When Israel agreed to its largest-ever export deal in August—a $35 billion natural gas export agreement with Egypt—it capped a two-year period during which Israel’s business ties with Arab states continued to grow despite the war in Gaza.

Arab leaders, along with their European counterparts, have condemned Israel over the destruction its war against Hamas in Gaza has wrought. Yet behind the scenes, a more consequential story has unfolded: strategic and commercial ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors have endured and, in some cases, deepened.

The durability of Israel–Arab business relations, from state-driven energy compacts to private-sector innovation ventures, shows that mutual interest exerts a strong gravitational pull. Even as Arab capitals lit up with anti-Israel protests, Gulf-owned vessels continued docking at Israel’s Haifa port without disruption.

Energy has been the bedrock of Israel’s commerce with its neighbors. The $35 billion deal to export 130 billion cubic meters of Israeli natural gas to Egypt through 2064 is a prime example. Cairo, facing rolling blackouts and a collapsing domestic gas sector, signed the contract to triple imports from Israel’s aptly named Leviathan field. The war in Gaza did not derail it. Even a 12-day disruption during Israel’s war with Iran in June 2025 proved temporary, with flows resuming promptly.

This is a boon for both countries. The average global cost of liquefied natural gas stands at $13.5 per million British thermal units, compared with just $7.75 for Israeli gas, storage excluded. That price gap allowed Israel to charge Egypt a 20 percent premium while still saving Cairo billions.

While Egypt’s amassing of tanks and other armor in the Sinai—in violation of the countries’ peace treaty—has been a headline-grabbing concern, bilateral gas trade has nonetheless expanded. In 2023, Israeli exports to Egypt (mostly gas) reached $2.23 billion, then surged 53 percent in the first half of 2024, despite the war. By mid-2024, Israel was pumping roughly one billion cubic feet of gas per day to Egypt—about 17 percent of Egypt’s consumption—helping offset a steep decline in Egypt’s own production.

Energy ties with Jordan, the other country with which Israel has a peace treaty, show similar resilience. The Hashemite Kingdom relies on Israel for gas and water under longstanding agreements. Since 2020, Israel has been Jordan’s main gas supplier through a $10 billion, 15-year deal to fuel Jordan’s power plants. Even as Jordan’s government faced angry anti-Israel protests during the Gaza war, it continued importing Israeli gas, which now generates 58 percent of Jordan’s electricity.

Likewise, the UAE-brokered Project Prosperity—a major water-for-energy initiative in which Jordan would export solar power to Israel in exchange for desalinated water—was suspended amid Jordanian public outcry over Gaza. Yet it has not been abandoned. Both sides urgently need the exchange and have quietly indicated it will resume once hostilities in Gaza cease.

These critical interdependencies—gas, electricity, and water—form a bulwark against rupture. Interdependence has proved stronger than a single conflict.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the Gulf. The economic architecture forged under the 2020 Abraham Accords has proved resilient. Trade between Israel and the UAE—its largest Arab commercial partner—grew 11 percent in 2024, reaching $3.2 billion. This, despite the UAE’s condemnation of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and warnings that continued aggression could imperil regional integration.

Abu Dhabi pointedly kept its ambassador in Tel Aviv. The UAE banned pro-Palestinian protests and was the only country to operate direct flights to Israel immediately after the October 7 pogrom. Trade has carried on unhindered, reflecting the UAE’s strategic decision to compartmentalize economics and politics.

The breadth of UAE–Israel commercial ties has also expanded. Soon after normalization, they signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)—only the UAE’s second such free-trade pact—to boost non-oil trade to $10 billion by 2030. Dozens of bilateral agreements span sectors from healthcare to security, totaling billions in investment. Emirati sovereign funds have plowed capital into Israel. Mubadala’s $1 billion purchase of a 22 percent stake in the Tamar gas field, finalized in 2021, gave the UAE a direct stake in Israel’s energy exports to Egypt and Jordan. This is what real integration looks like. High-tech collaboration is a centerpiece: Abu Dhabi and Jerusalem have linked their innovation hubs through joint projects in artificial intelligence and fintech.

By 2022, the Abraham Accord countries of Bahrain and Morocco accounted for $3 billion of Israel’s defense exports—nearly a quarter of its total sales—including purchases of Israeli drones and air-defense systems. The idea that Israel would be selling arms to any Arab country would have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago. For these states, access to Israeli technology and military hardware is a strategic asset.

Tourism, too, has flourished. Direct flights made Dubai the top winter getaway for Israeli travelers, Jewish and Arab alike. One in ten outbound flights from Tel Aviv heads there. While few Emiratis have visited Israel, Dubai’s hospitality sector openly courted Israeli visitors during the war.

In finance, integration continued apace. Israeli and Emirati banks explored linking payment systems; venture funds co-invested across borders. None of this slowed during the Gaza war. The architecture held.

The UAE is clear-eyed that the strategic, technological, and economic upside of relations with Israel outweighs any reputational cost. Since normalization comes without the emotional volatility of shared borders, the relationship has proved more stable even than peace with Egypt and Jordan.

Bahrain has found itself in a delicate position. The Sunni monarchy faced rare street protests and loud parliamentary motions demanding it cut ties with Israel. Its parliament (which holds no foreign-policy power) declared relations “frozen.” Yet these gestures were symbolic. Manama privately affirmed the strategic logic of continued engagement. Bahrain hosts the US Fifth Fleet and shares with Israel a mutual wariness of Iran—interests that remain intact.

In fact, just before the war, Israel inaugurated a new embassy in Manama and began talks on trade and aviation cooperation. These initiatives paused but were not reversed. By mid-2024, exchanges in technology and healthcare had quietly resumed. Bahrain chastised Israel publicly but preserved the normalization track.

Saudi Arabia has yet to formally normalize relations with Israel. Yet even as it suspended normalization talks in the wake of October 7—a halt that Hamas and its patron Iran certainly sought—security cooperation continued. Riyadh permitted Israeli military overflights and, according to leaked US documents, participated in covert US-brokered defense forums with Israel and other Arab states throughout 2023–25.

One such summit took place at an American base in Qatar in May 2024, with Israeli officials flying in quietly. These meetings form part of a “Regional Security Construct” designed to counter Iran. Saudi interest in Israeli defense technology and intelligence has not waned. Its temporary pause appears tactical—a nod to Arab public sentiment—rather than a strategic retreat. Riyadh remains aligned with US President Donald Trump’s tenuous ceasefire framework.

This adds up to a new reality in which normalization is no longer a fragile experiment but a tangible structure: infrastructure, business ties, defense coordination, and financial integration. It shows that Arab states’ normalization with Israel is driven by pragmatic interests—security, economics, and strategic leverage—rather than sentiment.

US influence should not be understated in keeping these relationships intact. Trump brokered the Abraham Accords in his first term and has made clear he expects all signatories to uphold them. He also seeks to expand the accords.

Plans are already underway to re-energize initiatives such as the Negev Forum—a regional cooperation framework between Israel, the US, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco. In essence, the Abraham Accords function as a strategic framework larger than any single crisis, with the US as guarantor.

After several years of open ties, relationships have matured. Embassies have opened, military hotlines have been established, and ministers have built trust. These ties have allowed Arab states to vent moral outrage without breaking ranks.

Most striking has been Arab governments’ ability and willingness to firewall domestic public opinion. While the Arab street seethes with solidarity for Palestinians, regimes have managed to offer rhetorical condemnation while safeguarding strategic alignment. This balancing act—aid to Gaza, rebukes to Israel, but business as usual—shows they are prioritizing shared interests and long-term alignment.

The paradox of Israel signing its largest export deal while waging war in Gaza is not a contradiction. It is the new normal. Beneath the fury of speeches and protests, pipelines hum, capital flows, and shared threats draw former enemies into pragmatic alliance.

The Gaza war has been the most severe test, but the Abraham Accords have endured—and even prospered. The advance toward broader integration may have slowed, but it has not halted.