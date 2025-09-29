US President Donald Trump’s 21-point peace plan for Gaza is the best one advanced so far. Yet it is far from perfect. Israel must push back on some key elements, especially as Arab states are already maneuvering to dilute and vitiate it.

Trump’s plan is the first serious attempt to lay out a credible “day after” framework for Gaza. In contrast to the United Nations’ empty moral theatrics, the EU’s vacuous decrees, and Arab states’ cynical posturing, Trump’s initiative makes a serious attempt at grappling with the issues.

For all that is sound about Trump's plan, there are some problems that Israel must raise and resolve if the region is not to end up back in the same cul-de-sac of failed diplomacy that produced the Second Intifada and, ultimately, the October 7 pogrom.

Trump’s plan envisages a limited role for the Palestinian Authority (PA) within a Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA) that will administer the strip. Egypt and Jordan, in particular, are already pressing to expand the PA’s remit—eager, as ever, to outsource responsibility while doing nothing of consequence. During GITA’s tenure, the PA is ostensibly to undertake “reforms.”

Jerusalem must push back on this. The PA should not have any role in GITA. It is, in effect, a faction of Islamist irredentists with better public relations than Hamas. The PA has long been explicit that it regards a two-state solution—or any interim political arrangement—merely as a waystation toward Israel’s erasure. There should be no room in GITA for actors with annihilationist views.

In the 30 years since the Oslo Accords, the PA has defied every reform effort and grown more corrupt, more authoritarian, and more unpopular among Palestinians. Jeffrey Dahmer has better reform prospects. The PA should be left to sink into irrelevance in the few blocks of Ramallah it misgoverns. Any attempt to smuggle the PA back into Gaza constitutes a direct threat to Israeli security.

No element of Trump’s plan is more dangerous—or more insulting—than the proposal that Israel release Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences. Israel can be open to prisoner exchanges, but it must not release those who have murdered Jews.

Freeing terrorist killers is morally perverse and predictably sanguinary. Israel is still paying the price for trading more than a thousand prisoners for abducted IDF soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011. Among those released was Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 massacre. Israel must not repeat this mistake. No state that values its citizens’ lives can permit such men to walk free.

Likewise, the notion that Israel should pledge not to strike Qatar again is unacceptable and intolerable. Israel’s self-defense is a matter for Jerusalem, not Doha. No country enjoys prophylactic immunity from retaliation irrespective of its conduct. Far from deserving indulgence, Qatar must be held to account for its financing of global jihadism and for providing sanctuary and succor to Hamas leaders.

No outside power has ever defended Israel reliably, and none can be depended upon to do so. Israel must retain the right to strike its enemies anywhere—whether in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, or Doha. If Hamas leaders believe they can evade justice by cowering in Qatar’s six-star hotels, they must be disabused of this notion. Security guarantees are meaningless if Israel is enjoined from acting.

Trump’s single greatest foreign-policy blunder is cozying up to Qatar—misperceiving it as an American ally when it is a duplicitous Islamist emirate with not a single noble motive. Even has Trump clamps down on antisemitism as universities, he embraces those who fund it. The Qataris are running rings around him, much as Iran did around his predecessors.

Jerusalem should insist that any clause on Qatar be replaced with one in which Doha commits, in verifiable terms, to cease the financing of terror and to bar Hamas—or any other Islamist group—from using its territory as a base. The idea that Qatar is somehow an aggrieved party because Israel struck Hamas leaders on its soil is as absurd as it is obscene. Qatar is a major part of the problem, and the claim that it has been an earnest, good-faith mediator in hostage talks is nonsense.

Trump’s plan also explicitly mentions that Gaza must be deradicalized. This is essential. Jihadist indoctrination—and the cultivated refusal of radicalized Palestinians to live with or beside Jews—is the conflict’s animating cause. Those who insist it is chiefly a dispute about land are simply wrong.

Generations of Palestinian children have been taught that Jews are vermin, that jihad is glory, and that death is preferable to coexistence. Without dismantling this pedagogy of hatred, any reconstruction or political process will be a futile Potemkin peace masking permanent war.

Who runs the deradicalization program matters enormously. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the best-placed Arab states to contribute, having experience and success demobilizing extremists at home. Israel must not merely hand this portfolio over, however. It must have substantive input to ensure the program remains rigorous, empirical, and on course.

The UN—whose refugee agency, UNRWA, was deeply complicit in radicalizing Palestinian children in a grotesque form of child abuse—must have no role whatsoever in Gaza’s deradicalization.

Trump’s plan is, on balance, realistic; but Israel must ensure the foregoing concerns are addressed before it assents to anything. It must also thwart Arab efforts to sap the proposal of the protections and assurances it affords Israel.

The stakes could not be higher, because these are no ordinary peace negotiations. Gaza is not merely a local problem; it is the front line of Israel’s existential struggle between the West and Islamism—and, within Islam itself, between modernists and medievalist barbarians. This is no time to blunder in haste or sanctify illusions.