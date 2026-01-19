Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent announcement that Israel would largely wean itself off its dependency on US weapons over the next decade was hardly a surprise. Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has made clear that the country needs greater strategic independence.

Yet the diplomatic and media worlds reacted as though the Earth had slipped off its 23-degree axis and the magnetic poles had obligingly swapped places. Pundits applauded. Leader writers penned grave editorials. Op-ed pages hummed with portent. Depending on the outlet, the move heralded everything from the collapse of Israel’s regional military hegemony to a long-overdue coming-of-age of Israeli sovereignty.

Interactive charts, glossy graphics, and lovingly curated photo spreads catalogued the weapons systems and dollar values of US military assistance to Israel, as though sheer visual busyness might substitute for understanding. The result was a familiar spectacle: the boys in the room, not the grown-ups, were clearly still calling the newsroom shots.

Most coverage was so fixated on drones and missiles that it missed the crucial point that the diplomatic cover the US provides Israel is at least as consequential as the hardware.

Israel uses and produces a great deal of state-of-the-art American military technology, but the Jewish state is hardly a supplicant begging for arms. It is among the world’s most formidable weapons exporters, boasting a booming defense export industry, battle-tested systems, and surging global demand for platforms that are demonstrably superior to most on the market.

Europe—an A-grade hypocrite—lectures Israel by day and procures Jewish drones and missile-defense systems by night. Asia buys openly and pays on time. Even several Arab states now field Israeli weapons, including the UAE and Morocco. While Israel will never match America’s industrial scale—necessary for ultra-complex platforms such as fifth-generation fighter jets—it can innovate, manufacture, export, and deliver advanced weapons faster than competitor nations.

In terms of diplomacy, though, Israel is less fortunate. It remains heavily dependent on Washington for support.

It is unclear what US–Israel relations will look like a decade, particularly given the velocity of change in global politics. What is clear, however, is that attitudes toward Israel have cooled on both sides of the political spectrum.

Israel does not fight only on battlefields. It also fights within an entire diplomatic architecture designed to delegitimize Jewish sovereignty. For decades, the US has used its diplomatic heft on Israel’s behalf inside a corrupt international system that is hostile to Israel.

The Jewish state is the only nation not permitted to win wars outright. Its conflicts are therefore adjudicated not merely on the ground, but relitigated in conference rooms, court chambers, treaty forums, UN agencies, compliance regimes, insurance markets, and regulatory bodies that were never built with Israel’s interests in mind.

There is no inherent reason weaker defense ties must automatically erode political ties. One can imagine, however, various scenarios that would be dangerous for Israel.