Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
More than 35 local, regional, national, and international church bodies have taken public actions in support of Palestinian rights, according to the USCPR. These include denominations such as the United Church of Christ, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Methodist Church, Mennonite Church, American Baptist Churches, Unitarian Universalists, Quakers, Catholics, and Church of the Brethren.

United Church of Christ (UCC) passed a national resolution in defense of Palestinian children with 79% support and had previously approved divestment in 2015. The Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and United Methodists have also passed divestment resolutions, with the latter adopting multiple pro-BDS resolutions at the annual conference level.

Mennonite Church voted approximately 98% in favor of a policy against investment in Israel’s military occupation. The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) affirmed Palestinian children’s rights and called for halting U.S. military aid to Israel in a nearly unanimous vote.

Additionally, Friends of Sabeel – North America reported that 17 churches and counting have declared themselves “HP-free,” boycotting Hewlett-Packard due to its involvement in Israeli surveillance systems. The World Communion of Reformed Churches, representing 80 million Christians globally, has also called for solidarity with Palestinians and rejected biblical justifications for injustice.

These actions reflect a growing trend among mainline Protestant and ecumenical Christian groups in the U.S. and globally to support Palestinian rights through boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) and public advocacy.

I'd like to audit every entity that utilizes a crucifix against the Jews

I've learned my duty at this time in history and why I'm excelling at it is to dose the gaping gashes of wounded Goi'tardery as they illustrate their conditions with generous doses of kosher salt.

dropping comments like Jesus isn't God and idolatry is like adultery and worshiping a man is ungodly

and what did he do Messianic exactly triggers them greatly...

I keep encountering atheists proclaiming love for rabbis Israel and Zionism for it's the only biblical truth they've ever experienced in there so-called Christian lives

Sandra Klein
The Christian Conference of Nicea in 325 AD ordered that the Jews be dispersed and despised because they murdered Jesus. Jews have survived because they have always had to struggle in this Christian environment of hatred. The Followers of Mohammed hate anyone who will not convert to Islam and follow Sharia law. Unfortunately in their whole history of 5000 years the Jews have not learned they must support each other. Today look at Soros and Bernie Sanders and the 38% of NYC Jews who voted for Mamdani.

It’s all very well to say the Israelis will ignore the opinions of the whole world which has constantly been against them but how could Israel survive without the Support of the US both in the past and present. Today Trump is the only leader in the world who supports Israel. What happens in the next election if we end up with someone like AOC or even Vance.

Most of Europe has already been taken over by Muslims and the US is not far behind. We have allowed woke bigots to take over our civilization and that population also includes many of our Jewish children.

Yes we must be strong and fight for our survival but there are too few of us to do it alone and we Jews can’t even keep a united front.

