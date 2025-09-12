Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Craig James
“Nations that cannot defend themselves cannot endure.”

Actually, it’s less a matter of a nation’s ability to defend itself and more a matter of its willingness to do so.

Heartworker
In the West, a completely diffuse and unclear (self-)perception is the deplorable usual.

In the case of the disinvitation of conductor Lahav Shani in Belgium, for example, the "outrage" is great, and it is argued that a musician should not be required to make a statement about his political views and insights.

At the same time, it is hastily emphasized that one should not "equate all Israelis with what Netanyahu does and what he stands for". The question of what would happen if Shani explicitly supported Netanyahu's stance, is omitted; it not gets asked.

It would raise "too many questions" about the mendacity of the "West".

This implicitly and not outspokenly places Netanyahu in the same category as Putin - of whose followers rightly can be demanded to distance themselves from the criminal dictator - who instigated a completely condemnable war of aggression, while Netanyahu's conduct of the war is fundamentally a defense in the wake of the decades-long, ongoing terrorist threat.

Netanyahu and Israel get set as separated; no attempt is even made to think of them together and understand why they belong together, because ultimately one "must" ensure that one is perceived as a "peace-lover" and not thinks in terms of war, elementary warfare, and defense.

Israel/iJews, Pardon me, get separated as on Auschwitz ramps into "good Jews" and "bad Jews", by "good Germans" who always know better.

Instead of taking a clear stance, one prefers to "report" on how the "poor Palestinians" are struggling through the famine—naturally "caused by Israel".

It's as if one had reported on the suffering of those oh so innocent Germans in bombed-out Germany in 1944.

The obvious dubiousness of such a stance goes unnoticed in Central Europe, spoiled by false "peace" and luxuriant "prosperity."

