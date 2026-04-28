The Israel Defense Force still has work to do.

I am feeling a tad hawkish. I want Israel to finish the job against Iran and its proxies Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon with maximum prejudice. I worry that the US, whose aims in the Middle East overlap with Israel’s but are not identical, will pull its usual stunt of leaving before the wars are won.

Israel must not accept this. It is a sovereign state and must finish this war decisively regardless of what Donald Trump decides to do as he pursues his change-by-the-hour foreign policy.

This may come across as intemperate. Good. The situation demands clarity, not manners.

There is a peculiar habit among the Western commentariat to treat Israel as though it exists on a kind of geopolitical allowance. It may defend itself, of course, but only within parameters that are set elsewhere, calibrated elsewhere, and—most importantly—revoked elsewhere. Washington sets the tempo. Brussels supplies the moral lectures. New York writes the headlines.

Israel is expected to fight, bleed, and bury its dead according to a timetable drafted by people who will not attend the funerals, let alone even know anyone there.

This arrangement has always been unstable and, by denying Israel decisive victory, has helped ensure the conflict drags on. Now, more than two years into Israel’s longest war, it is untenable.

Start with the point polite analysts acknowledge yet rarely confront: Israel is not fighting a series of discrete conflicts. It is engaged in a single, long war against an integrated Iranian axis that spans Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and the Palestinian territories. Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Republic are not loosely affiliated irritants. They are components of a strategic architecture designed to surround, exhaust, and ultimately eliminate Israel.

Such a structure is not managed. It is dismantled.

The American problem is structural. The US is a superpower with global distractions. Its foreign policy under Trump is not so much a doctrine as a rotating set of impulses, occasionally coherent, often contradictory, and always subject to sudden revision.

American presidents, whether they speak of restraint or resolve, share a common instinct: they tire, declare phases complete, and move on. The graveyard of American foreign policy is filled with conflicts not lost in battle, yet abandoned in politics.

Israel does not have that luxury.

For the US, the Middle East is one theater among many, competing with its pivot to Asia and a rising China. For Israel, it is the only theater. When Washington recalibrates, it does so by choice. When Jerusalem recalibrates, it does so out of necessity.

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Take Hezbollah. It is often described as a “Lebanese actor,” which is a bit like describing a loaded gun as a power tool. Hezbollah is an Iranian expeditionary force embedded in Lebanon, armed with a vast missile arsenal, and oriented toward Israel’s destruction. It is not a problem to be managed. It is a threat to be removed.

Or consider Hamas, whose October 7 atrocities were a demonstration of intent. The idea that such an organization can be deterred into moderation is nonsense. Only a clown-school dropout could think that. Hamas is already rebuilding its capacity in parts of Gaza, exploiting pauses and the fact that Israel is fighting on multiple fronts.

Behind both stands Iran, the only actor here with a strategic horizon. Its doctrine is eschatology. The Islamic Republic does not think in news cycles. It thinks in decades. It funds, arms, trains, and directs a network of proxies for cumulative effect. Each rocket from Gaza or Lebanon serves that same design.

This is the war. Everything else is commentary.

The question is whether Israel will be allowed to finish it, or whether the US and others will again prevent victory and create space for the next round of fighting in a few more years. The refusal to allow Israel to win decisively is one of the central reasons this conflict has endured for generations.

American support has been, and remains, indispensable. Intelligence cooperation, military assistance, and diplomatic cover are not trivial contributions. Israel should be grateful for this.

Yet it must not confuse gratitude with subordination.

The US supports Israel because it serves American interests. That alignment has been strong for decades. It is also contingent. Interests shift, administrations change, and priorities evolve. Treating American support as permanent is a comforting fiction—and a dangerous one.

Israel cannot outsource its survival to a country whose political system rewards short-term thinking and whose strategic attention is divided across the globe.

The current moment is critical. If Israel allows external pressure—whether framed as diplomacy, humanitarian concern, or prudence—to truncate its campaign before the Iranian axis is rendered toothless, it will not be buying peace. It will be renting a pause.

Such pauses allow adversaries to regroup and rearm. They shift the conflict into the future, often under worse conditions. This pattern is familiar, and it has failed repeatedly.

What does “finishing the job” mean? It means dismantling Hamas as a governing and military force in Gaza; crippling Hezbollah’s capabilities in Lebanon; and removing Iran’s nuclear and ballistic threat. Ideally, it also means imposing costs on Iran that make proxy warfare an unattractive strategy.

None of this is easy. All of it is necessary.

The alternative is a perpetual cycle of escalation and containment, punctuated by atrocities and followed by ritual calls for restraint. It is a pattern many so-called experts continue to advocate despite its consistent failure.

There is also a moral dimension that diplomatic language obscures. States have not only the right to defends their citizens, but an obligation to do so. When facing adversaries that target civilians, embed themselves among them, and reject anything short of genocidal victory, responsibility becomes clearer.

Critics argue that a more aggressive Israeli campaign risks regional escalation, international isolation, and humanitarian catastrophe. That may be true. It is not an argument for inaction.

Regional escalation is already underway, driven by Iran’s design. International isolation is a fluctuating condition that has rarely aligned with Israel’s security needs despite what newspaper headlines might proclaim. Humanitarian suffering in this conflict has been the direct result of Iran and its lap-dog proxies using civilians as shields to create sick spectacle for global audiences.

These concerns have some basis of truth but elevating them above national survival is to confuse priorities.

There is a Western instinct to treat conflict as a policy failure to be managed and resolved through negotiation. That instinct can work, occasionally, between actors who share basic incentives.

It does not work with actors who define victory as your destruction and see that as a religious requirement and divine inevitability.

Israel’s adversaries have been clear about their objectives. They have stated them, broadcast them, and acted on them. The only mystery is why so many still refuse to take them seriously.

The US will, at some point, seek to wind down its involvement. It will speak of progress, shifting priorities, and the need to avoid overextension. It will encourage Israel to accept partial victories, translate gains into diplomacy, declare success, and move on.

Israel must listen—and then decide for itself.

Sovereignty is why Israel exists. It is a responsibility. It may require unpopular, uncomfortable, and costly decisions because the alternative is worse. It means recognizing that even your closest ally cannot fully share your risks or your stakes.

The relationship between Israel and the US is a critical strategic partnership. It should be preserved and strengthened, especially as it is under strain now. However, it must not replace independent judgment.

Israel has reached this point before, pulled back under pressure, and waited for conditions to improve. They did not.

The present moment offers a different choice.

Finish the job—or prepare to fight it again in a few years under worse conditions, against adversaries who will have learned, adapted, and returned with renewed confidence.

There is nothing subtle about this conclusion. It is grounded in realism, which has become a rare commodity.

Israel does not need permission to survive. It needs clarity about what survival requires. Right now, it requires finishing the job—with or without its allies.