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October 7 was a catastrophic security failure for Israel and an intellectual demolition.

In a matter of hours, assumptions that had governed Israeli strategy for decades were exposed as mainfestly inadequate. Ideas about deterrence, coexistence, economic incentives, technological omniscience and the supposedly civilising effects of diplomacy were not gently reconsidered. They were dragged from the seminar room into the killing fields of southern Israel and subjected to the rather unforgiving audit of reality.

One of the more provocative arguments to emerge since that day is that Israel is becoming “less Western.” The expression is imprecise, politically loaded and, depending on the speaker, either an accusation or a compliment. Yet it captures something important.

Israel is increasingly abandoning the strategic assumptions of post-Cold War liberalism and adopting a harder, more regional understanding of power. It is becoming less inclined to believe that every conflict is a misunderstanding, every enemy a potential partner and every murderous ideology an unmet socioeconomic need waiting for a development grant to address.

This does not necessarily mean Israel is rejecting the West, just that Israel has finally stopped confusing Western fantasies with universal truths.

Every country develops a collection of strategic assumptions so familiar that they cease to look like assumptions at all. They become articles of faith. Governments build policies around them. Intelligence agencies search for evidence that confirms them. Commentators repeat them until they acquire the reassuring patina of common sense.

Then history arrives with black gloves and a crowbar.

For much of the period after the 1993 Oslo Accords, a powerful current within Israel’s political and security establishment rested upon several interconnected propositions. There were that Palestinian institutions could gradually become responsible governing partners. Economic prosperity would reduce enthusiasm for violence. Technological superiority and superior intelligence could contain threats that could not be eliminated. Limited military operations could reduce enemy capabilities while avoiding the political cost of decisive confrontation. International diplomacy, though frequently frustrating, remained indispensable to long-term security.

None of these ideas was entirely absurd. That is precisely why they were so influential.

Nor were they universally accepted. Israeli politics has always contained a formidable tradition of strategic scepticism. Critics repeatedly warned that Hamas, Hezbollah and other armed movements were not justy bargaining actors seeking improved terms. They retained ideological objectives that no increase in employment, electricity or international legitimacy would dissolve. Calm might indicate deterrence, or indicate preparation.

Nevertheless, the managerial approach prevailed.

Threats were to be contained. Escalations were to be calibrated. Hamas could be deterred. Gaza could be managed. Periodic military operations would “mow the lawn,” a phrase that sounded sophisticated largely because it concealed the fact that the weeds were acquiring rockets, tunnels and battalions.

Israel had mistaken the temporary suppression of violence for the transformation of its enemy.

October 7 ended that indulgence.