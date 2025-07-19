Israel’s Druze serve proudly in the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel must show the same urgency in looking after its loyal Druze community as it is showing in Syria where the Israel Defense Forces have unleashed a wave of airstrikes to protect Druze communities there.

In Suweida in southern Syria, sectarian clashes between Druze militias and Sunni Bedouin, along with allegations of abuses by Syrian government troops, resulted in over 350 deaths, including at least 169 civilians. Israeli Druze responded in solidarity, with some attempting to cross the border to aid their kin in Syria.

Israel’s cavalry - well, air force - flew in. Netanyahu invoked the Druze’s “brothers in Suwayda” to justify strikes on Syria’s army headquarters and military convoys. He warned of “painful blows” if Syrian forces kept advancing. The regime backed down under a shaky ceasefire.

This is not the first time Israel has taken such action. In March, Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to intervene near Jaramana to protect Druze enclaves in southern Syria, emphasizing a new regional red line.

While Netanyahu talks of Jewish brotherhood with the Druze, Israel’s airstrikes in Syria were not altruistic. Netanyahu is carving out a buffer zone in southern Syria between its border with Israel and the capital Damascus, effectively demilitarizing southern Syria, making Israel more secure.

Nevertheless, Netanyahu’s rhetoric speaks of a growing awakening in Israel that it needs to do better by its Druze. The 145,000-strong Druze community, 1.6% of the population, is Israel’s most loyal minority. A unique ethnoreligious group, the Druze are a religious sect that is an offshoot of Shia Islam, but which has departed sufficiently to be its own religion. There are Druze in Israel, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan, and they are known for their loyalty to their respective countries.

Unlike Arab Israelis, Druze men serve mandatorily in the IDF, fighting in every war since 1948. They serve and die proudly in the IDF, not just soldiers and officers, but as true warriors. Yet, their villages lag in funding, infrastructure, and opportunity.

By some metrics, Israel’s Druze seem to do well. They boast the second-highest educational performance among Arab groups, with nearly 80% matriculation rates, well above Muslim Israelis, though still trailing Jews and Christian Arabs. About 15 percent are university educated, higher than Israeli Arabs at 10 percent, but way below Christians at 70.9 percent.¹

Yet, poverty persists, largely due to underinvestment. Poverty rates are higher in Druze communities.² Druze towns are full of citizens in uniform, yet budget priorities ignore them. Schools need upgrading, road networks remain underdeveloped, and access to higher education and vocational training is inconsistent.

Women in these towns face greater employment barriers. Despite their outsized contributions to Israeli society, Druze citizens often miss out on social and economic programs available to other communities. While there are notable Druze figures in government and in the Knesset, these are exceptions. Druze voices remain too sidelined in Israeli public discourse.

Israel’s silence on Druze domestic issues is becoming untenable. Words of support will not suffice. If Israel can take great risks to protect Druze civilians across the border in Syria, it must do at least as much to uplift its Druze citizens in the Galilee, Mount Carmel, and the Golan Heights.

Domestic investment is a moral imperative, but also a strategic investment. Prosperous, integrated Druze towns are bulwarks of national resilience in the north. Israel has not developed and settled the Golan Heights anywhere near enough since winning it from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexing it in 1981.

A comprehensive domestic development initiative would do more than boost schools, roads, and jobs. It would affirm a national pact in which loyalty is recognized, sacrifice rewarded, and that shared citizenship is real.

Here is what Israel must do to improve things:

Amend the 2018 Nation-State law, which enshrines Israel as the Jewish people’s nation-state, while failing to mention equality and rights for minorities. This is a sore point among Israeli Druze. Symbols matter. They have a point, especially as Israel was obviously a Jewish state before the Nation-State law was passed.

Funds should be ringfenced in the national budget to upgrade Druze education, infrastructure, health, and cultural facilities in the next fiscal cycle. Budgetary allocations rarely reflect Druze-specific needs, although there are initiatives for other minorities such as Ethiopian Jews and Bedouin.

Tie funding to metrics on school performance, economic parity, and employment rates in Druze towns to ensure resources go where they are most needed.

STEM excellence centers should be established in Druze-majority towns to prepare young Druze to participate in Israel’s powerhouse knowledge economy.

Expand Arab-language higher-education scholarships, including paired support for Druze women entrepreneurs and innovators.

Launch business support programs - incubators in the tech world’s intolerable jargon - with access to national innovation programs, mentorship, and market networks.

Enhance female workforce support, including subsidized childcare, flexible training, and transportation subsidies.

Establish a Druze Citizens Council within the Prime Minister’s Office to advise on policies affecting education, security, economic development, and strategic planning.

Create parliamentary internships for Druze youth so they understand governance and build networks to foster inclusive institutions over mere representation.

Commit to a national “Heritage of Sacrifice” day, honoring the many Druze fighters and families who serve in the IDF or police.

Include Druze history modules in national civics and history exams, to foster a broader societal understanding of their contributions.

Expand IDF-Druze community partnership programs, such as existing “Civic Integration Units”, where returning conscripts mentor at-risk youth and teach technical skills.

Align some military-to-civil retraining pathways with Israel’s national economic priorities such as cybersecurity, medical and green technology.

Israel’s decision to hit Damascus was not without cost. Western diplomats narrowly escaped the blasts and Israel is again copping international flak for violating Syrian sovereignty.

Naturally, the international community’s moral compass remains broken. It lambasts Israel for preventing a Syrian genocide of its Druze, while not saying anything about the genocide itself. Israel alone is preventing further massacres and again is the light unto nations that blinds the international community.

Netanyahu deserves credit for protecting Syria’s Druze even in the face of US pressure. US President Donald Trump has helped Israel tremendously, most notably by helping it destroy Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites. Yet, whatever debt Israel owes, it must always act in its own interests, and do so alone if necessary.

Trump has visions of reintegrating Syria into the regional and international communities, including normalized ties with Israel under expanded Abraham Accords. That is why he lifted US sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s new government.

Yet, with each passing day, al-Sharaa looks more like the Islamist he always was when he was with al-Qaeda. He has repeatedly vowed to protect Syria’s Druze but keeps failing to do so, and his troops are often complicit in the attacks.

Whatever game they talk, and no matter how nice the suits they wear, there are only two kinds of Islamist - deranged and demented. That is a cautionary tale.

