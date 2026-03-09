Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Paul B. Cohen
12h

Good job putting things in perspective!

Donald J Williamson
10h

Business as usual from them. More than 20 plots foiled in the UK in the past 12 months, I think that's correct. This evening I was listening to GB News and heard for the first time about a legal technicality which prevents Britain from proscribing the IRGC. Apparently an arm of a sovereign government, which the IRGC is, cannot be proscribed. If that is true, the law in question needs to be refined. They may be an arm of the Islamic Republic but they operate as terrorist cells.

2 more comments...

