Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
1h

Very good summary. How did the useless UN and its troop of Hezb'Allah stooges get such teflon reputations in the halls of power in Canberra?

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
3h

Remember the days of the Good Fence and Barak's insane decision to turn the border over to Hezbollah?

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