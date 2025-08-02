This is going to be a bare-knuckle essay, so you might want to fortify yourself with a shot of Arak or two. Islamism has defeated multiculturalism in the West. This is a radioactive view in some quarters, but it is true.

Let us define terms before the accusations start flying. A multiracial society invites people of every background to share its values, laws, and civic assumptions. A multicultural society tells them they do not have to. One demands loyalty and offers dignity. The other offers nothing and asks for nothing. One builds nations. The other builds enclaves.

A truly multiracial, integrated society is a civilizational success. A multicultural one is a civilizational gamble, and one that has failed. Look at London, Paris, Berlin, Toronto, New York, Sydney, and other Western cities. Pro-Hamas demonstrations flood the streets, led by segments of immigrant Muslim communities who were told they could bring everything with them, including their old-world hatreds.

This is not a fringe group. It is a broad swath, now radicalized, legitimized, and militant. In Amsterdam, thousands chant, “From the river to the sea,” while Muslim gangs hunt and beat Israeli football fans. In Berlin, chants of “Our blood, our lives, we sacrifice for Al-Aqsa” echo through the streets. In London, antisemitic hate speech has become routine. In Sydney, demonstrators screamed, “Gas the Jews” outside the city’s famous Opera House.

These are not protests. They are threats and acts of intimidation.

Violence has followed words. Synagogues have been firebombed in Berlin and Melbourne. Jewish schools in Montreal have been shot at. Jewish neighborhoods in Paris have been stormed. Far from cosmopolitan havens, many Western cities are now fronts in a civilizational conflict. The source is not Hindus, Buddhists, or Catholics. It is a specific strand of Islamic political ideology - Islamism or Jihadism - that the West imported along with people.

Western leaders refuse to face this. They rationalize it as mere frustration with Israel over its war in Gaza against the Hamas jihadist terror group. They speak of “marginalization” and “Islamophobia,” while lynch mobs are calling for genocide against Jews. These leaders are either cowards, collaborators, or both.

Multiculturalism once worked when the numbers were small. Greeks in Melbourne. Italians in New Jersey. They adapted, worked hard, and contributed enormously. They did not burn synagogues or riot over cartoons.

Yet, scale matters. When immigrant numbers swell from thousands to millions, and those millions cluster in city districts large enough to become self-sufficient enclaves, or parallel societies, assimilation stops. Integration becomes optional.

If someone can step off a plane in Lyon or Birmingham and live their life in Arabic or Urdu, with mosques and media reinforcing their rejection of Western norms, why would they integrate? They would not, and many do not.