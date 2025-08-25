If you consume news only from the BBC, CNN, The Guardian, or The New York Times, Israel looks like an international pariah. Yet history, and recent history in particular, should make us suspicious of such claims.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu often says that “Israel has been losing the PR war for 2,000 years.” He is making an important point and one does not need to go back two millennia.

The Gaza war is many people’s first experience of an Israeli war, or the first time they have paid attention to one. Without any basis for comparison, it is easy to think Israel is unusually isolated.

Older hands will recall that this is hardly novel.

In 1948, when Israel was recreated, it was attacked within hours on all sides, dismissed as unsustainable, and the UN initially blocked Israeli membership. In 1967, when Israel struck first to save itself from annihilation, the media and diplomatic world condemned it. In 1973, when Israel turned the tide against a surprise Arab attack, the world turned hostile.

Each time the doomsday pundits declared Israel isolated and each time the country emerged stronger with more diplomatic recognition than before. Aware of their record of getting it wrong, the commentariat would declare that “this time it really is different.”

The narrative of Israel’s isolation is itself part of the well-organized and well-funded propaganda campaign against the Jewish state. This is just a longer war and the first one in the internet and social media age.

News often does not reflect reality. It is a distorting glass that amplifies what fits its ideological priors and suppresses what contradicts them.

Donald Trump’s two US presidential victories are prime examples.

In 2016, the same media complex that today insists Israel is isolated assured the world that Donald Trump was widely despised and unelectable. Then the despised man promptly walked into the White House.

In 2024, they told us it was a neck-and-neck race between Trump and Kamala Harris, only to see Trump return with more of the vote than when he won his first term. It told us more about journalists than about Trump’s popularity.

There was also the matter of the media not reporting that then US President Joe Biden was as senile as a watermelon, which shows their willingness to lie and hide facts when it suits their agenda.

This is not to say that Trump and Israel are equivalent. My point is that the mainstream media’s anti-Trump bias so warped its coverage that journalists ended up reporting their own views rather than the electorate’s. The result was one of the most humiliating failures in modern journalistic history, eclipsed only by coverage of the Israel-Hamas War.

If the media could be so wrong and lie about the world’s most covered and watched election—mistaking their wishful thinking for reality - should we trust what they say about Israel?

Nope.