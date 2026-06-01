Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
just now

Someone needs to remind Bibi of this. Just because Trump demands that a cease fire with Iran include Lebanon does mean the Israel must agree, should agree or can agree to allowing Hezbollah to remain on its border. Israel is not a vassal of the U.S. and Bibi is not Trump’s apparatchik.

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Ellen Smith's avatar
Ellen Smith
26m

At the end of the hostage documentary "Holding Liat", Liat makes a point that the radical Islamic Palestinians who held her hostage, fed and protected her as a "Hostage" they see the two state solution as temporary, its OK, until they take over all of Israel, and the West!

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