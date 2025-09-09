Israel struck Hamas headquarters in Doha.

Good news is a rare commodity these days, but Israel’s strike against Hamas’ leadership in Qatar surely qualifies. Israel vowed that it would hunt down those responsible for the October 7 massacre wherever they might be. Once again it has made good on its promise.

Israel had already dispatched Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, but its remaining grandees abroad had grown accustomed to sipping Turkish coffee in six-star hotel lobbies under Qatari protection.

Those days are now over.

At the time of writing it was unclear exactly who had been killed, but with any providence Israel will have rid the earth of Hamas’ acting leader Khalil al Hayya, its former capo Khaled Mashaal, and its finance chief Zaher Jabarin, among others.

The strikes reportedly tore through a heavily guarded compound in Doha’s Legtifiya district, shaking the city’s gilded confidence and reminding Hamas that even its most secure havens are not safe.

Whether or not Israel killed every intended target does not matter. The symbolism alone is devastating for Hamas and humiliating for their Qatari patrons.

I know it is wrong to take pleasure in others’ demise, even enemies, but it is Yom Kippur soon, so I shall repent and remind Hashem of his promise to Moses.

For now, it is impossible not to feel a sense of righteousness when those who orchestrated the mass slaughter of Jews are suddenly compelled to taste the dread they once inflicted on others.

Israel has struck Hamas where it felt most secure, and the shockwave will reverberate outward to Qatar’s rulers, to the Muslim Brotherhood, and to all others who imagined Jewish blood could be spilled without retribution.

The world will feign outrage and shock, but it is the kind of shock a bully feels when his victim retaliates and fells him with an unexpected blow.

As if Haniyeh’s demise in Tehran were not sufficient, Hamas’ surviving leaders now know that geography confers no asylum and royal patronage no aegis. Just as Israel hunted down the Munich Olympic killers in the 1970s, the Jewish state is making clear that even in exile there is no sanctuary.

This upends the entire lattice of assumptions on which Hamas has operated. Israel has shattered Hamas’ long-held belief that the international community, wealthy patrons, and diplomatic camouflage could insulate them from retribution.

Israel’s strike is not only against Hamas, but against Qatar itself.