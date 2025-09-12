Israel knows it must defend its people, nation, and heritage.

Western policy towards Israel and the Middle East is so consistently wrong-headed because the West does not understand the region—and perhaps no longer even understands itself. Its biggest miscomprehension is the belief that Middle East peace is the goal.

Peace is desirable, and normative foreign policy has its place, but for any policy to succeed, it must be grounded in reality. Wherever it is that Western elites live, it is certainly not in the real world.

They regard peace as not just desirable, which it obviously is, but as the world’s natural default state. When they look at conflict, they see it as a deviation from the norm, a pathology in need of correction, and an aberration from a peaceful equilibrium.

This view is dangerously wrong. For Israel, and indeed for everyone for most of human history, peace is the exception. Far from being a deviation, today’s wars are more accurately understood as a reversion to historical mean.

The norm is insecurity, hostility, tribal rivalry, shifting alliances, and the constant fear of violent conquest. Israel’s goal is not peace, but security. Peace sometimes delivers security, but security can exist without peace. That is what the West can no longer grasp, and one reason why it criticizes Israel so vehemently.

The West has forgotten peace’s fragility. After World War Two, Western Europe and America entered a historically anomalous stretch of relative peace. The Cold War that followed included a series of proxy wars, but nuclear deterrence prevented a direct confrontation between the West and the Soviet Union. With the end of the Cold War in 1991, Western societies enjoyed an unprecedented peace and stability.

Generations of Westerners grew up without major wars touching their soil. They came to see this oddity as normal and built entire cultures, institutions, and mythologies around it.

Institutions such as the European Union, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund were established on the premise that the age of major wars had passed, and that commerce and cooperation had supplanted conquest.

This has shown to be a delusion of circumstance. The long peace in the post-war West is an anomaly, but its leaders and citizenry forgot that the ancient world, the medieval world, and the early modern world never knew lasting peace. Peace was always temporary, precarious, and contingent.

Shaped by this unusual stretch of tranquility, the modern Western mind came to mistake it for reality itself. The assumption hardened into the dogma that peace is the goal. If there is no peace, then there must be something wrong, and the party that appears too aggressive or unwilling to compromise must be blamed.

Western elites told themselves stories about universal brotherhood, collective security, and clung to treaties and declarations as though words and documents could change human nature. They interpreted conflicts as misunderstandings or communication failures—anything except what it is, which is a clash of power, interest, will, and ideology.

This mindset is detached from Middle Eastern realities, which remain tribal to their core. Nation-states exist, but the deepest loyalties are still to kin, clan, sect, and faith. Agreements are tactical, not binding. Alliances shift not by decades but by months. Honor, shame, revenge, and deterrence matter far more than treaties or resolutions. This is something the West neither understands nor respects.

Israel, a modern democracy planted in this soil, survives and thrives because it has adapted to this reality. It must survive amid neighbors that deny its legitimacy and seek its destruction. For Israel, peace is welcome, but the goal is survival and security.

This is why Israel has made peace where possible—Egypt, Jordan, the Abraham Accords—but never at the expense of jeopardizing its security. It is why Israel continues to wage relentless war against Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and the broader jihadist constellation.

Westerners see contradiction here. They imagine Israel should prioritize peace even when it endangers security, because in their minds peace is the ultimate good. Israelis know better. They know a false peace lulls nations into complacency, allowing enemies to regroup and strike again.

The West’s confusion about peace explains not only its misjudgment of Israel, but also the West’s feeble response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The invasion was the most brazen act of territorial aggression in Europe since 1945. It shattered the illusion that Europe had transcended war. Yet, instead of awakening Europe to the brutal reality of power politics, it exposed the depth of its civilizational decay.

The Western response was hesitant, bureaucratic, and self-reassuring. Sanctions were rolled out in dribs and drabs. Weapons were delivered piecemeal. Leaders spoke in the somber tones of mid-level bureaucrats, not the decisive language of statesmen. They obsessed over escalation rather than victory.

For decades Europe outsourced its defense to the US, hollowed out its militaries, and made itself dependent on Russian gas. It believed its own fairy tale that peace was permanent. When war returned, it was as psychologically unprepared as it was militarily impotent.

This is worse than weakness; it is civilizational senility. The West constructed itself for an abnormal era, and when that era ended, it was left frail, bewildered, and defenseless.

Israel, by contrast, has never enjoyed the illusion of peace. It has been at war since its inception. Its citizens serve in the army, security is the first item on every budget, in every election, and in any foreign policy calculation.

Israel knows that survival is never guaranteed, that peace is always conditional, and that security must be constantly maintained.

This clarity infuriates the post-modernist West. When Israel acts decisively—taking out Hamas leaders in Qatar, bombing Hezbollah convoys, striking Iranian proxies—the West lectures about restraint and escalation.

But Israel does not live in Brussels conference rooms. It lives in a region where rockets arrive from every direction and enemies openly scheme its annihilation. For Israel, peace is not a permanent condition but a temporary reprieve purchased through strength.

Israel’s goal is not to soothe Western illusions, but to survive. Jerusalem must pursue this goal with or without peace, and with or without Western approval.

This is why Western criticism of Israel is so morally bankrupt. Israel is branded the aggressor when it defends itself, accused of escalation when it seeks deterrence, and condemned as obstinate when it refuses to gamble its existence on scraps of paper signed with psychotic Islamist liars.

Israel’s critics do not measure it against reality but against their own normative hallucinations. They expect Israel to behave like Switzerland, surrounded not by jihadists and dictators, but by Alpine pastures and cooperative trading partners.

Peace is valuable only when it serves security. Security is the foundation. Peace may be built upon it, but peace can never substitute for it. Israel’s choice has never been between peace and war, but between security and annihilation.

The West will relearn this truth, one way or another. The age of peace it took for granted is over. Russian and Chinese ambitions, Iran’s nuclear lust, and Islamists surging through Africa and Europe are reminders that history did not end in 1945 or 1991. The world remains tribal, competitive, and violent.

The West’s weakness is not material power; America still wields unmatched force, and Europe retains the means to rearm. Its weakness is psychological; a collapse of will.

If the West does not rediscover security’s primacy, it will continue its steep decline. Nations that cannot defend themselves cannot endure. Those nations that face reality and respect themselves will replace them.

The West condemns Israel because it forces the West to confront the awful reality that the world is not a university seminar on conflict resolution, but a tribal battlefield where the strong survive.

For Israel, clarity is compulsory. For the West, it remains optional. The question is whether the West will learn from Israel, or continue to scold the one nation that has never forgotten the truth.