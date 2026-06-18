Give a gift subscription

Islamists understand the modern West with unnerving precision, much better than Western elites understand it themselves.

They understand its inherited guilt complexes, its cultural enervation, its moral disorientation, and its compulsive need to appear tolerant even towards movements that openly despise tolerance itself. They grasp that contemporary Western societies are materially formidable yet psychologically fragile. Prosperous civilizations suffering from a profound collapse of civilizational self-belief. Armed nations increasingly incapable of employing their own vocabulary of self-defense without first issuing an apology.

Most importantly, Islamists understand that much of the West no longer possess deep confidence in their own civilization superiority.

That realization changes everything.

Western analysts often describe Islamism as an eruption of rage, fanaticism, and theological excess. They portray it as emotional, chaotic, and reactive.

Yet Islamist movements are often extraordinarily perceptive political organisms, displaying a near-clinical understanding of institutional psychology. They study Western societies carefully, monitor elite anxieties, identify bureaucratic vulnerabilities, and map incentive structures with impressive sophistication. They know precisely where fear resides, which these days is almost everywhere in the modern West.

The fear is not primarily physical. Western societies remain overwhelmingly superior militarily to any Islamist movement. The fear is reputational and psychological. Western elites exhibit an almost neurotic dread of accusations of intolerance, racism, colonialism, Islamophobia, reaction, or oppression. Islamist activists understand this perfectly and weaponize it relentlessly.

It is rather like being called names in the school playground, albeit with a suicide vest. They understand that accusations themselves have become a form of power.

A civilization confident in its own legitimacy can absorb criticism without descending into self-loathing. Increasingly, Western societies cannot. Their elites frequently respond to moral pressure the way highly anxious patients respond to conflict: through avoidance, appeasement, euphemism, compulsive reassurance, and endless accommodation.

Islamists noticed.

They noticed that Western institutions increasingly interpret firmness as cruelty, borders as prejudice, assimilation as oppression, and national confidence as extremism. More significantly, they noticed that many Western elites are often harsher towards their own populations than towards movements that openly reject liberal values.

They adjusted their strategy accordingly. It is one reason Islamist rhetoric in the West frequently borrows from the progressive lexicon. Not because Islamism and progressivism are naturally compatible; they are generally philosophically irreconcilable. Rather, Islamists possess an accurate understanding of the moral operating system governing contemporary Western institutions.

They know the liturgy and have mastered the catechism. They understand precisely which incantations unlock institutional compliance.

Share

Frame yourself as marginalized and vast sections of Western society become psychologically submissive. Present demands through the language of grievance politics and institutional resistance weakens almost immediately. Cast critics as bigots and many organizations retreat before the argument has even begun.

This is not improvised manipulation. It reflects a sophisticated reading of Western psychology.

Islamists understand something else too: contemporary Western societies have become deeply uncomfortable with confrontation itself.

Conflict now produces panic among large segments of the managerial class. Institutions increasingly prioritize emotional comfort over truth, social harmony over clarity, and inclusion over standards. Disagreement is frequently treated less as an intellectual necessity than as a form of interpersonal violence.

Such an environment confers enormous advantages upon highly ideological movements.

A movement willing to create tension will almost always defeat institutions desperate to avoid tension. One side treats conflict as inevitable. The other treats it as traumatic. The outcome becomes increasingly predictable.

Islamists understand that Western bureaucracies fear accusations more than institutional penetration. They understand that universities fear adverse headlines more than ideological radicalization. They understand that corporations fear online outrage more than intellectual capture. They understand that politicians fear activist pressure more than long-term civilizational atrophy.

This produces the absurd spectacle of governments monitoring grandmothers for offensive Facebook posts while extremist preachers circulate sectarian propaganda under police protection.

A marsupial mole has more strategic vision.

Part of the problem is that Western elites underestimate belief itself. Secular societies often struggle to comprehend genuinely ideological actors because many Western institutions no longer operate ideologically. They operate administratively.

The result is a civilizational asymmetry of extraordinary consequence.

Islamists are animated by conviction. Western technocrats are animated by procedure.

Islamists think in terms of destiny, demographic transformation, religious obligation, historical struggle, and civilizational triumph. Western officials think in terms of stakeholder engagement frameworks, diversity metrics, community consultations, and risk management protocols.

One side thinks in generations. The other thinks in quarterly reports. The other is psychologically prepared for prolonged struggle. The other is attempting to reduce complaints filed with human resources.

History is littered with examples of disciplined ideological minorities exploiting civilizations afflicted by spiritual exhaustion and elite decadence. The late Roman Empire encountered versions of this phenomenon. Byzantium encountered it. Exhausted European states confronting revolutionary movements encountered it. None benefited from the experience.

Whenever elites lose confidence in their own civilization, determined ideological actors detect the weakness almost immediately. Islamists detect it now.

They observe Western societies that often appear ashamed of their own history, uncertain of their own legitimacy, and incapable of explaining why their civilizational inheritance deserves preservation beyond vague references to diversity, inclusion, and multiculturalism.

Even Western defenses of liberalism have become strangely apologetic. Freedom of speech is defended procedurally rather than passionately. Secularism is treated as an administrative arrangement rather than one of humanity’s greatest achievements. National identity is discussed like an embarrassing medical condition.

Islamists perceive what many Western elites refuse to acknowledge: a vacuum of conviction at the center of contemporary Western culture.

A movement possessing strong metaphysical certainty will almost always enjoy psychological advantages over societies consumed by moral relativism, cultural insecurity, and epistemic doubt.

This does not make Islamism morally superior, just strategically clearer.

There is another reason Islamists often understand the West better than the West understands itself. They observe behavior rather than just listen to rhetoric.

Western leaders constantly proclaim strength, tolerance, resilience, and democratic values. Islamists pay attention to what happens when those values are tested.

They watch governments retreat from riots, watch universities capitulate to intimidation campaigns, watch media organizations censor themselves pre-emptively. They watch police forces avoid enforcement in politically sensitive environments. They watch politicians speak endlessly about community cohesion while refusing to discuss the ideologies undermining that cohesion.

The lesson is obvious. The West retains immense hard power yet increasingly lacks civilizational nerve.

This helps explain why many Islamist movements operate with such visible confidence inside Western societies. Their confidence is not necessarily a product of numerical strength. It reflects an accurate psychological assessment of their opponents.

Islamists correctly perceive that many Western institutions no longer trust their own populations either. Significant sections of the managerial elite regard ordinary citizens with suspicion and national traditions with embarrassment. This has produced peculiar tactical alliances in which Islamist activists and progressive bureaucracies temporarily cooperate against common adversaries such as nationalism, traditional identity, Zionism, or civilizational confidence itself.

The alliance is unstable and intellectually ridiculous. Yet it persists because both sides exploit Western guilt for different purposes.

Islamists also understand something profoundly important about contemporary Western morality. Compassion detached from boundaries eventually becomes self-destructive.

Western societies increasingly define virtue as limitless accommodation. The ability to refuse demands, defend borders, enforce standards, or articulate civilizational preferences has been pathologized within many elite institutions. Islamists interpret this not as kindness but as vulnerability.

They may be correct.

Every civilization teaches others how it expects to be treated. The West increasingly teaches adversarial movements that persistence alone will produce concessions. Protest more aggressively, accuse more loudly, demand more insistently, and eventually exhausted institutions fold.

The pattern has become almost ceremonial.

After every controversy, Western officials insist extremism will not intimidate them. Then security concerns alter public events. Police advise caution. Universities restrict speech. Publishers withdraw material. Cultural institutions issue pre-emptive apologies. Critics require protection.

The rhetoric remains defiant; the behavior communicates retreat.

Islamists understand behavioral language perfectly. Traditional Western values such as compassion, pluralism, tolerance, and individual liberty remain genuine civilizational strengths. The problem is that these virtues increasingly exist detached from confidence, reciprocity, and self-preservation.

Tolerance without standards is less a moral achievement than a sophisticated form of surrender.

The deepest irony is that many Islamists possess more respect for Western civilization than Western elites do. Not moral respect; psychological respect.

They at least recognize that the West was historically capable of conviction, discipline, confidence, sacrifice, and civilizational self-defense. They study those strengths seriously because they understand that strengths matter.

Many Western elites increasingly behave as though strength itself is vaguely embarrassing.

That is why Islamists so often appear strategically ahead of the societies confronting them. They are operating with a clearer understanding of Western psychological conditions than Western societies themselves are willing to acknowledge.

They understand a truth that many Western elites spend enormous energy avoiding.

Exhausted civilizations are often defeated long before they are conquered physically.

They are defeated when they lose confidence in their right and their willingness to exist, as Trump is discovering right now, and they end up running in humiliating circles that making progress.