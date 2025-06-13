Israel strikes Iran: Three of our best stories on why Israel is right to have acted
It is mission critical. Israel has launched an attack on Iran's nuclear sites. To help readers understand it, here are three of our most highly regarded stories on Iran. Paywalls have been removed.
Israel has launched an attack to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites and to stop the Islamic Republic from developing its nuclear capabilities any further.
Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said Israel had “no choice but to act swiftly. If we do not act now, we will simply not exist. Iran has the ability to cause us considerable harm and we have prepared for that.”
“We are defending the free world from the terrorism and barbarism that Iran fosters and exports across the globe,” he said. “Many around the world — even if they won’t say so openly — know in their hearts: thanks to your determination and courage, citizens of Israel, and thanks to the bravery of Israel’s fighters, the world will be a safer place.”
To help put the situation in context, I have removed the paywalls on three of our most highly rated stories on the Islamic Republic of Iran from the past 18 months They explain:
Why Israel must destroy Iran’s nuclear sites.
Why Iran is best understood as a colonialist power.
A look at what a terrible year 2024 was for Iran and why it is now uniquely vulnerable
Hopefully, these essays will help readers understand the situation more fully. It will also show free subscribers some of the great content that lies behind our very modest paywall (a matter or considerable importance itself, so please consider seriously).
A collection of essential articles of our times, Nacham! I'm so glad that Israel struck Iran's nuclear sites! Israel has saved the world before by striking Iraq's nuclear facilities in 1981 and Syria's nuclear facilities in 2007. They are doing so again. The Islamic Republic of Iran is a dangerous pariah state in the Middle East. They are a theocracy with a gender apartheid who is the number one funder of terrorism in the world. They destroyed Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Gaza, and Yemen. They discriminate against racial, ethnic and religious minorities, LGBTQ+ people and disabled people. They threaten the United States, the West, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Kurds. Denying them a nuclear weapon is a must and further weakening and destabilizing the Ayatollah's regime is a must. Israel has certainly done the former and may have just the latter. Prior to the Islamic Revolution of 1979, Iran was ruled by the Shah Reza Pahlavi and a western-aligned monarchy. The Shah was a complex figure who was by no means an angel (i.e. SAVAK). But Imperial Iran under his majesty while not perfect, was a good country that was an oasis of modernization, industrialization, secularism, women's rights, religious freedom, and stability in a very backwards region of the world and a loyal ally to the United States, the West and Israel, a bulwark against Communism and Islamism, and way ahead of its Arab neighbors. Now Iran is a backwards, medieval and repressive nation that was dragged back 1500 years by Ayatollah Khomeini and his successors.
The Islamic Republic of Iran is allies with Russia, China, North Korea, and Cuba. They are a big player in the international drug trade, have tried to assassinate Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, former NSA Advisor and UN Ambassador John Bolton and other U.S. officials and are in cahoots with the Mexican drug cartels. Israel is doing the world a great service to the world by taking out the Islamic Republic's nuclear sites. They are not just protecting Israeli lives but also Arab, Kurdish, Berber, Asian, African, Latino, western, and American lives too. Had Iran built a nuclear arsenal, we'd all be in danger! Not to mention the frightening possibility that Iran could give nuclear weapons or the materials to make them, to their Islamist proxies. Can you imagine a nuclear armed Hamas, Hezbollah or Houthis? That can't be allowed to happen! Furthermore, the Islamic Republic seeks global domination. From Brooklyn to Bhutan, from Argentina to American Samoa, from the Volga to the Red Sea, the Ayatollahs want to rule over it all! They want to march down 1500 Pennsylvania Avenue, raise their flag over Big Ben, take photo-ops at Niagra Falls, take private tours of the Eiffel Tower, sail down the canals of Venice, occupy China's Forbidden City, and take the Amazon Rain Forest as their own private nature preserve.
My hope is that someday Iran will become a free democracy with the Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as a constitutional monarch. But for the time being, Israel is taking it to Tehran and preventing them from building a weapon that would wipe the nation state of the Jewish people from the Earth and annihilate all life on the planet. How curious that all of a sudden now that Israel has done this, the nations of the West are rallying to support them. First them condemn Israel, impose sanctions on them and threatened to recognize a Palestinian state. Now all of a sudden, they're singing a rousing chorus of Hatikvah and bleeding blue and white. Funny that! Again, Israel proves why it is the vanguard of western civilization against Islamist barbarism.
Imagine if Israel was as equally aggressive towards Iranians as a people, as a whole threatening to wipe Iran & It’s people off the planet!
But a Mentally Insane World is for the most part, against Israel who just wants to be left alone to live, on it’s Homeland.
Iran is lucky it has only just had a spanking. Israel could’ve easily ignored it’s restraint and annihilated Iran completely. But the Mind & Nature of Israelis is Not anything like the Mentally Deranged Iranians. And so the Lion has Roared ! 🫡🇮🇱 Iran has been Warned…. 🫵 don’t even think about it ☝️