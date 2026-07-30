Give a gift subscription

The entire anti-Israel movement is made up of losers. From the terrorist Palestinians themselves, to London’s louse-ridden protesters and the total boneheads who supported Zohran Mamdani for mayor in New York City. It is as though all the world’s resentful people have joined forces in a sad effort to feel good about themselves.

Resentment is a deeply underestimated force. Fear grabs the headlines, hatred drives the speeches, and anger dominates the television screens. Resentment, however, matures slowly, sitting in the background for years, even generations, gathering weight and moral certainty until it no longer feels like an emotion but like justice.

Whereas anger is usually a response to a specific event and rises quickly and, if circumstances change, often fades just as quickly, resentment is anger that has settled in for the long term.

Think of it as anger with a memory, or resentment that keeps score. Every perceived slight and disappointment is filed away as evidence of the world’s unfairness. Every success the resented person enjoys becomes proof that they have somehow cheated the system.

Resentment is instructive because it reveals much about the person experiencing it.

Homo sapiens are intensely social, constantly comparing ourselves to others. Social psychologists, not being the greatest wordsmiths, call this social comparison. Knowing how we are doing is not enough; we want to know how we are doing relative to others. This is where resentment finds fertile ground.

Imagine two people who each earn the same salary. One is content until discovering a colleague earns more for similar work. Nothing about their own life has objectively deteriorated, yet dissatisfaction appears almost instantly. The comparison changes everything.

Multiply that dynamic across communities, ethnic groups, political movements or nations, and resentment acquires extraordinary power.

Let us start with the Palestinians themselves and the sick Islamism that drives their cause. Most Western observers fail to see this despite it being as obvious as a brontosaurus.

Islam expanded so rapidly in its early days that its military success came to be considered proof of Islam’s truth. They won because God was on their side. How could they not when they had God’s final word in their possession? Islamic armies were vanquishing their foes on all fronts.

Share

The fall of the caliphate, when it lost to Western armies in the early twentieth century, was not just a military loss but a humiliation of Islam itself. The caliphate’s leaders had to look at Christian armies, without God’s final word, defeating them. It not only undermined the whole narrative of Muslim expansion being proof of divine favor, it invited comparison, which invited resentment.

It was bad enough not to have a great empire anymore, but it was the fact that European powers were now stronger that really stung. It fueled comparison and resentment, which is why today’s various Islamist movements are so keen to rebuild caliphates a century later. That is how resentment lingers and builds.

Even more insulting than the caliphate’s fall was the creation of a Jewish state in a tiny part of it. Land that was once under Islamist rule now belonged to the area’s indigenous Jews. This was history working in reverse, and it stoked deep resentment.

Then something even worse happened. Israel kept defeating its Muslim Arab opponents in war after war and built a much richer, democratic, better governed, better educated and more successful nation than any of its neighbors.

A century of watching Jews outperform them fueled enormous resentment as they had to compare their failure with Israel’s success day after day. This loss of status convinced the Muslim Middle East that it had been humiliated, displaced or ignored. As I said, the anti-Israel movement is made up of losers.

The anti-Israel movement in the West, such as the thousands in badly stitched clothes who block London’s streets every week, is likewise full of losers, just in a different way.

They so resent the lack of agency in their own lives that they seek someone else to blame it on. Naturally, they blame it on the Jews because we are talking about the West, Christian or formerly Christian, where hatred of Jews and blaming them are deeply embedded in the cultural DNA.

Not only must they watch Israel’s political and military success from afar, they must also endure a Diaspora Jewish community that overachieves in everything from wealth to education. There is that comparison again. There is that resentment.

Psychology is driven less by objective reality than by subjective interpretation.

If people believe they have been unfairly treated, they will often behave as though they have been. Legitimate grievances exist, but resentment has a peculiar habit of surviving long after the original grievance has disappeared or become distorted.

A group of people was displaced in a war 100 years ago, so the Palestinians think it entitles them to blow up buses and pizza restaurants and conduct pogroms for the next century. Their Western supporters think it justifies them boycotting Israelis, Jews and Arabs. Resentment has hijacked their brains, which were never stellar organs with which to start.

This resentment develops its own momentum until it becomes identity. That is the point where people stop wanting real solutions and start looking for enemies.

An enemy provides meaning, explains failure, and removes the uncomfortable possibility that some problems originate closer to home. Blame is psychologically cheap; self-reflection is expensive.

This is why conspiracy theories are so attractive. They simplify complicated realities into emotionally satisfying stories. Every setback becomes someone else’s fault, disappointments become evidence of hidden manipulation, and the enemy’s success becomes suspicious rather than admirable.

Resentment is also highly selective. People rarely resent everyone equally. They direct disproportionate hostility towards groups that symbolize something they believe they have lost or failed to achieve.

That symbol could be wealth, education, political influence, cultural change or even simple competence. The target often represents an uncomfortable comparison rather than the true source of frustration.

That is why resentment seeks emotional coherence, not factual accuracy. It is why almost the entire anti-Israel narrative is built on lies the size of dining tables. Israel stands accused of colonialism, genocide and apartheid when there is not the slightest evidence of any of them because they did not happen.

In fact, it is embarrassing to watch people make these claims on national television shows where they demonstrate their ignorance and emotional neediness in front of international audiences.

Social media has poured petrol on this ancient psychological fire.

Algorithms reward outrage because outrage keeps people engaged. The more indignant we become, the longer we remain online. Every platform encourages comparison. Every scroll reveals someone wealthier, happier, more successful or apparently more fulfilled. Social media is the perfect tool for spreading resentment.

Previous generations compared themselves to neighbours. Today people compare themselves to outliers among millions across the globe.

Human psychology never evolved for that. Chronic dissatisfaction, status anxiety and permanent comparison are as inevitable as they are predictable.

Beneath all three lurks resentment, asking its favorite question: “Why them instead of me?”

Political entrepreneurs understand this exceptionally well. The most successful populists, revolutionaries and extremists rarely begin with policy. They begin with resentment. They identify frustrations and offer a target. Sometimes the target deserves criticism; sometimes it does not.

From a psychological perspective, however, accuracy is secondary. Emotion comes first, and facts, if deployed at all, are recruited later.

Resentment is so persistent because it offers outward purpose and delivers hidden rewards.

It provides moral superiority. If your failures result from someone else’s success, you remain innocent. If another group has stolen your opportunities, your self-esteem survives intact. Personal responsibility becomes optional.

This is enormously comforting even as it is profoundly limiting.

Psychologists sometimes speak about locus of control. People with an internal locus of control believe their actions meaningfully influence outcomes. People with an external locus of control believe life happens largely because of outside forces. Reality contains elements of both.

Healthy people recognize external obstacles while retaining a belief in their own agency. Resentment pushes relentlessly towards everything being someone else’s responsibility.

That mindset may feel emotionally satisfying, but it gradually strips away initiative. If someone else controls your destiny entirely, why even try?

It turns people into the losers who fight the anti-Israel cause.

Another irony is that resentment rarely harms its target as much as it harms the person carrying it. It consumes attention, narrows perspective, corrodes relationships and encourages unhealthy rumination.

Clinical psychology consistently suggests that repetitive dwelling on perceived injustice is associated with higher levels of anxiety, depression and chronic stress. The brain effectively rehearses injury without resolving it. The grievance becomes a permanent companion.

Forgiveness, incidentally, is often misunderstood. It does not require pretending injustice never happened, nor does it demand reconciliation. Nor does it excuse harmful behaviour. From a psychotherapeutic perspective, forgiveness is mainly about refusing to allow past injury to dominate one’s future emotional life. It is an act of self-liberation before it is an act of generosity.

Societies face the same challenge. Every nation carries historical wounds. Many have suffered occupation, civil war, authoritarianism, terrorism and other calamities.

Remembering history matters, but living permanently inside it does not. Successful societies and movements acknowledge genuine suffering without making grievance their organizing principle.

That balance is difficult, yet essential, because resentment cannot be allowed to build.

It can destroy, mobilize, recruit and unite people temporarily against a common enemy. Yet resentment alone cannot create prosperous institutions, healthy families, scientific breakthroughs or thriving communities.

Construction requires qualities resentment struggles to produce, such as curiosity, discipline, cooperation, trust and hope.

Those qualities are less theatrical, less profitable on social media, and they have built every civilization worth admiring.

People will always feel some resentment. No society can eliminate disappointment, inequality or injustice. The question is whether we choose to feed it or challenge it. Resentment may explain yesterday, but it is a poor blueprint for tomorrow.

It is also the perfect ingredient for being a loser, as the Israel haters demonstrate so clearly.

When you share our work, it helps us beat the anti-Israel algorithm. Thank you. Share

RELATED CONTENT