If Hamas does not lay down its arms then the Israel Defense Forces must disarm it.

Israel faces some tough choices. Now that all living hostages and the remains of most of the dead have been returned, the question is how long Israel should wait before moving to disarm Hamas once and for all.

The longer it waits, the more room Hamas has to regroup, rearm, and re-strategize. Yet if it acts too soon, Israel risks fracturing the fragile regional and international ceasefire consensus that US President Donald Trump has brokered. The question of Israeli sovereignty hangs over this decision as well.

The case for waiting is to give the US peace process time to be implemented. Trump’s peace plan was always deliberately vague—which is what allowed it to get across the line—but that vagueness now creates paralysis. Key issues remain unresolved: how Hamas will be disarmed, who will do it, who will sit on the Gaza International Transitional Authority, which nations will deploy peacekeepers, and under whose command.

The US is Israel’s most important ally, and Trump has invested enormous personal and political capital in trying to make his 21-point peace plan work. If Israel moves against Hamas prematurely, it risks alienating Trump—not to mention the loose coalition of Arab and Muslim nations tentatively aligned with the American initiative.

Beyond the immediate strategic question of who will disarm Hamas lies the deeper issue of who will hold power in Gaza afterward. Israel cannot occupy Gaza indefinitely without prohibitive political and human costs. Arab states, Gulf monarchies, perhaps Turkey or other regional players will demand a role, though not all will be acceptable to Jerusalem. (Turkey, for instance, is manifestly unacceptable.)

The longer Israel waits, while still maintaining operational pressure and responding to Hamas’s habitual ceasefire violations, the more it allows regional diplomacy to solidify.

Waiting also gives Israel time to gather intelligence on tunnels, weapons caches, and command nodes. It allows the Israel Defense Forces to redeploy, replenish equipment, and reinforce international legal legitimacy. A hasty strike would invite higher casualties, both among Israeli troops and Palestinian civilians, fueling yet another round of ill-informed international condemnation.

Giving diplomacy more time also strengthens Israel’s argument that its war was never about revenge but about security and legitimacy. Were it to launch an assault immediately after the hostages’ return, critics could sneer: “You never intended diplomacy; you merely bought time.”

So the argument for waiting has appeal. It could anchor the peace plan, buy time to build regional architecture, sharpen Israel’s military advantage, and reinforce its moral and legal footing.

Yet the case for acting sooner is probably stronger. The costs of waiting are severe and compounding.