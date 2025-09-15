Israel has become the fault line running through Europe. The European Union (EU) was marketed as the world’s most ambitious unity project, but Israel’s refusal to bow, surrender, or conform to the dogmas of internationalism is now splitting the union apart.

The EU was meant to show that Europe, wracked by terrible wars in the first half of the twentieth century, had transcended history.

Yet divisions are once again tearing through Europe, most visibly in how countries are responding differently to Israel’s war in Gaza against the jihadist terror group Hamas.

Spain, Ireland, and Belgium are clamoring for sanctions against Israel. Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Austria refuse. Some states have rushed to recognize a Palestinian state; others recoil at the idea of rewarding the October 7 massacre with recognition of statehood.

Israel, as the birthplace of the Judeo-Christian values that Europe claims to uphold, has always been a mirror for Europeans, reflecting the continent’s ideals and hypocrisies in equal measure.

Today, that mirror is cracking, and the penalty is more severe than seven years’ bad luck.

When Spain demands sanctions, when Germany demurs, when Hungary resists, they are debating Europe’s future as much as they are debating Israel. The Jewish state exposes Europe’s rifts because it forces each nation to show whether it stands for the defense of Western civilization, or for engineering its downfall.

Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez positions himself as Europe’s conscience, demanding boycotts and sanctions against Israel and recognizing a Palestinian state.

This is partly to distract the electorate from the corruption scandals engulfing his government and family. Mainly, though, it is cowardice and antisemitism. Like their counterparts elsewhere, Spanish leftists have made common cause with Islamists. Madrid’s streets are filled with Hamas banners, and the government has embraced the politics of surrender.

Yet by demanding EU-wide sanctions on Israel, Spain has exposed the emptiness of Brussels’ foreign policy. A political union cannot sanction half-heartedly. Either the bloc acts in unison, or not at all. Spain’s gambit has turned the EU into a stage where ideological actors preach unity but sow division. Israel is the issue that reveals their play-acting.

Germany, meanwhile, stands on the opposite side. Its historical guilt binds it to Israel in ways that Brussels can neither dilute nor erase. For Germany, supporting Israel is not just diplomacy; it is the minimum penance that history demands. Germany would betray its post-war identity if it abandoned Israel.

Germany’s commitment proves that the EU’s internationalist dream is hollow. If the EU were truly one entity, Germany’s history would not weigh more heavily than Spain’s ideology, nor vice versa. But it does. Sovereignty, memory, and national identity reassert themselves every time Israel enters the debate. Israel splits Europe into camps of remembrance and amnesia.

The EU laughably boasts that it has a “common foreign and security policy.” Yet the moment Israel is raised, the façade collapses. How can Poland, wary of Islamist infiltration, align with Belgium, where jihadists plotted the Bataclan massacre? How can Austria, scarred by Islamist attacks on its streets, join Spain in condemning Israel for defending itself against the same dark forces?

Some of these nations may (misguidedly) support a two-state solution when they think the time is right, but they see no scope for severing ties with Israel or imposing sanctions.

The truth is that the EU has a united foreign policy only when the stakes are trivial. It collapses whenever history intrudes. The Israel–Palestinian conflict exposes the union’s incoherence, showing that Brussels has built a foreign policy not on a shared vision, but on the fragile lowest common denominator, which is now wilting under pressure.

The EU, already fraying from Britain’s departure in 2020 and the rise of Eurosceptic Far Right parties across the continent, is a bellwether for internationalism’s health.

Internationalism depends on consensus, which is impossible when existential questions arise. Israel makes the question existential. Either nations support Israel and defend the West, or they appease Israel’s Islamist enemies, who are also the West’s enemies. No treaty or supranational committee can square that circle.

Israel, though not explicitly, is forcing the EU to confront the realities internationalism was built to evade: that civilizations clash, that values diverge, and that nations must choose. The EU cannot reconcile Western Europe’s Far Left surrender with Eastern European resistance.

The dream that sovereignty could be dissolved into a borderless bureaucracy dies the moment it collides with reality. Israel is the frontline of that reality.

This fracture extends beyond Europe. It is not only the EU that is split; it is the wider West itself. On one side are those nations that recognize that Israel’s enemies are also civilization’s enemies, and that Hamas and Hezbollah are but different faces of the same jihadism that threatens Paris, Berlin, and London. On the other side are those who chant slogans of surrender, who believe appeasement will buy peace, and who are so full of self-loathing that they no longer think their own civilization worth defending.

There are no longer 27 members in one union. There are only two camps: those who fight for the West, and those who capitulate to Islamism and the Far Left. Israel is the line between those who hold and those who fold and it runs through the EU, through NATO, through the UN, and through every Western city now paralyzed between loyalty to its values and fear of its mobs.

If the West is to survive in any recognizable form, it must accept what Israel already knows: survival is not guaranteed; it is something for which must be fought.

The EU cannot go on pretending. Eventually it will fracture openly, with nations reclaiming sovereignty, or it will acquiesce to Far-Left ideologues and Islamist sympathizers. Israel divides Europe because Israel clarifies which nations have defected to the barbarians and which still have a modicum of self-respect.

The EU was built on the hope that existential questions could be buried under treaties and rules. Israel has forced those questions back into the light.