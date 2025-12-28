Interview 1: An interview on Moral Clarity's most controversial story of 2025

Below are our two most controversial stories of the past year based on subscriber response. In one, I argued that antisemitism was a psychiatric disorder. In the other, I argued that many so-called pro-Palestinian supporters suffered from something I dubbed Palestinian Delusion Disorder (PDD), which I argued should be included in the next Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM).

In this part-chat/part-interview, I will discuss and defend these two theses and address the various objections people raised. I have mentioned before that, besides having been a career journalist for decades, I am also a licensed (and practicing) psychotherapist. That does not qualify me to make diagnoses. Nor does it make me right. I mention this only to say that I am in no way flippant about psychological and mental health matters, nor am I ignorant of them. The interview is about half an hour so should not eat too much into your holiday time.