World War Three has begun and Israel in is on the frontline.

This sounds hyperbolic, but the world is now convulsed by a layered, multidimensional conflict in which every region, every society, and every person has become a potential front. This war is military, moral, technological, ideological, economic, and religious. Terrifyingly, we may be only in its opening act.

In the 20th century, “world war” meant armies marching across borders, tanks and trenches, and total mobilization that consumed nations. That era is over — but the meaning of war has not vanished; it has evolved. As Prussian military strategist Carl von Clausewitz wrote, “War is a continuation of politics by other means.” Those means have multiplied and diversified.

The old paradigm — state versus state, overt front lines, formal declarations — still exists, yet it is inadequate for our moment. Today’s wars are not only violent struggles over territory, but over the ordering of orders: how societies are structured, how power is legitimized, how identities are defined, and how authority is exercised.

The number of states and actors involved in overt and shadow conflict, and the way their actions intersect, are unmistakably global:

Russia/Ukraine : A war with worldwide reverberations — proxy involvement, sanctions, information warfare. It is a test case of liberal internationalism versus authoritarian realism.

Middle East/Red Sea/Yemen : Iran’s axis projects influence; Saudi-led states counter it. The Houthis disrupt global trade and maritime chokepoints. It is a religious-political battleground with global risk.

South China Sea/Taiwan/Indo-Pacific : China’s territorial ambitions, naval buildup, cyber coercion, and partnership with Russia collide with US-led alliances in the Asia-Pacific. Economic competition edges toward kinetic confrontation.

Africa (Sahel, Horn, Central Africa) : .Jihadist insurgencies exploit weak states while Russia (via the Wagner mercenary group), China, the US, and Gulf powers compete for minerals, infrastructure, and military access.

Digital and Cyber Fronts : Cyberattacks, election interference, AI-driven disinformation, and infrastructure sabotage have become normalized tools of aggression.

Global Supply Chains/Technology Decoupling: Semiconductor rivalries, tariffs, sanctions, and battles over critical resources make economics itself a theater of war. As the US oil embargo on Japan showed before World War II, economic warfare can precede kinetic warfare.

These domains are not discrete. They interact, reinforce, and accelerate one another through feedback loops. The multipolar bloc tests Western resolve; Islamist actors test state control; and frontier states become hybrid warfare arenas. It is these converging fronts that together define this Third World War.

The geopolitical landscape

Today’s world is increasingly polycentric. There is no longer a single superpower, as the US briefly was after the Cold War, nor a simple bipolar divide between the West and the Soviet bloc as during the Cold War.

We are in a confrontation of three intertwined domains: the Western liberal order, the authoritarian/multipolar order, and Islamist civilizational resistance. Islamism plays a crucial, asymmetrical role. The global chessboard is triangular — shifting alliances, unstable fault lines, yet recurring gravity centers.

The above chart is not all-encompassing but one can imagine regions, proxies, ideological currents, and various vessels of influence filling the spaces in between them. Between and across these poles lie contested zones — Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, the Indo-Pacific, Latin America — where ideological and strategic struggles play out locally, often with unpredictable results.

The Western/Liberal Order bloc

This bloc comprises the US, Europe’s democracies, the Anglophone trio (UK, Canada, Australia), and the Asian allies such as Japan and South Korea. The US remains the anchor, though US President Donald Trump has pushed allies to bear more of the cost, notably other NATO members.

Its core values are liberal democracy, individual rights, tempered market capitalism, multilateral institutions, international norms, and the rule of law. Its power rests on alliances — NATO, AUKUS, and numerous bilateral treaties with Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Australia — underpinned by intelligence sharing and technological dominance.

It also controls much of the world’s cultural and financial architecture: the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, and global media and tech platforms. Its soft power — Hollywood, higher education, innovation, and digital ecosystems — projects values as effectively as armies ever did.

The Authoritarian/Multipolar bloc

China and Russia anchor this bloc, which is aligned with Iran, North Korea, and assertive Global South states. This bloc defines itself through sovereignty, centralized control, and the rejection of liberal universalism and internationalism.

Its strength comes from coercive state apparatuses, digital surveillance, energy leverage, and military partnerships with weaker or dependent states. It thrives on asymmetric tools — cyber operations, propaganda, mercenary forces, and resource diplomacy. Together, these powers aim not merely to resist the West but to rewrite global governance norms and groupings.

The Islamist/Religious Resistance Axis

This is less a coherent bloc than a civilizational-ideational network of movements, ideologies, and states: Iran and Qatar, the Muslim Brotherhood, and jihadist groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Its animating conviction is that Islam is not only a faith but a political and legal system. It rejects secular modernity, insisting sovereignty belongs to God, not to man. Its power lies in ideological persuasion, religious networks, militant proxies, and moral appeals to identity. Though weaker institutionally than the other blocs, it wields disproportionate influence where other blocs see it as either a tool or a threat — and sometimes both.

The strands of political Islam

Islamism is not monolithic. Understanding its dynamics requires disaggregation into four main currents, although in reality, many actors are hybrid, contradictory, and shifting.

Revolutionary Shia Islamism: The Axis of Resistance

Iran is this current’s linchpin. From its 1979 revolution onward, the Islamic Republic has defined itself as a spiritual vanguard and a geopolitical adversary of US influence and secular Arab monarchies. Over decades it has cultivated a network of proxies — Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in the Palestinian territories, the Houthis in Yemen, militias in Iraq and Syria, and influence among Shia minorities from Bahrain to Nigeria.

This axis interlocks with the multipolar bloc. Russia’s intervention in Syria kept Bashar al-Assad, Iran’s ally, in power for almost a decade of civil war until he finally fell, after which Assad fled to Russia.

China’s long-term energy contracts with Tehran bind it economically to the non-Western camp. So, Iran’s Islamist project functions as ideological movement and geopolitical partner — a fusion of religious zeal and statecraft that complicates every Western calculation.

Political Sunni Islamism: Between confronting and co-opting

Rooted in the Muslim Brotherhood tradition, political Sunni Islamism seeks power through institutions rather than revolution. It rejects violent jihad (in principle), aiming for Islamic governance through education (indoctrination), civil society, and conventional politics.

It occupies an ambiguous space: liberal democracies view it as a possible bridge to modernization, while authoritarian regimes see it as an existential threat. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have crushed Brotherhood networks; Western governments have responded tepidly, oscillating between engagement and suspicion. More countries have begun banning them.

Turkey, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party, exemplifies the hybrid model — blending Islamist identity, nationalism, and pragmatic alliances. Political Islamism can be alternately co-opted or suppressed, serving as either instrument or opponent, depending on the balance of forces.

Jihadist Islamism: The disruptor in the gray zone

Groups such as ISIS, al-Qaeda, the Taliban, reject all established systems. They thrive in weak or failing states — the Sahel, Somalia, Afghanistan, Syria — exploiting chaos, displacement, and grievance.

Their strategy is to dismantle order, claim moral purity, and attract loyalty across borders. They attack Western and non-Western targets, destabilize regions, and provoke cycles of repression that radicalize new recruits.

For the Western bloc, jihadists justify surveillance and drone warfare; for the multipolar powers, they serve as both nuisance and opportunity. Their unpredictability forces governments to harden internal security and inflame ideological polarization — precisely the disruption the jihadists seek.

State-Conservative Islamism: The bookkeeper of orthodoxy

Here Islamism is domesticated within state structures, providing legitimacy to monarchies and militarized regimes. Saudi Wahhabism and Pakistan’s Islamic nationalism are its archetypes. Syria’s new President Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa is trying to convince the world that he now belongs to this group, rather that the Jihadist group as he did previously.

These forms resist secularism while offering stability. They suppress radical movements internally but rely on alliances with Western powers for arms, investment, and security. They act as buffers — defending order against both jihadist revolution and liberal transformation.

The enormous moral stakes

World War Three differs from its predecessors because it is fought not only with bombs but with ideology, identity, technology, faith, and capital. The stakes are civilizational.

At issue is not merely who rules but by what right. Liberalism grounds sovereignty in the consent of free citizens; authoritarianism locates it in the state; Islamism claims it for divine law. The outcome will determine the 21st century’s moral grammar.

This war is also about belonging — who is “us” and who is “other.” Debates over migration, citizenship, loyalty, and multiculturalism have become moral minefields. Whoever wins these arguments defines the limits of tolerance.

Information has become a battlefield, too. AI-generated propaganda, algorithmic manipulation, and digital echo chambers shape consciousness. Whoever controls narrative and meaning controls legitimacy itself. Islamist movements, in particular, see themselves engaged in a moral narrative war against secular modernity.

Despite its new forms, this war still bleeds: terrorism, repression, insurgency, and classic state-on-state conflict. The moral challenge is balancing security and justice — avoiding naïve pacifism and nihilistic cruelty.

Most citizens feel powerless and withdraw into distraction or denial. Yet every purchase, vote, and belief participates in shaping the world’s moral order. The demand is for clarity — to resist despair, manipulation, and moral laziness in favor of conscious agency.

What must be done

Many Westerners still treat religion as a private matter irrelevant to geopolitics. That is a grave mistake. Islamism is both spiritual and political; ignoring it leaves a vacuum radicals eagerly fill. Liberal societies must engage with religion seriously — not to refuse church and state (which would be disastrous), but to understand the Islamist threat and to empower voices of faith that affirm human dignity, pluralism, and moral order.

Religion is by no means necessary for these things, and brings its own problems, but it is the vehicle through which they have traditionally been expressed and we are yet to have, if we ever will, a functioning replacement.

In this is a war of ideas, the liberal world must recover a moral narrative worthy of belief — grounded in freedom, justice, and compassion. Yet it must also realistic about suffering and sacrifice. It must speak to reason and the soul, offering meaning stronger than resentment or zealotry.

Democracies must also resist the temptation to ally uncritically with tyrants or theocrats for expediency. Tactical cooperation may be necessary, but ultimate loyalty belongs to principles. Support reformers, civil societies, and dissidents within states, not just the regimes that rule them.

Hubris destroys empires. Liberal powers must defend themselves without moral imperialism. Security should not erase justice; emergency should not become permanent. Every act of transparency, due process, and civilian oversight is a small victory for civilization.

No civilization can win alone. Coalitions must span faiths and regions — uniting those who reject nihilistic secularism and totalitarian theology. Within Islam itself, currents of reform and conscience exist; they must be protected and amplified.

What this means for Israel

No state sits more squarely at the crossroads of these forces than Israel. It is a frontline democracy and a civilizational symbol — the only liberal state in a region where autocracies and Islamists dominate. For Israel, this Third World War is existential and daily.

From the Authoritarian bloc, Israel endures the embrace of Russia–Iran cooperation and the technological and diplomatic reach of China, which courts its enemies while professing neutrality.

From the Islamist axis, Israel confronts Iran’s revolutionary network — Hezbollah to its north, Hamas and Islamic Jihad to its south, the Houthis in Yemen — all sworn to annihilate it.

From within the Western bloc, Israel faces the erosion of moral clarity. Allies lecture it on restraint while failing to defend it against the global opinion’s moral inversion.

For Israel, the war is not just military but moral and informational. Its battlefields extend from Gaza’s tunnels to social media feeds, from UN chambers to university campuses. Every terrorist rocket is followed by an international propaganda barrage designed to delegitimize Jewish self-defense itself.

The collapse of Western moral confidence has left Israel increasingly alone — yet also uniquely positioned. It is the laboratory where civilization’s endurance is tested. Can a liberal democracy fight barbarism without surrendering its soul? Can it remain humane without becoming suicidal?

So, Israel has the double task of defending itself militarily, but also to stand as proof that moral clarity is possible in an age of relativism. Its existence rebukes Islamist theocracy and Western decadence — a reminder that sovereignty, liberty, and faith can coexist.

Israel is the moral hinge upon on which the West’s self-understanding turns. If Israel falls, it will not be because it lacked strength, but because the West lost its conviction that civilization is worth defending.

Time to stand up

World War Three’s battlefields are everywhere: in Cairo’s mosques, Jakarta’s classrooms, Silicon Valley’s data centers, Africa’s refugee corridors, and Europe’s capitals. Each front demands moral clarity — of principle, of alliance, and of conscience.

We may not all be combatants, but we are all participants. The question is whether we will cower in tribal fear or rise as moral actors — coherent, humane, and unyielding in the defense of civilization itself.