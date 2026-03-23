Israel’s war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, effectively a front in the Israel-American war against Iran, deserves far more attention than it receives. The focus on direct confrontation with Iran is understandable. Yet what is unfolding in Lebanon is no sideshow. It carries profound strategic consequences.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israel has pursued a sustained campaign to weaken Hezbollah, Iran’s most formidable proxy and the world’s largest non-state militia. This effort has included the systematic destruction of its missile arsenal, the pushing of its forces back beyond the Litani River in accordance with long-ignored UN resolutions, and the decapitation of its leadership—most memorably in last year’s exploding pager operation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel’s response to October 7 would reshape the region for a generation. The campaign against Hezbollah is a central pillar of that transformation. Since the war with Iran intensified, Israel has made substantial and accelerating gains along its northern front.

For years, Hezbollah was treated as an immovable fact. It possessed an arsenal exceeding 100,000 rockets, a cadre of fighters battle-hardened in Syria and Iraq, and deep entrenchment across southern Lebanon—woven into both the mountainous terrain and the political fabric of Beirut.

Iran constructed Hezbollah as an insurance policy against Israeli action. In the event of a strike on Iranian territory, Hezbollah was expected to overwhelm Israel with massed missile fire, potentially coupled with ground incursions. There was even a plausible scenario in which a future Iranian nuclear device could be transferred overland through Lebanon.

That is not how events have unfolded.

While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) dismantled Hamas infrastructure in Gaza, Israeli Northern Command simultaneously pounded Hezbollah along the border—reducing its missile stockpiles and forcing it away from Israeli territory. This is precisely what UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese state had conspicuously failed to achieve.

The collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria in late 2024 further enabled Israel to disrupt the flow of fighters and weapons into Lebanon, tightening the strategic vise around Hezbollah.

Hezbollah’s fighters may have been battle-hardened, but fighting militias in the deserts of Syria and Iraq proved an entirely different proposition from confronting Israel’s technologically sophisticated military machine.

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Israeli operations—intelligence-driven strikes, targeted eliminations, infrastructure destruction, and sustained pressure—have coalesced into something far more consequential than episodic retaliation. They amount to a campaign of systemic degradation.

This campaign is cumulative. Israel is striking relentlessly while much of the world remains fixated on Iran and oil markets. Only when explosions reach Beirut does the broader media begin to take notice.

Israel has disrupted Hezbollah’s command structures, destroyed significant portions of its weapons stockpiles, reduced its launch capabilities, and curtailed its freedom of movement.

Even as Hezbollah continues to fire rockets and drones into Israel, including deadly attacks on northern communities, its capacity to do so is diminishing.

The most consequential shift since the war with Iran escalated is the reintroduction of Israeli ground forces into Lebanon for the first time since 2006. For much of the past two years, Israel relied primarily on aerial operations, supplemented by limited special forces activity.

That has now changed.

These ground operations are strategically transformative. Israeli forces are entering and clearing Hezbollah strongholds near the border, raiding weapons depots and fortified positions, holding key terrain to prevent re-infiltration, and operating with increasing persistence inside Lebanese territory.

This is the distinction between punishment and control. Airpower can destroy assets. Only ground forces can deny an enemy the ability to return.

Denial is precisely what Israel is achieving. Hezbollah is being pushed away from the border, its operational depth reduced, and its proximity advantage eliminated. Israel is not just degrading Hezbollah—it is strategically dislocating it and redrawing the map of southern Lebanon.

Israel is doing more than targeting fighters. It is dismantling the architecture that sustained Hezbollah’s power.

Recent operations have focused on destroying bridges over the Litani River to disrupt logistics, demolishing structures used for weapons storage and launch positions, and severing transport routes that enabled Hezbollah’s border presence.

For years, Hezbollah embedded itself within civilian infrastructure, creating a hybrid battlespace in which military assets were inseparable from daily life. It also embedded itself socially and politically within Lebanese society. Israel is now methodically dismantling that entire ecosystem, rendering southern Lebanon unusable as a forward base for Iranian aggression.

What is emerging is a buffer zone in all but name: an Israeli operational presence inside parts of southern Lebanon, continuous activity to prevent Hezbollah’s return, and the physical denial of key terrain.

The old equilibrium—Hezbollah entrenched at the border, Israel contained—has been replaced. In its place is a new reality in which Israel determines the security conditions on its northern frontier.

The absence of meaningful action from the Lebanese Armed Forces has been telling.

Despite repeated declarations, the Lebanese state has not disarmed Hezbollah, has not asserted control over the south, and has not enforced its monopoly on force.

The government in Beirut has chosen avoidance over confrontation, fully aware that directly challenging Hezbollah risks internal collapse. It has long preferred that Israel contain the problem—though it is far less comfortable when that containment exposes the fiction of Lebanese sovereignty and brings the bombs to Beirut’s streets.

This passivity has consequences. It creates a vacuum of authority that Hezbollah once filled—and that Israel is now beginning to fill instead.

As Israeli operations intensify, Lebanon’s interest in negotiations has grown more urgent. It has appealed to the US to broker talks. Israel has indicated a willingness to negotiate, but not at the expense of halting operations. Lebanon, by contrast, seeks a cessation first.

Three realities are driving this shift.

First, cumulative damage. The destruction of infrastructure—bridges, homes, and transport networks—has compounded an already catastrophic economic crisis. Lebanon lacks the capacity to absorb sustained war damage.

Second, loss of control. Lebanon cannot restrain Hezbollah and so cannot control escalation. Negotiations are an attempt to manage what it cannot govern.

Third, Israeli dominance. Israel holds the initiative. Lebanese officials understand that any future arrangement will reflect that imbalance.

Even Lebanon’s declaration that Hezbollah’s military activity is illegal underscores the same point: the state recognizes the problem but cannot solve it.

Hezbollah is not merely a Lebanese actor. It is the most powerful external arm of Iran’s regional strategy.

Its degradation weakens Iran’s deterrence, reduces its forward operating capability, and strips Tehran of its most effective proxy.

This is why the Lebanese front matters.

Every destroyed launcher, every disrupted unit, every kilometer Hezbollah is pushed back constitutes a strategic loss for Iran that will be hard to regain.

This is the war against Iran expressed not in airpower and rhetoric, but in terrain.

None of this is without risk for Israel.

A buffer zone can harden into a prolonged military presence, echoing the experience following the 1982 Lebanon War. A weakened Hezbollah may adapt into an insurgent force, increasing long-term friction. Sustained pressure could provoke broader Iranian escalation, although what is different this time is that Iran’s capacity is being enormously degraded. Meanwhile, infrastructure damage and civilian displacement are generating predictable international criticism.

These risks are real.

Yet they do not negate the strategic transformation underway. They define its cost.

What is unfolding in Lebanon is unmistakable. Hezbollah’s aura of menace and invincibility is being stripped away. The Lebanese state’s inability and unwillingness to act stand even more exposed. Iran is losing a central pillar of its regional power.

As throughout this war, Iran’s influence is proving more brittle than its reputation suggested when confronted directly.

Israel has changed the map and is not finished yet.

Israel has indicated that operations in Lebanon will continue for at least several more weeks, enough time to inflict immense further damage. Even after substantial gains, the campaign remains incomplete.

The trajectory is clear. With Syria no longer serving as a viable conduit and Hezbollah pushed back from the border, Israel’s northern frontier is on course to become more secure than it has been in decades, even if Lebanon is in for a period of greater instability.