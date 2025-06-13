Israel has launched an attack to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites and to stop the Islamic Republic from developing its nuclear capabilities any further.

Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said Israel had “no choice but to act swiftly. If we do not act now, we will simply not exist. Iran has the ability to cause us considerable harm and we have prepared for that.”

“We are defending the free world from the terrorism and barbarism that Iran fosters and exports across the globe,” he said. “Many around the world — even if they won’t say so openly — know in their hearts: thanks to your determination and courage, citizens of Israel, and thanks to the bravery of Israel’s fighters, the world will be a safer place.”

To help put the situation in context, I have removed the paywalls on three of our most highly rated stories on the Islamic Republic of Iran from the past 18 months They explain:

Why Israel must destroy Iran’s nuclear sites. Why Iran is best understood as a colonialist power. A look at what a terrible year 2024 was for Iran and why it is now uniquely vulnerable

Hopefully, these essays will help readers understand the situation more fully. It will also show free subscribers some of the great content that lies behind our very modest paywall (a matter or considerable importance itself, so please consider seriously).

It is time to destroy Iran's nuclear sites Nachum Kaplan · October 4, 2024 Here is a simple question. Would the showdown between Israel and Iran be more or less dangerous if Iran had nuclear weapons? Obviously, it would be orders of magnitude more dangerous. If Iran’s nuclear program is not destroyed soon, that is exactly where the world will find itself in a few years. Read full story

Understanding Iran as a colonialist power Nachum Kaplan · December 5, 2024 Israel is often absurdly accused of being a colonizing state, but it is Iran that more closely fits the description. The Islamic Republic’s actions in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Gaza, and Judea and Samaria, are more than meddling; they are colonialism. Read full story