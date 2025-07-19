Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Mustafa's avatar
Al Mustafa
2hEdited

Even if Sharra’ is serious about reforms I doubt he is capable of enforcing discipline among the jihadist militia in the short term. Many members of these jihadists are not even Syrian, having been drawn in from multiple Arab and non Arab countries during the civil war. So Israel and the US need to be clear what do they expect him to do.

Either accept he will not be able to hold Syria together, ignore his authority and intervene every time sectarian violence erupts or

(as agreed temporarily at present) acknowledge him and let him deal with the sectarians even when his own soldiers transgress

Whatever they chose to do I hope they are consistent or else Syria has no future

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture