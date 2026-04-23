Whenever Hollywood makes alien invasion films it always portray aliens as having melon-sized heads to hold their super brains. The assumption is that, as in humans, the brain will be the locus of intelligence. Meanwhile, in Earth’s oceans lurks the highly intelligent octopus, whose intelligence is distributed between its brain and and its independently acting tentacles.

That difference is similar to the foreign policy situation in which Israel is increasingly going to find itself. Israel needs to move from its overdependence on the US and to a more distributed network of allies.

An immediate factor is that the US, while as powerful as ever, has become less predictable. American foreign policy has become more volatile, more subject to domestic political swings, and more focused on great-power competition.

Jerusalem has already had a glimpse of the danger its dependence on America brings. Former President Joe Biden withheld arms shipments to Israel during its war against in Gaza and President Donald Trump demanded ceasefires in Gaza and in Iran that were not in Israel’s interests.

The more important, structural factor is the rise of Asia. The 21st century is not drifting toward Asia. It has already arrived there. The gravitational center of global economics, technology, and increasingly geopolitics now sits somewhere between Shanghai, Mumbai, and Singapore.

Most analysis of Israeli diplomacy, politics, and security is stuck in a geopolitical time warp. Many have noted half the story, Europe’s demise, but few have grasped the story’s other half, the sheer scale of Asia’s rise.

For a small, highly exposed country like Israel—long accustomed to anchoring itself in a US-led and Europe-sermonized transatlantic order—this shift is a structural reality that demands adjustment. Supply chains, capital flows, and strategic anxieties all bend eastward.

Israel’s relationship with China sits at the heart of that adjustment. Opportunity and constraint define the relationship, which is a delicate balance of Cold War geopolitical suspicion and ruthless economic logic.

For Israel, the key question is how does a Western-aligned democracy operate in a world that is no longer Western-centric? Even global institutions such as the United Nations reflect yesterday’s world and there will be great upheaval when such organizations are finally dragged into the 21st century, no doubt to replaced by institutions and bodies that will be equally feckless and corrupt.

No one is talking about this is the West. Everyone is doing so in Asia.

At first glance, Israel and China look like natural partners. One is a technological laboratory with outsized innovation capacity; the other is an industrial and financial colossus with unmatched scale. Israel produces ideas. China produces infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, and markets large enough to absorb both.

This complementarity drove the rapid expansion of ties over the past two decades. Chinese firms invested heavily in Israeli startups, particularly in sectors such as artificial intelligence, agri-tech, cybersecurity, and medical technology. Israeli universities established joint research centers with Chinese counterparts. Chinese companies bid for—and in some cases won—contracts to build and operate Israeli infrastructure, including ports and transportation projects.

For Israel, this was about about necessity as much as diversification. A country of 10 million people cannot rely solely on Western markets if it wants to sustain high growth and technological leadership. Asia is where the demand is growing, where the middle class is expanding, and where governments are investing heavily in the kinds of technologies in which Israel excels.

China, for its part, sees Israel as a high-value node in its global innovation strategy. Israeli startups offer cutting-edge technology that could be integrated into Chinese supply chains or scaled for domestic use. In Beijing’s calculus, Israel is not just another small state—it was a concentrated source of intellectual capital.

If economics pulls Israel and China together, security pulls them apart.