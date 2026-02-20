Judea and Samaria is the Jewish people’s ancestral homeland.

It was with unqualified contempt that I read that more than 100 countries have condemned Israel over its plans to exercise greater control in Judea and Samaria by declaring additional tracts of land state land. They do not seem to understand that the days of others telling Jews where they may and may not live are long gone — let alone on their ancestral land.

Given that there is no discernible point in history at which “the world” has acted in Jews’ interests, if the world now achieves rare unanimity against an Israeli action, it is almost axiomatic that the action serves Israel’s interests. The key point — chronically evaded — is that Jewish welfare has never animated the so-called international community.

In any case, the international community’s performative anti-Israel incantations are profoundly uninteresting. Israel owes the world neither an apologia for its conduct nor an ontological justification for its existence.

Israel’s wars have always been prosecuted on two fronts: one kinetic, one moral. The former it has survived through courage and competence; the latter it has endured through ritualized self-justification, with precious little to show for the exertion.

Every time Israel acts, it is hauled before the global tribunal of sentiment. When a rocket lands in Tel Aviv, Israel is interrogated about proportionality. When a child is killed in Gaza, Israel is summoned to exhibit remorse. When a terrorist is eliminated, restraint is demanded — of Israel.

This moral conditioning now masquerades as diplomacy across much of the West, particularly when European states briefly pause their juvenile squabbling with one another to pronounce judgment.

What we are witnessing is not so much a double standard as a different standard — one for the Jews and one for everyone else. A double standard applies the same rules inconsistently. A different standard dispenses with shared rules altogether.

The commentariat’s addiction to moral equivalence flatters recreance. To intone that “both sides” are at fault is a lazy refuge from moral discrimination. It is the intellectual’s escape hatch from judgment, a form of ethical anesthesia administered to avoid the discomfort that clarity brings.

Israel will never be acquitted within this framework because moral equivalence is merely camouflage for a deeper resentment: Jewish sovereignty itself. The reasons are psychological, historical, and theological.

For centuries, Jews functioned as reminders of covenant — the inconvenient people who survived every empire that sought their eradication. Jewish persistence, and Israel’s rebirth in 1948, confound Christian replacement theology and affront Islamic supremacy.

The West, desperate to launder its colonial sins, projected them onto the Jewish state. The myth of Israel as a “white settler-colonialist” enterprise was, from inception, a moral-laundering mechanism. Western elites could denounce Israel to expiate themselves. The Holocaust had, until recently, rendered overt antisemitism unfashionable; so a new lexicon was devised — “decolonization,” “human rights,” “structural injustice.”

Israel became a vessel for Western anxieties, a scapegoat upon which virtue could be performed at no cost.

Israel’s compulsion to explain itself was born of historical trauma. For centuries, Jews survived by persuasion — appealing to rulers’ reason, petitioning for mercy, pleading for toleration. Even in sovereignty, that reflex persists. Every IDF spokesman, every moral disclaimer, every PowerPoint detailing precision strikes is the reverberation of a millennia-old instinct: “If they only understood, they would not hate us.”

But hatred of Jewish self-defense is not a misunderstanding. It is a preference. Much of the world prefers Jews unarmed, endangered, and morally ornamental — not armed, sovereign, and inconveniently human.

That is why no amount of explanation will ever suffice. Explanations deploy reason, and the hostility toward Israel is not rational. It is civilizational discomfort with the Jew who ceased being a moral metaphor and became a geopolitical actor.

Anyone who doubts the futility of moral justification is invited to examine its record.

In 1967, Israel implored Jordan’s King Hussein not to join the Six-Day War. He joined anyway, and Israel captured Jerusalem. The world condemned Israel for “occupation.”

In 2005, Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza. Hamas converted Gaza into a fortified launching pad for incessant rocket fire at Israel. When Israel retaliated, condemnation resumed on schedule.

In 2023, Hamas invaded Israel, incinerated families, raped women, butchered children, and livestreamed the sick spectacle. Israel responded, only to be accused of the great genocide blood libel, the medieval standard refurbished for contemporary consumption.

When the audience is so hostile that it treats Jewish survival as aggression, Israel’s explanations fall into a moral void greater than any known black hole.

Jerusalem’s defenses are immediately weaponized. Each justification is treated as corroboration of guilt. Each moral argument is reframed as a confession of disproportionate power.

The logic is elegantly circular: if Israel defends itself effectively, it proves moral inferiority; if it defends itself ineffectively, it proves moral incompetence. In either case, Israel is arraigned and convicted.

When Western journalists deploy the phrase “cycle of violence,” they anesthetize causality, dissolving the distinction between initiation and response. When they write that “clashes erupted,” they evacuate agency, as though wars are meteorological phenomena rather than deliberate acts.

Israel attempts to correct the record, marshal evidence, and provide documentation. Yet the public-relations contest is forfeited the moment the vocabulary of equivalence is conceded. The lexicon itself was engineered to ensure Israel’s syntactic guilt.

Israel must decline this game — speaking not to ingratiate, but to state.

Israel does not need to justify its right to live to those who have never risked their own. It need not explain civilian casualties to those who have never confronted enemies who embed themselves among civilians and disguise themselves as them. It need not prove democratic virtue to regimes that practice none. The purpose of Jewish sovereignty is not applause, but survival without permission.

In our era, morality has been inverted. Self-anointed humanitarians distrust strength more than wickedness. They gravitate toward victims — not from love of innocence, but because victimhood has become the final currency of moral authority. Thus Palestinians may bomb buses and retain the mantle of oppression, while Israel may intercept rockets and be indicted for brutality.

Victimhood is the new virtue. Power is the new sin. Israel confuses the two at its peril. It seeks legitimacy through suffering and reassurance through restraint. Yet the law of survival predates the feckless United Nations and exceeds its wisdom: you do not negotiate your existence with those who deny it.

The Jewish people did not survive Egypt, Babylon, Rome, and Auschwitz only to have the heirs of appeasement lecture them on ethics. There is strength in repudiating the premise that the Jewish state must perpetually petition for moral licensure.

Israel’s greatest task now is not to persuade the world but to remember itself — to recover the quiet confidence of a people who no longer need witnesses to believe they are real.

The world’s approval did not give the Jews their land, and its disapproval cannot take it away.