He spent years abroad, many of them in Jordan, where living and working with Israel is part of daily life.

Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, cooperates with it on intelligence and security, and manages a huge Palestinian population. For Jordan, Israel is not ideology but neighbor.

In Amman, Prabowo lived among elites who spoke of Israel as an inconvenient neighbor, a source of trade, a vital security partner, and a rival to be managed.

He learned that Arab leaders curse Israel in public and coordinate with it in private, that the Palestinian issue is always invoked but never resolved, and that survival depends on pragmatism rather than slogans.

Prabowo is also an unsentimental nationalist who believes that rapidly developing Indonesia, as the world’s fourth most populous nation, should carry more diplomatic clout. In this context, he knows clinging to taboos has a cost. Indonesia has lost opportunities in trade, defense, and diplomacy because of its refusal to normalize ties with Israel.

He knows normalization would open doors, strengthen ties with Washington, and align Jakarta with wealthy Gulf states such as the UAE and Bahrain, which have already normalized ties with Israel. Normalization would also allow Indonesia to present itself as a bridge between the Muslim world and the West, giving Prabowo the foreign policy stature he craves.

It would also secure access to Israeli defense technology and expertise and, equally importantly, to Israeli agricultural innovations that could benefit Indonesia enormously.

Indonesian politics is often hostage to Muslim groups, ranging from socially conservative organizations to hardline Islamists who want Shariah law imposed nationwide.

Most politicians bow to them. While Prabowo has had to pay greater lip service in recent years, his base is not the mosque but the barracks, the business elite, and nationalist voters who want strength, not sermons.

That is critical. A politician tethered to clerical approval cannot afford to speak the word “recognition.”

While Indonesia’s mainstream media generally reported favorably on Prabowo’s UN speech, focusing on his demands for a two-state solution, denunciations spread quickly in the country’s febrile social media, where he was accused of being a traitor and of selling out the Palestinians.

Prabowo loves global attention and controversy. He is blunt and theatrical—he even said shalom to Israel—and unafraid of taboos. That makes him extremely dangerous, as his brutish history shows. Yet it also means he can break through the stale consensus that suffocates Indonesia’s unimaginative foreign policy.

This is not a new position for Prabowo. In 2021–22, as Defense Minister, he quietly met with Israeli officials to discuss agricultural cooperation.

While he wrapped his UN speech in the “two-state solution” formula to soften the blow, the signal was unmistakable. He is prepared to see Israel as a legitimate state and in promising normalization, he is offering a carrot while the rest of the world waves sticks.

That does not mean recognition is imminent. Domestic opinion is still hostile, and there is not going to be a Palestinian state. However, if we substitute “political solution” for “two-state solution,” things start to look more interesting. His shift in tone has set the stage for a policy of quiet pragmatism.

If Saudi Arabia were to normalize ties with Israel—as it almost did in 2023 before Iran spiked the deal with Hamas’ October 7 pogrom—that would give Prabowo his other green light. He could then present recognition not as betrayal but as alignment with the wider Muslim world.

The truth is simple: Israel exists, it has become a regional superpower, and Prabowo knows Indonesia gains nothing by posturing and pretending otherwise.