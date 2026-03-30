Every civilization has a mirror in which it sees what it really believes. For the modern West, that mirror is Israel. The Enlightenment promised that humanity had outgrown tribalism, that reason had conquered prejudice, and that the universal would replace the particular. It declared that all peoples had equal rights to liberty, nationhood, and self-determination.

And then came the Jews — history’s most particular people — who tested whether those promises were true.

When the Jews were victims, the West wept. When they became sovereign, the West recoiled. When they pleaded for refuge, the West invoked universalism; when they built a refuge, the West invoked morality against them.

That is the measure of Enlightenment sincerity: it ends where Jewish sovereignty begins.

The Enlightenment was the West’s moral revolution — a claim that reason, not revelation, would now govern human affairs. It offered a new covenant, not with God, but with humanity itself.

The Jews, long exiled from the world’s politics, seemed the perfect beneficiaries. Europe proclaimed that emancipation had come: no more ghettos, no more badges, no more bans. “To the Jews as individuals, everything; to the Jews as a people, nothing,” said Clermont-Tonnerre during the French Revolution.

The Enlightenment loved the Jew as symbol — the rational, dereligiousized (not a word, I know) individual who could dissolve into the new order of humanity. It hated the Jew as people; stubborn, tribal, and historically continuous.

The universalist promise was conditional: you may join humanity, as long as you stop being yourselves.

What followed was not inclusion but transformation — the demand that Jews trade identity for acceptance. They were emancipated on paper but despised in practice.

The 19th century’s salons celebrated Jewish intellect while warning of “Jewish influence.” The 20th century’s republics declared equality while closing their borders to Jewish refugees.

The same Europe that boasted of reason built Auschwitz with industrial precision.

After the Holocaust, the West swore “never again.” Yet what it meant was: never again that way. Never again open antisemitism and gas chambers. But moral prejudice? That would simply change its vocabulary.

So, when Jews rose from the ashes and built a state, the West faced its reckoning. Would it finally apply its own ideals to them? Or would the Jewish state become the next moral exception?