Saudi Arabia has just taught Washington the danger of entering a negotiation hungry. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has strolled out of the Oval Office with high-end American weaponry, civilian nuclear cooperation, and security guarantees approximating major non-NATO ally status.

In return, he told US President Donald Trump that Riyadh wanted to normalize ties with Israel but would do so only if there was a clear “pathway” to a Palestinian state. For the Saudis, this is an outstanding outcome.

For years Washington has nursed the fantasy that the road to Middle East stabilization runs through Riyadh. It is a seductive hallucination: Saudi Arabia—the Arab world’s petro-leviathan and the home of Islam—joining the Abraham Accords would usher in unrivaled regional integration. The symbolism would be tectonic, the geopolitical dividends elephantine, and Trump would score a spectacular diplomatic coup.

Yet the Saudis have just put on a masterclass in transactional diplomacy and left US officials clapping like enamored interns.

Israel—long America’s indispensable ally in the region, whose qualitative military edge over its neighbors must be maintained under US law—is now wondering whether Washington’s eagerness to court Riyadh has tipped into strategic negligence disguised as peacemaking.

Put another way: have the Saudis just Qatar-ized Washington? That is certainly one way of looking at it.

Saudi Arabia has extracted maximal benefits at minimal cost. MBS leveraged Trump’s craving for another historic Middle East breakthrough into concrete advantages for his kingdom.

To do this, MBS simply said his country was committed to joining the Abraham Accords if only a “pathway” to a Palestinian state were created—something he knows Israel will never agree to and that the Palestinians are incapable of realizing.

Yet Washington is acting as though this “pathway” is a concession extracted from Riyadh, rather than a placeholder the Saudis inserted precisely to avoid making one.

Riyadh recognized that American diplomacy suffers from a chronic and disabling addiction to good optics. Washington measures success less by outcomes than by ceremonies, speeches, and photo ops.

MBS knows this. Qatar knows this. Even Turkey knows this.

MBS got his wish list—including state-of-the-art F-35 fighter aircraft that only Israel in the region currently possesses. In return, he neither normalized ties with Israel nor offered any timeline for doing so. He outlined only vague “pathway” requirements, set no firm deliverables, and spoke not of strategic convergence.

This brings us to Israel, the world’s most eager spectator to this shakedown. For decades the US has been committed to ensuring that Israel maintains a qualitative military advantage over its regional rivals. The F-35, which Israel used to stunning effect in June when it struck Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program, was the crown jewel of that commitment.

Yet Trump has announced that Saudi Arabia would be receiving F-35s that would be “pretty similar” to those Israel has. Israel had lobbied Washington hard to condition the sale of these jets on normalization. Washington seems to have shrugged.

This is the kind of policy drift that keeps Israeli generals, light sleepers at the best of times, awake at night. A Saudi Arabia armed with F-35s does not automatically endanger Israel, but it would erode Israel’s monopoly on fifth-generation air superiority.

Israel is right to be worried. The last time the US tried to “balance” the regional military equation—in theory to ensure deterrence—it armed Iran’s Shah with everything he wanted. Those weapons were soon in the hands of Iran’s deranged mullahs after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

History has a dry sense of humor.

Saudi Arabia seems to have learned lessons from Qatar well. Doha has perfected manipulating Washington: pose as indispensable, speak of cooperation, host US assets, simultaneously bankroll violent actors, and maintain plausible deniability while extracting endless concessions. Oh yes—and belaud Trump with a gaudy $400 million aircraft.

Yet Saudi Arabia is not Qatar. Riyadh is far more powerful, stable, and strategically central. But its method—its ability to get everything from Washington while leaving Washington feeling like the winner—is unmistakably Qatari.

This leaves Israel with some tough choices. It is going to amplify tensions between realpolitik and the messy realities of Israeli coalition politics. The Saudi gambit could well detonate another internal political battle in Israel.

One Israel—the arch-realist Israel—sees the Saudi Arabian “pathway” as a gift. It knows, as do the Saudis, that the Palestinians will never transform any “pathway” into statehood. So-called Palestinian nationalism has achieved nothing in more than 80 years despite statehood being offered many times.

The Palestinian Authority governs barely more than a municipality, while all sane actors loathe Hamas. In this reading, a pathway is less a threat than a diplomatic fig leaf.

The term “pathway” is a masterpiece of diplomatic ambiguity. It is performative and means nothing legally, diplomatically, or operationally. A pathway is not a commitment; it is a horizon. It is not binding; it is atmospheric. It is more a mood than a roadmap. The phrase allows MBS to maintain credibility with Arab publics while maintaining flexibility with the US and other Western governments.

A realist Israel would agree to a pathway today—not because it believes in a two-state solution, but because it understands that a non-solution disguised as a “pathway” is an excellent compromise: Riyadh gets its symbolism, Washington gets its ceremony, Israel gets normalization, and the Palestinians get another set of promises they can never fulfill.

Yet that is not the Israel currently in power in Jerusalem.

The other Israel—the ideological, maximalist, coalition-bound Israel—is trapped. The Far-Right bloc that keeps Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on life support will not accept even rhetorical openness to a Palestinian state, even if it is purely symbolic, strategically advantageous, and structurally impossible to realize.

To accept a “pathway” is, in its view, to make a moral concession that undermines Jewish sovereignty and rewards the heinous terror of the October 7 attacks.

This internal fracture is Israel’s greatest vulnerability; a bigger threat than any of the Jewish state’s conventional foes. The danger for Israel’s realists is that the diplomatic window may close before its politics stabilize.

There is, of course, the possibility that Trump has not been taken for a ride and has an ace up his proverbial sleeve. It is hard to tell with Trump because a constant stream of nonsense and lies punctuates his moments of political brilliance.

It is hard to believe that Saudi-Israel normalization will not happen eventually, but you would be braver than me to bet on the timeline.

The great game is still the Saudi-led Sunni world and Israel against the Iran-led Shia world, and the great powers that back them. Eventually, that realpolitik must come to the fore, and we must not forget that Israel-Saudi cooperation can keep expanding even without normalization.

For now, though, MBS will be enjoying his flight home—probably sipping the champagne that is illegal in his country.