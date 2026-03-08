This is what military success looks like.

Within hours of the first American and Israeli strikes against Iran, the professional panic merchants were already out in force, performing their favorite ritual and declaring with great confidence that the war was going wrong.

Former diplomats and think tank apparatchiks sat on television panels and warned of looming regional catastrophes. Leader writers declared the war reckless, illegal, destabilizing, immoral, escalatory, and doomed.

Yet a panic set in after a few days when it became clear that Israel and the US were decimating Iran’s military capabilities and that the war was going well. The talking heads soon moved to complaining instead that, while the campaign might be succeeding, US President Donald Trump had failed to state clear war goals.

Put simply, they moved the goalposts when they realized the war was going well so that they could continue their Cassandra-like ways. The commentariat began berating Trump for not stating explicitly whether the war’s goals were to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, topple the regime, or any possible outcomes.

Maybe that is true. Yet, to be honest, I am just not that interested in America’s war goals. I care about what the war means for Israel and, by any sane metric, this campaign is an outstanding success.

Within a week the campaign had already achieved several outcomes that military planners once considered enormous challenges: decapitation of Iran’s top leadership, suppression of its air defenses, the establishment of air superiority, systematic attrition of ballistic missile launchers, significant damage to naval forces, and renewed disruption of nuclear infrastructure.

These are not Israeli talking points but facts based on open-source reporting, satellite imagery, and statements from institutions such as the International Atomic Energy Agency.

None of this guarantees the Iranian regime will collapse or that peace on earth is coming to Persia. Yet whatever happens, it means Israel is going to be much safer than it has been in decades and, for me, that is the only metric that counts.

Critics fall into three predictable categories.

Some are legalists who insist that any military action that the United Nations has not explicitly authorized is illegitimate. Others are geopolitical pessimists convinced that any confrontation with Iran will spiral into global war. A third group are ideologues who oppose Israel using force to defend itself under almost any circumstances.

These positions ignore the strategic reality in the Middle East before the war.

Iran has spent decades constructing the infrastructure of regional aggression. Its military doctrine centers on ballistic missile and drone warfare, proxy militias encircling Israel, maritime disruption, and the pursuit of nuclear arms.

Its leaders routinely promise Israel’s destruction and this goal is embedded in the regime’s ideology and strategic planning. For years Western policymakers lived in denial and treated these threats as manageable nuisances.