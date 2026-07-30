Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
5hEdited

Jew hate is a the drug of choice for all the world's most miserable losers and failures, who need an excuse for their low status, need to put the blame elsewhere, and find an easy target that is both very successful yet always only a small slice of the population: Jews.

Anti-Semitism is the opiate of the world's most bitter and hateful failures, and always has been, except it works less like an opiate and more like crack, in that it is highly addictive and destructive, eats away at the user's brain and turns them into a frothing rage addict who sees everything as a conspiracy theory.

This is from "Why the Germans? Why the Jews?" Envy, Race Hatred, and the Prehistory of the Holocaust by Götz Aly (2014):

"Anti-Jewish resentment had begun bubbling up in the nineteenth century after trade restrictions on Jews were lifted and Jews began to have economic success. Gabriel Riesser observed in 1831: “The true Jew haters of today envy the rich man his wealth, the busy man his employment, and the beggar his rags. This is not a rhetorical exaggeration. There are Jew haters who are not embarrassed to complain that poor Jews are much better cared for [than Gentiles] thanks to their coreligionists’ generosity.”

In 1912, sociologist Werner Sombart described the hateful views of men like Fritsch, Stoecker, and Marr [famous Jew haters] as “social anti-Semitism.” It was the product of competition-driven envy, although the jealousy was directed only against competitors named Kohn and not ones called Müller. Sombart estimated that Jews in turn-of-the-century Berlin rose up the social ladder three to four times faster than Gentiles. A few decades before Sombart, Stoecker had arrived at roughly the same calculation.

According to the 1867 Berlin census, Jews represented 4 percent of the city’s population but 30 percent of households that hired tutors for their children. Thirty-five years before World War I, and seventy years before Hitler, Christian Social anti-Semites had framed the Jewish question as one of whether Christians were being disadvantaged—as an issue, so to speak, of a “fairness gap.” “A half million Jewish citizens are occupying positions of importance in our society that greatly exceed their actual numbers,” Stoecker thundered in a parliamentary speech in 1880. “Equipped with a strong capital base, as well as great talent, this part of the population is exerting destructive pressure on our public life.”

Popular envy-based anti-Semitism was directed primarily not against Jewish bankers, revolutionaries, department store owners, or racial and religious enemies but rather against neighbors, classmates, colleagues, and fellow club members who were somewhat better off. As philosopher Max Scheler observed early in the twentieth century, “it is only the new feeling of equality of the climber that gives social resentment its edge.”

Jewish Germans were indeed disproportionately represented in the bourgeoisie, and many Christians felt inferior to them and resented their success. As Marr’s contemporary Walter Pohlmann noted, anti-Semitism was one of the weapons that the old order could use against the new to “defend passivity and lack of talent against greater industry and cleverness.” It was a battle of “darkness against light—a light that was too bright for and thus unbearable to stupid eyes.”

As Immanuel Kant observed, the envious instead devote their energy to “destroying the happiness of others.” The envier feels deep satisfaction and enjoys expressing his scorn and schadenfreude whenever others lose their advantages. Do those envied deserve assistance or even pity? No, answers the envier. They always thought they knew better. They were always pushing to get ahead. So let them fend for themselves..."

Kant knew. His descriptions fit today's protesters and activists and the entire "Free Palestine!" cult perfectly. They want to destroy what they could never create and resent both the obvious success of both Israel and Jews.

Reply
Share
Martha M's avatar
Martha M
5h

Their envy is eating them

up and your analysis is perfect! Instead of trying to emulate a culture that embraces a meritocracy, they must tear down any obvious success and crawl back into their victim’s basement.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nachum Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture