Whenever the Islamic Republic of Iran faces military pressure, a familiar warning fills the airwaves. Tehran may respond with terrorism against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad — embassies, synagogues, and anything displaying a Star of David.

The implication is meant to be chilling: push Iran too far and the mullahs will unleash terror around the world.

Western officials repeat this warning in grave tones. Commentators speak darkly of escalation. Security services quietly raise alert levels.

All of which would be far more alarming if Iran were not already doing exactly that.

Tehran’s threat is essentially: stop bombing us or we will continue doing what we already do.

It is not quite so terrifying when framed properly.

From the first years after the 1979 revolution, Iranian leaders built a system designed to export their ideology and eliminate their enemies wherever they lived. The organization most responsible for this effort is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), particularly its expeditionary arm, the Quds Force.

Iran rarely conducts operations under its own flag. Instead it cultivates proxy organizations, intelligence cutouts, and local networks that provide layers of plausible deniability.

This strategy has allowed Tehran to wage a shadow war across continents.

One of the deadliest examples occurred in Lebanon in 1983. A suicide bomber drove a truck packed with explosives into the US Marine barracks in Beirut, killing 241 American servicemen. Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant organization created, financed, and trained by the IRGC, carried out the attack.

From the beginning Hezbollah functioned not merely as a local militia but as an instrument of Iranian strategy, allowing Tehran to menace Israel directly and strike Western targets through a proxy while avoiding direct responsibility.

Another campaign unfolded across Europe in the 1980s and 1990s. Iranian intelligence services hunted dissidents who had fled the country. Kurdish leaders, monarchists, and secular activists were murdered in cities such as Vienna, Paris, and Berlin.

A notorious case occurred in 1992 at the Mykonos restaurant in Berlin, where Iranian agents assassinated four Kurdish opposition leaders during a meeting. A German court later concluded that Tehran had ordered the attack.

Even after the Mykonos trial exposed the policy, Iranian operatives continued stalking opponents across Europe for years.

Iran’s willingness to target American personnel surfaced again in 1996. That year a truck bomb exploded outside the Khobar Towers housing complex in Saudi Arabia, where US Air Force personnel were stationed. Nineteen American servicemen were killed and hundreds injured.

US investigations concluded the attack was carried out by Saudi Hezbollah, another militant group the IRGC trained and directed.

Iran has also conducted mass-casualty terrorism.

The most infamous examples occurred in Argentina. In 1992 a car bomb destroyed the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, killing 29 and injuring hundreds. Two years later another bomb devastated the Argentine Jewish community center known as AMIA, killing 85 people in the deadliest terrorist attack in Argentina’s history.

Argentine authorities and international intelligence agencies concluded Iran planned the operations and that Hezbollah carried them out.

The purpose was to demonstrate that Israeli and Jewish targets were vulnerable anywhere in the world.

Iranian terrorism has also repeatedly targeted Israel’s diplomatic personnel abroad.

In 2012 coordinated attacks were attempted against Israeli diplomats in India, Georgia, and Thailand. In New Delhi a bomb attached to a diplomat’s car seriously injured an Israeli defense official’s wife. In Bangkok, Iranian operatives accidentally blew themselves up while handling explosives — an episode that would have been darkly comic had it not revealed how close they had come to succeeding.

That same year a bomb destroyed a bus carrying Israeli tourists at the airport in Burgas, Bulgaria, killing five Israelis and a Bulgarian bus driver. Investigators concluded Hezbollah was responsible.

These incidents revealed a network spanning multiple continents and relying on covert travel, forged identities, and logistical support from Iranian intelligence.

Iranian operations have at times reached deep into the Western world. In 2011 American authorities uncovered a Quds Force plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to the US in Washington.

The plan was to blow up a restaurant where the ambassador was believed to dine. The conspirators thought they were hiring a Mexican cartel hitman. In reality they were speaking to a Drug Enforcement Administration informant.

Europe has uncovered similar plots more recently.

In 2018 authorities foiled a planned bombing of a large Iranian opposition gathering near Paris attended by thousands of people, including European and American officials. Particularly remarkable was that one of the plot’s organizers was an Iranian diplomat stationed in Vienna, who personally delivered explosives to the would-be bombers.

The fact the plot failed should not obscure its significance. Tehran tried to detonate a bomb at a mass political gathering in Western Europe.

Iranian intelligence networks remain active today. In 2022 Turkish authorities foiled a series of Iranian plots targeting Israeli tourists in Istanbul. The plans reportedly involved kidnapping or assassinating visitors in the city’s hotels and tourist districts.

Across the Middle East Iran has spent decades cultivating proxy militias capable of carrying out attacks on its behalf. Hezbollah is — or was — the most powerful of them. Before the Israeli Defense Forces decapitated its leadership and destroyed much of its infrastructure, Hezbollah boasted tens of thousands of fighters, a rocket arsenal exceeding 100,000 projectiles, and global fundraising networks.

It functions simultaneously as a political movement, militia, and expeditionary force for Iran’s regional ambitions.

Meanwhile in Iraq and Syria, Iranian-backed militias have attacked American personnel and regional rivals for years.

Yemen offers another example. The Houthi movement, which Iran arms and advises, has launched missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia and international shipping in the Red Sea.

Taken together, these incidents form a pattern stretching across continents and decades. From Beirut to Berlin, from Buenos Aires to Burgas, from Washington to Istanbul, Iranian networks have been conducting terror operations with impressive consistency.

Terrorism is not an Iranian emergency measure. It is doctrine.

Policymakers should take the threat seriously but resist treating it as a reason for paralysis. Iranian officials issue ominous warnings during crises because they want Western audiences to believe terrorism would represent a dramatic escalation if Iran were pushed too far.

In reality, it is business as usual.