Interview 1: An interview on Moral Clarity's most controversial story of 2025
Interview 1: An interview on Moral Clarity's most controversial story of 2025

An interview about our most controversial story of 2025; my assertion that antisemitism is a mental illness. This is also the first of what will become monthly discussions for paid subscribers.
Nachum Kaplan
Dec 28, 2025
Below are our two most controversial stories of the past year based on subscriber response. In one, I argued that antisemitism was a psychiatric disorder. In the other, I argued that many so-called pro-Palestinian supporters suffered from something I dubbed Palestinian Delusion Disorder (PDD), which I argued should be included in the next Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM).

In this part-chat/part-interview, I will discuss and defend these two theses and address the various objections people raised. I have mentioned before that, besides having been a career journalist for decades, I am also a licensed (and practicing) psychotherapist. That does not qualify me to make diagnoses. Nor does it make me right. I mention this only to say that I am in no way flippant about psychological and mental health matters, nor am I ignorant of them. The interview is about half an hour so should not eat too much into your holiday time.

