Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Heartworker
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Everywhere - EVERYWHERE - in EVERY SH**TY "Newspaper" I read "The war waged by USA and Israel...against Iran" - as if this "war" was not a response on the war that IRAN and its proxies were/are leading for FOURTY-SEVEN YEARS now against Israel, USA and its own people ? ...?!? I´m so SICK and TIRED of this "journalist" Babble.

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