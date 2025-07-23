Israel is proud sovereign state, not an American poodle.

If we are to believe media reports quoting senior US officials, US President Donald Trump is angry at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his actions in Syria and for not toeing the American line fully. So what? The US may be Israel’s most important ally, but that does not make Israel its poodle.

Israel has taken military action in Syria to protect Syria’s Druze community from Bedouin militia who have conducted massacres in Sweida in southern Syria, with the aid of elements of Syrian security forces.

Trump is believed to have been unhappy about Israel’s intervention because he thinks it makes it harder for him to achieve his vague grand vision of an overarching peace deal in the Middle East.

He was also said to be upset about reports of Palestinians being deliberately shot while seeking food in Gaza. For a president who spends much of his time declaring things to be fake news, he has an embarrassing inability to recognize it.

The Axios newswire, which has pretty good White House sources, quotes unnamed senior Trump officials as describing Netanyahu as a “madman” who “bombs everything all the time”, and as a “child who just won’t behave.”

Excuse me while I chuckle at the absurdity of these officials thinking that Netanyahu is a madman when their own boss is a clinical narcissist and a liar.

The news agency quoted another official as saying, “the feeling is that every day there is something new. What the fuck?”, referencing an Israeli tank shell hitting a church in Gaza, killing three.

These comments are worrying not because of any diplomatic fissures they might reveal, but because they suggest the Trump Administration does not understand the Middle East, or what Israel being a nation-state means.

The claim that everyday there is something new from Netanyahu is asinine. Duh. That is what makes the Middle East an unstable region.

Most of these “new things” are just journalistic hallucinations. The furore over Israel accidentally hitting a church in Gaza was laughable. Where was the outrage over the past 18 years when Hamas systematically shrunk Gaza’s tiny Christian community from 3,000 to 1,000?

Even more surreal was the sight of various Christian patriarchs parading through a perfectly intact church, exposing the lie that Israel had greatly damaged or destroyed it, even as their visit was designed to suggest that. Did any media pick up on this? Of course, not.

As for the bigger issue of Israel’s actions in Syria, we now have the US condemning Israel for stopping a genocide of Druze. I know I am a fuddy duddy, but is stopping a genocide not a good thing to do?

The notion that Netanyahu will not “behave” is insulting. Israel is not an unruly child; Washington is more like an overbearing parent demanding filial piety from an adult child.

Israel is not a rebellious teenager asking to borrow the car. It is the only stable, competent, democratic military power in a neighborhood of imploding states, autocracies, and jihadist playgrounds. If Israel wants to bomb a Bedouin militia convoy to stop a Druze massacre, even if it is the middle of a hypothetical American negotiation cycle, then it should do so.