Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

MICHAEL BELL
11h

Back in the 2010’s when I was a school librarian in the Philadelphia school system? A teacher in charge of the Muslim student association came to me, to use the library for their meetings. I was naïve and was only too glad to accept that “diversity is our strength“ bullshit . I only wish I knew then what I know now.

Donald J Williamson
6hEdited

Nachum, here in the UK we are witnessing the naïve, witless and weak leadership from the top of government. It is not leadership at all in any meaningful sense. It is inaction and surrender dressed up in the DEI mentality. The outcry from woke liberals at the reclaiming of the flag by patriotic Brits is a symptom of their delusional mentality, post-colonial guilt and self-loathing.

The wokery might wish to sit down and talk things through with these subversives, over a nice cup of tea, as the English might say in that quaint unassuming way, but that time is well past, if it ever was time to sit down with today's Jihadi-Nazis. Appeasement never works and Neville Chamberlain is remembered solely for appeasing Hitler as the Holocaust was developing, remembered for nothing else. Allowing sponsors of terror to subvert the very fabric of western democracy is, as you rightly say, is assisted suicide.

Thank you for your thoughts and insights. To spread the word more widely I shall share your article.

