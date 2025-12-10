We live in strange times. Diaspora Jews in the West are wondering whether they should make aliyah (immigrate to Israel), while a growing number of Israelis insist they would like to leave Israel. It is a fascinating juxtaposition that reveals Israelis do not grasp the extent to which Jew-hatred has been re-normalized in the West, nor do they fully appreciate that Israel has a very bright future.

It is hardly surprising that many Israelis are dissatisfied. They are emerging from two years of war, a prolonged hostage crisis, rolling terror attacks, constitutional pandemonium, and a government so dysfunctional it has permitted ideological pyromaniacs to ascend to ministerial portfolios. Some 82,700 Israelis left in 2024, surpassing the 55,280 who arrived.

Strangely, there is something salutary in this. It means Zionism has succeeded. Israel has become normal enough that its citizens experience the same tiresome bourgeois anxieties as everyone else — including the perennial fantasy that greener pastures lie elsewhere. There was a time when many Jews saw Israel as their only viable refuge.

The data underscores this normality. A 2023 Israel Democracy Institute survey found that about 37 percent of Israelis were contemplating emigration — a startling figure until one notices that between 30 and 35 percent of citizens in Western democracies routinely tell pollsters they want to emigrate. In Canada, the number is 27 percent; in the UK, 31 percent. These are countries to which people normally flock. Israelis moaning about wanting to move abroad is not an indictment of Israel’s trajectory but evidence that Israel has entered the quotidian grumblings of OECD-style middle-class life.

Yet this trend reveals that Israelis have an ossified, almost sepia-toned view of the West, which is understandable given how quickly much of the West has gone to the dogs, and to packs of stray mongrels at that.

Antisemitism is at record levels across the West, governments appear unwilling or incapable of confronting it, violence and discrimination have been reabsorbed into the cultural bloodstream, and Jews increasingly sense that their countries have betrayed them.

In the US, FBI hate-crime statistics released in 2024 showed a 361 percent increase in anti-Jewish incidents year on year. In the UK, the Community Security Trust recorded the highest number of antisemitic incidents since record-keeping began — more than 4,100 in 2023. France reported a 300 percent spike. Germany logged a 25-year high. These are not blips; this is civilizational regression.

I share these sentiments and believe Jews — especially the young, whose futures lie before them — should be acquiring Israeli passports, if only as insurance.

The West is no longer the introspective, morally anchored place that emerged after World War Two, where there was broad consensus on right and wrong. It has devolved into a postmodernist dystopia where left-wing ideologues declare moral categories “social constructs,” Islamist immigrants are welcomed as though their imported medieval hatreds constitute some kind of cultural enrichment, and the unlovely Far Right is dusting off its old regalia and polishing its jackboots.