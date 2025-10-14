Islamism’s armies have been shattered across the Middle East, yet its theology is now colonizing Western institutions. Jihadist preachers are jailed in Cairo and Riyadh. In London and Washington, they are invited to keynote conferences and advise diversity panels. This migration from armed struggle to institutional infiltration is a strategic pivot. More must be done to counter it.

Across the Arab world, theocratic movements lie in ruins. ISIS has no territory. The Muslim Brotherhood is proscribed in most states. Jihadist clerics are behind bars. Gulf monarchies that once bankrolled political Islam now suppress it. For all their many faults, most Arab regimes have judged Islamism to have been an economic, political, and moral catastrophe.

In Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood’s brief experiment in government collapsed within a year. Its leader, Mohamed Morsi, died in prison. Thousands of members languish in exile or in jail cells. In Saudi Arabia—the Wahhabi heartland—the religious police have been neutered, clerics sidelined, and the regime now courts international tourism, trade, and high-profile sporting events. In the mercantile United Arab Emirates all Muslim Brotherhood activity has been banned outright. Only Qatar remains the defiant anomaly, continuing to play both sides — funding Islamists abroad while using its vast gas wealth to buy legitimacy and protection through Western partnerships.

Yet Islamism has not died; it has migrated. Instead of trying to rule Arab capitals, it seeks to reprogram Western ones. It has traded the madrasa for the university and the sermon for the symposium. While the Arab world is fighting to cure itself of Islamism, the West is infected and refuses all inoculation efforts.

Islamist movements have learned that it is easier to infiltrate open Western societies than to seize control of autocracies. They realized it is more effective to shape future Western leaders’ minds through universities, government bureaucracies, NGOs, charities, and media, than to fight Western armies.

The scale of this financial and ideological operation is staggering. Qatar donated $4.7 billion to American universities between 2001 and 2021, according to the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP). Georgetown University alone has received over a billion dollars in Qatari funding since 2005 and even has a campus in Doha.

A regime that nurtures Hamas while funding the education of America’s diplomatic class ought to provoke a national-security alarm. Instead, it elicits gratitude and ribbon-cuttings.

Qatar is not buying names on campus buildings. It is purchasing epistemology—influencing research agendas, curricula, and faculty appointments through donor-nominated chairs and bespoke research agreements.

This patronage erodes academic independence and allows Qatar to shape America’s next generation of diplomats, policymakers, and journalists. Judging by the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel convulsions on US campuses these past two years, Doha’s investment is yielding a handsome dividend.

The indoctrination begins well before university. It starts in high school, and sometimes even earlier. Brown University’s “Choices Program,” which 8,000 schools across all 50 US states use, has been accused of accepting undisclosed Qatari funding, sanitizing Islamist violence and promoting anti-Israel bias.

Its lessons present Hamas as a “political actor” and refer to terrorism as “armed resistance,” laundering violence through a lexicon of liberation against Western colonialism and imperialism. ISGAP estimates that Choices reaches more than a million students each year.

Teaching 15-year-olds that their own civilization is the primary cause of global misery and that Israel is an illegitimate “occupier” plants a deep seed of self-hatred and historical grievance.

A 2024 ISGAP survey finding that 78 percent of American students exposed to Qatari-funded programs viewed Israel “as an apartheid state” shows that this long-term indoctrination program is highly effective.

Qatar now enjoys the ultimate diplomatic shield—a veneer of indispensability that insulates it from any serious reckoning for its dual roles as military ally and ideological antagonist.

Things are worse in Europe, where the facade of humanitarianism conceals well-oiled ideological machinery. Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW), for example, operates in over 40 countries, despite Israel, the UAE, Russia, and Bangladesh banning it for alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. Yet the European Commission still funds it. Between 2014 and 2020, IRW received $13.7 million in European Union (EU) subsidies, despite its senior officials making well-documented antisemitic statements.

This is just one example. The Muslim Brotherhood itself has brilliantly evolved into a decentralized archipelago of NGOs, youth groups, and cultural associations. A damning 2025 European Parliament report described it as “one of the most powerful vectors of political Islamism in Europe,” operating through hundreds of organizations in 28 countries under umbrella groups such as the Federation of Islamic Organizations in Europe.

The EU even channeled money to Brotherhood-linked groups such as the Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organizations, which in 2020 received €340,000 for a pro-hijab campaign.

In Germany, intelligence services estimate that Muslim Brotherhood ideology influences 1,100 mosques and associations. Yet these same groups continue to receive public subsidies under “integration” programs.

The situation in France is even more alarming. Its national audit office revealed that between 2021 and 2023, a staggering €7.4 billion in public subsidies were distributed to a associations with “insufficient ideological due diligence.” Funding groups committed to undermining France’s secular, republican foundations is slow-motion suicide.

Islamists are also shaping Western political discourse through language, shaping perception and changing definitions to such a degree that liberalism itself now looks suspect.

They have masterfully colonized the West’s own moral and linguistic vocabulary. Terrorism is now called “resistance.” Revenge now means “justice.” Say “decolonization,” and you can launder any ideology. Say “equity,” and you can exempt yourself from scrutiny.

Western media has been infiltrated too, which is why it has turned impartiality into nihilism. When Hamas slaughters civilians, journalists search for “root causes.” When Israel retaliates, they cry “disproportion.” Jihadists have weaponized the West’s own moral vocabulary against it. Once a society’s words lose meaning, its institutions soon disintegrate. This is why the irritating culture wars around language matter profoundly.

By perpetually casting themselves sacramental immunity from scrutiny.as victims of “Islamophobia,” Islamist organizations have secured Britain’s 2023 extremism review warned that the accusation of Islamophobia is being “weaponized to silence dissent and chill debate.”

Many Western states, especially those under leftist governments, refuse to face up to this, mistaking Islamism’s totalitarian impulse for multicultural diversity and general anti-colonial sentiment. The result is a form of intellectual Stockholm Syndrome in which the West subsidizes those who are working bring about its downfall.

The Islamists’ greatest strength is patience. They advance through attrition, not assault — one policy fellowship, one NGO, one faculty at a time. By the time the public notices, the institution’s moral compass already points toward Mecca. The Muslim Brotherhood has a 100-year plan to conquer the West, whose leaders can barely think beyond the next election cycle.

Most frustrating is how the West has lacerated itself through civilizational self-doubt. Terrified of giving offence, governments police speech instead of sedition. When France audits Islamist NGOs, the European Parliament condemns it as “stigmatizing.” When Britain probes foreign mosque funding, academics cry “xenophobia.” This is how civilizations commit assisted suicide.

The West’s intellectual class cannot defend what it no longer reveres. It apologizes for its history, doubts its virtues, and questions its right to exist. Into this vacuum strides the Islamist preacher—certain, defiant, and unashamed.

To counter this multidimensional jihad, the West must rediscover its moral self-belief. It must recover the courage to draw distinctions and name threats. Islamism is not faith; it is a political theology of domination and it must treated as fascism and communism once were.

Freedom of speech, secular governance, and equality before the law are not “Western constructs” but universal achievements. To relativize them is to surrender them.

This moral rearmament must express itself as unapologetic action. Every major university, think tank, and NGO that enjoys tax-exempt status should be compelled to disclose all foreign funding in a public, searchable database. Any institution that hides its donors should lose its tax exemptions, accreditation, and its eligibility for public grants.

Middle Eastern studies departments should not function as madrassas. They must abandon tokenistic diversity and embrace robust intellectual diversity, inviting liberal Muslim reformers, secular scholars, and Jewish voices into their canon.

Laws against terror financing and foreign influence must be enforced without apology—and strengthened where they are weak. Where laws against terror financing and money laundering already exist, they must be applied robustly. If such laws are lacking, they must be introduced.

Above all, the West must end its delusions about Qatar. A state cannot simultaneously bankroll Hamas, endow Georgetown, and pose as a bridge between civilizations. That is not partnership; it is penetration. Partnership must come with conditions — transparency, deradicalization, and moral accountability.

Islamism’s conventional armies lie buried in Iraq’s deserts and in Egypt’s prisons. Yet its ideas live—with Western guilt and ignorance enabling it and Western treasuries subsidizing it. The new caliphate is not in Raqqa or Cairo; it is in Cambridge, Paris, and New York, and built on self-loathing.

The bombs and bullets failed. The bursaries, the donations, and the endowments are succeeding and will do so until the West rediscovers moral clarity and remembers who it is, what it stands for, and how to defend itself.

This is the great conflict of our age. It will be won not with new weapons, but with old truths, rediscovered and courageously upheld.