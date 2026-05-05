Islamist terror in Southeast Asia is instructive. It demonstrates that Islamism is an internally generative ideological system. It does not require Western troops, Israeli intelligence operations, colonial grievance, or economic despair to produce violence. It produces violence on its own.

This runs directly against modern politics’ cherished assumption that Islamist violence is reactive, emerges from grievance, and will subside if the right injustices were addressed, the violence would subside.

It is a comforting theory. It is also wrong.

Over the past several years, in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, a pattern has reasserted itself with quiet persistence: Islamist violence continues in environments where the supposed triggers are absent, reduced, or irrelevant. It demonstrates clearly that ideology, not circumstance, is the driver.

Southeast Asia is a useful test case because it removes the usual excuses. There is no Israeli occupation of Mindanao, no American invasion of Jakarta, and no Western military footprint in Johor capable of explaining local radicalization. In Indonesia and Malaysia, Muslims are the overwhelming majority. In Malaysia, the state scandalously privileges Malay Muslims through entrenched legal and political advantages over minority Chinese, Indian, and indigenous populations.

Yet the violence persists.

For decades, a dominant narrative—particularly fashionable in Western academic and policy circles—has held that Islamist terrorism is fundamentally reactive. Violence, in this telling, is the product of humiliation, marginalization, foreign intervention, or economic deprivation. Remove the grievance, and the violence recedes.

This theory is emotionally appealing because it suggests the problem is solvable and allows analysts to retain the reassuring belief that violence is a distortion rather than a doctrine.

Southeast Asia has tested that belief and found it wanting.

The southern Philippines offers the clearest example. The island of Mindanao was long presented as a textbook case of grievance-driven insurgency: a Muslim minority, historical marginalization, and groups with separatist aspirations. If the grievance model were correct anywhere, it would be here.

Then came the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in 2019. A negotiated settlement granted political autonomy, demobilized tens of thousands of fighters, and addressed the grievances analysts had long blamed on causing the violence. By the logic of the grievance framework, this should have marked a decisive turning point.

It did not.

In December 2023, a bombing targeted a Catholic mass at Mindanao State University. The Islamic State claimed responsibility. The victims were civilians at prayer. There was no military objective, no negotiation leverage, no strategic logic that fits within the grievance framework. This was not insurgency. It was ideological violence. Just this last weekend there were four more terror shootings

Islamic State–linked militants have continued to carry out ambushes, assassinations, and sporadic attacks on soldiers and civilians. The scale is smaller, the networks looser, yet the intent is unchanged.

Mindanao is a natural experiment: Grievances were reduced, violence persisted, and the explanatory model collapsed.