Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
7h

Don't worry, the West's most popular cult of lost souls will never let their sacred cause of Palestinianism die, it's where they've placed all their social, political, metaphysical, and eschatological hopes, much like their Soviet grandparents of a century ago.

Here's Ireland's most famous novelist, Sally Rooney, pouring out her heart about what the Free Palestine! cult means to her:

“By standing in solidarity with Palestine, we are learning how to fight for life on earth...

What else… can give us a reason to go on, to fend off despair, to live with ourselves, and to fight for our future?”

[Standing with Palestine is the only thing that] can “make our lives endurable”...

They can't live without the Palestinians, even if they know little about them and little about anything except their own feelings and needs.

The Western Left has crafted a completely fictional and mythological proxy Christ called the "Palestinians", who have some slight connection to the actual people, even though they're just props and extras in these narcisisstic Passion Plays meant to showcase the Western Leftist's exalted morality, compassion and wisdom. But the crucial fact here is that the Free Palestine! cult is entirely vampiric and lives off the blood of the Palestinian and Israeli people thus the worse the conflict gets, the stronger and more certain they feel.

Rooney as well as all her Leftist fellow travelers like the odious Jews Judith Butler and Noam Chomsky etc. are more than willing to fight down to the last Palestinian. It's not their blood spilled or their lives ruined, but it's good for their careers and self-images.

Becoming a sacred Cause for the global Left was the real Nakba, the moment the Palestinians suffered the humiliation of becoming objects not subjects and lost control of their fate, dignity and hopes. Never let your people become someone else's Cause!

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ECB's avatar
ECB
7h

Interesting article. It may be fun to be a revolutionary but it’s also expensive. Without financial help, it could fall apart

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