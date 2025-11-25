Regular readers will know that the contempt with which I hold the United Nations (UN) is unmatched at any point in the space-time continuum. I hate it so much that my health suffers. Even so, it is strange to think that the UN may be the greatest strategic threat in the Middle East.

That sounds crazy, I know, but stay with me. The UN was created to prevent wars, to restrain aggression, and to mediate disputes. Yet, in the Middle East it is the one actor that survives every war, outlives every ceasefire, and escapes every form of accountability. Hamas can be degraded. Hezbollah can be targeted. Iran can be struck. Only the UN remains untouchable.

Worse still is that it remains indispensable to the twisted movements it claims to regulate. The UN even manages the neat trick of being an armed Middle East actor without having any weapons of its own. It simply supplies the region’s proxy terror militias with political cover.

Israel has long understood that the region’s problems are not only terror groups and their state patrons—Iran, Qatar, and increasingly Turkey—but also the diplomatic machinery that protects them. The rockets, tunnels, militias, and missiles all matter, but so does the architecture that legitimizes them.

Over decades, the UN has given this architecture shape, funding, and political immunity. The UN is not an impartial humanitarian organization. Nor is it a civilian agency. It is a power center with armies of contractors, propaganda networks, logistical lifelines, and a celestial theology of Palestinian exceptionalism.

Consider Gaza. It is saturated with UN infrastructure: schools, warehouses, clinics, procurement offices, security handlers, and a bureaucracy so vast that it resembles—and functions as—a state within the failed Gaza statelet.

The assumption has always been that this spool of UN bureaucracy was the dam holding back catastrophe. In reality, it was the generator of it. Hamas embedded itself inside UN structures because the UN offered sanctuary. United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) teachers became political commissars. UN warehouses became storage lockers for rockets. UN data systems became shields for lists of operatives disguised as civilians. Worse even than infiltration: this has been symbiosis. Hamas needs the UN to survive, and the UN needs Hamas to stay relevant.

Even after UN staff participated in Hamas’ October 7 invasion of Israel in 2023, the UN’s global machinery of debauchery did not pause. Instead, UN officials demanded more access, more funds, and more authority. They blamed Israel for restricting UN operations, as though a genocidal militia’s presence was a minor administrative inconvenience.

Western diplomats, never a group tethered to reality, rewarded this delusion by insisting that greater UN involvement was the only path to increasing civilian safety. You know, in the same way introducing salmonella to eggs makes them safer to eat.

The same pathology is on display in Lebanon. UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force meant to prevent Hezbollah from rearming and casting its dark shadow over Israel’s north, has spent nearly two decades documenting Hezbollah’s violations without ever interfering. They might as well be birdwatchers.

Hezbollah views the UN’s faux neutrality as immunity. It has long used UNIFIL patrol routes as reference points for safe corridors, UN positions as human-shield points, and the UN’s presence as political ballast against any serious attempt to limit its firepower.

What we have is the world’s most credentialed civilian bureaucracy protecting the world’s most heavily armed non-state actor. Only a callow fool would consider the UN a benign bystander.

Every time a UN hack spokesperson blames Israel for defending itself, or whenever the UN passes a resolution that erases Hamas’ or Hezbollah’s role, or inflates Palestinian casualty counts sourced from Hamas, the UN provides moral munitions to movements that rely wickedly on Palestinian suffering to generate global sympathy for their goal of wiping out Israel.

The UN’s influence is so pervasive that it even shapes the language used to describe the conflict. It has turned “ceasefire” into a sacrament and “restraint” into a sacrificial ritual that only Israel is commanded to perform. It has turned Palestinians into permanent wards of the international system and Israel into a permanent defendant in the kangaroo court of public opinion.

The system the UN has created has dire strategic consequences. Its fetish for “interim solutions” is what allowed Hamas to keep and build its terror army between wars. The UN’s refusal to certify Hezbollah violations is what allowed southern Lebanon to become a giant non-state missile launch site. The UN’s fictional doctrine of “balance” is what transformed Palestinian militancy into a permanent entitlement.

Now that the Americans are trying to get a peace plan working in Gaza, the UN is positioning itself as indispensable to any reconstruction effort. It demands control over aid flows, veto power over security arrangements, and the ability to operate freely if Israel makes the mistake of letting Hamas survive.

If the UN cannot disarm Hamas, constrain Hezbollah, prevent Yemen’s Houthis from attacking shipping lanes, or even purge its own ranks of terrorists and terror sympathizers, then what exactly can it do? The answer is: nothing of value.

However, it has an impressive record of making things worse. It can prolong the conditions that keep these terror militias viable, pressure Israel into accepting security liabilities that no other state would be asked to tolerate, and launder the political narratives of actors who use civilian suffering as a strategic asset.

Especially dangerous is the immunity the UN enjoys. Israel cannot easily strike UN buildings, intercept UN convoys, or target UN command nodes that shield terrorists. The militias have built their operational logic around this premise. Thus, the UN facilitates terror against Israel, which serves the additional purpose of making Israel look bad when its forces do have to strike these sites.

Historians will look back at the West’s diplomatic schizophrenia with the same astonishment with which we look at the appeasement of Germany before World War Two.

The democracies that claim to stand for law and security have empowered an unelected, unaccountable bureaucracy to become the guardian of the Middle East’s most vile and militant movements.

Israel will endure despite this. It has stopped cooperating with UNRWA (admittedly two decades too late) and has the capacity, intelligence networks, moral clarity, and willingness to protect its citizens without needing unobtainable international blessing.

The cost is that Israel must fight not only Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and other proxies, but also the political machinery that shelters them. Israel must navigate a treacherous diplomatic battlefield.

The UN may have been created to stop wars, but in the Middle East it ignites and sustains them. It preserves the combatants, fuels the grievances, subsidizes the militias, and moralizes the violence.

The UN is now unquestionably among the Middle East’s most dangerous actors. Until the world reckons with this fact, every plan for peace in the region will fail.