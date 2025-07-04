Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Washington.

Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu is leaving for Washington this weekend to discuss a hostage-ceasefire deal that could halt the war in Gaza and open the gates to normalization with several key Arab states. This opportunity must not be wasted.

To take advantage of this situation, Israel must avoid its usual mistake of not acting like it has won a war and being an overly reasonable negotiating partner. Being reasonable and decent are core Jewish values, but now is the time for Netanyahu to play hardball to ensure that Israel secures the spoils of war.

It is not a case of abandoning Jewish values. Rather, it is a case of securing the war’s gains so Israelis can live those values.

Securing the release of the remaining 50 hostages, of which 23 are thought to be alive, should be the first and minimal requirement for any further negotiations. It is simple. No hostage release, no deal, and war will continue.

Israel must fulfil its primary responsibility as a state to protect its citizens. Anything less is poor diplomacy, weakness, and a betrayal of the almost 900 hundred Israeli soldiers who have died delivering this opportunity in Gaza.

Any deal must involve Hamas relinquishing power and getting out of Gaza. Under no circumstances can those Jihadist psychopaths be allowed to stay in power, or its leaders remain in Gaza.

In other words, Israel must ensure that winning this war means achieving its twin war goals of freeing the hostages and destroying Hamas. Anything less would be snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Likewise, Israel must press its advantage in negotiations about expanding the Abraham Accords and normalizing relations with Lebanon, Syria, and maybe even Saudi Arabia.

Israel has created the conditions for this normalization to be a possibility, so Israel must have an outsized say in these discussions.

In Lebanon, the government is finally getting serious about disarming Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror group that Israel smashed last year. After the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and intelligence apparatus destroyed Hezbollah’s leadership and pushed it away from the Israel-Lebanon border, it was unclear if Hezbollah had been weakened enough for the Lebanese Government to tackle and disarm the terror militia.

Israel’s defeat of Iran and attacks on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure has provided a huge fillip to the Lebanese Government. It has shown Hezbollah that its patron Iran cannot come to its rescue.

With Hezbollah brought under control, Lebanon could have the chance to be a normal country for the first time since before the 1975-1990 civil war. With that comes a real opportunity for it to recognize Israel. Peace along the Israeli border would allow Lebanon to focus on rebuilding its civil society.

The key point is that Israel created this opportunity so should press US President Donald Trump and the wider international community to make sure Lebanon does not squander it.

Likewise, Israel’s operations were a huge factor in the fall of Iran-backed President Bashar al-Assad’s odious regime in Syria. Israel’s defeat and weakening of Hezbollah meant it could not come to Assad’s defense when the regime was threatened and ultimately toppled.

Syria’s new president Ahmed al-Sharaa is something of a mystery. A former Isis terrorist, he remains an Islamist. Yet, he is also going to great lengths to rebuild the Syrian state and bring the country’s many different militias into the Syrian army. He talks of peace and says that Syria and Israel share a common enemy in Iran. He even persuaded Trump to lift American sanctions on Syria.

This is time for some difficult real politics. Islamists can never be trusted because they have a deranged worldview. Yet, Israel must also recognize that a rare opportunity to improve its security has presented itself. A security agreement with Syria seems a real possibility, even if full normalization is not yet on the table.

Netanyahu must be firm that it will never return the strategically important Golan Heights that Israel captured in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed in 1981. Israel should have settled and developed the region more than it has done to ensure this. So far, reports suggest that Syria is not asking for it back, but Israel should be clear.

Israel must likewise honor its commitment to protecting Syria’s Druze community, which has strong family ties with Israel’s Druze citizens. Israel owes a debt of gratitude to its Druze for their loyalty and outsized contribution to the IDF. This is a good place to start paying that debt, though more needs to be done within Israel in the name of justice and nation-building.

This would bring something approximating peace along Israel’s northern borders. With peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan in place, this is a once-in-several-lifetimes opportunity for Israel to have peace with its direct neighbors. That would be a spectacular achievement.

It would not resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict, but it would mean Israel’s enemies are mainly non-state Jihadist actors, backed by Iran. That is better than fighting these lunatics backed by multiple states, which has been the case forever. Diplomatic ties and normalization will not stop Arab states from diplomatically supporting the Palestinians, and that is okay.

This leaves open the big question about what to do in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

Trump clearly wants a giant overarching deal that addresses all of these issues. It is probably impossible, but Trump will pressure Israel to help him achieve this. Having just helped Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump has enormous political capital with Jerusalem. Yet, Netanyahu must remember that it is Israel, not the US, that put the Middle East into its state of flux and created these diplomatic opportunities.

Netanyahu should not entertain demands for a Palestinian state. The so-called two-state solution was always a terrible idea, and one that died on October 7. Gaza showed what a Palestinian state would look like. Forgive me, if I take a pass.

Yet, the idea of a Palestinian state still has political currency outside of Israel, both in the West, regionally, and among the consistently wrong commentariat classes.

Saudi Arabia has said a path towards two states is a requirement for normalization. Israel can do without Saudi recognition for now, if that is the price.

Israel should also annex Area C of Judea and Samaria, which it controls under the Oslo Accords. At the very least it should annex the areas where the Jewish settlements are located. Yes, the international community will do its boring performative outrage dance, but annexation would reflect the realities on the ground.

It would also reflect the fact that Judea and Samaria are rightly part of Israel and not illegally occupied as the world pretends for political and anti-Israel reasons. There is just no way the Jewish settlements are going to disappear and the world needs to accept this reality and stop making policy on the fictitious maps in their largely empty heads.

As for the other parts of Judea and Samaria, which the corrupt Palestinian Authority governs, that is a proper topic for negotiation. These negotiations should not be about Palestinian statehood, but about some kind of confederation that must be worked towards over many years.

Israel must also retain the right to go to war again to deal with threats from Gaza. It is just a Hamas fantasy to think it can secure a deal that guarantees Israel will not attack it again. This is especially true given Israel’s new defense doctrine of neutralizing external threats early, and before they can become anything close to existential.

Some progressives will see this as an unrealistic Israeli wish list, but it should rightly be seen as a list of demands or minimal requirements. Israel won the war, so it must dictate any terms of peace.

President Trump is a strongman who respects strength, so Israel must speak his language. It is what he understands and Netanyahu must explain to him that helping Israel achieve these demands would be the biggest thing he can do to secure something like the overarching deal of which he dreams.

Talks may be taking place in Washington, but Israel is still in the tribal Middle East where strength equals respect, and respect is what brings peace.

Israel has been customarily strong on the battlefield. Now is the time for similar strength at the negotiating table and not conceding a single thing to Hamas.

