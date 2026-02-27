Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It was amazing to see Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Israel on a state visit this week, if for no other reason than that I can boast about being ahead of the curve. I wrote a version of the essay below on October 1, 2025, under the title “Looking Eastward: Israel’s Foreign Policy for 2055,” in which I discussed Israel–India relations.

However, geopolitics has been moving fast, so I have significantly updated that piece below to reflect changes in Israeli, Indian, and Chinese policy, though my overall thesis is unchanged. You might want a cup of coffee and a slice of halva for this one, as it is long. Given the topic’s huge scope, you will see why. Every word, of course, is essential.

When I was in secondary school in Australia, back before Genesis, we had a choice of learning French or German. We had inherited the British worldview. I recall looking at a map as a teenager and wondering why we were not learning Indonesian, Chinese, or Japanese.

It was clear even then that the boom that has transformed Asia was coming, and I desperately wanted to be part of it—or at least to bear witness. As soon as I got to university, I studied Indonesian and ended up living and working there, reporting on the biggest stories from across the region.

In just a few decades, I watched Asia’s poor countries become middle-income ones, middle-income ones become rich ones, and China transform from a basket case into a behemoth. The world is very different now. Fly from a European or an American airport to many Asian ones and it feels like traveling forward in time.

This has been on my mind lately as I think about Israel’s diplomatic spats with European states and its burgeoning relationship with India. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Israel has cemented transformative ties between the countries, with implications that will unfold for decades.

While it is true that Israel’s relations with some of its traditional Western allies are going through a rough patch, those countries’ relative importance is not what it was 30 years ago.

Israel will have some diplomatic fence-mending to do once the mess in Gaza is more settled. That is doable. Yet Israel must have a clear-eyed view of how the world order will look in the decades ahead as Western influence wanes further.

Asia is going to eclipse Europe in terms of economic and strategic power. Israel must prioritize deepening strategic, technological, and military ties with rising giants such as India.

Europe has enjoyed a central role in world affairs for the last few centuries, but it is now in decline. Bad policy has contributed to this, but there is also an inevitability to it. For most of history, China has been the preeminent power center, so in some sense the changes ahead mark a reversion to the mean. We have simply lived in historically anomalous times.

By 2050, the European Union’s 27 states could account for less than 10 percent of global gross domestic product, as measured in purchasing-power-parity terms. It is why I pay little attention to what the likes of Belgium and the Netherlands say. Who cares?

Mexico, Turkey, and Vietnam could well have larger economies than Germany, France, and the UK by then. Europe will remain prosperous on a per capita basis, with high living standards, but it will account for less total output—from which national power ultimately derives.

Rising powers that do not defer to Western ideals have already changed the global financial and diplomatic architecture. The G20 has overtaken the G7 as the world’s preeminent international forum.

This is just the first step in what will be a seismic shift. It is only a matter of time before these new powers demand permanent seats and vetoes on the United Nations Security Council. The incumbents will be reluctant to give up power. It is going to be messy.

This is what will ultimately send the feckless UN the way of the League of Nations. I think Israel should quit the UN because it is a corrupt and unreformable antisemitic body. I believe Israel could do so with minimal consequence because the UN’s days are numbered for the reasons above. US President Donald Trump’s Board of Trustees for Gaza, though almost certain to fail, shows how fragile the UN has become and how little credibility it has left.

Unfortunately, the US will not walk out with it or defund the UN. While Trump is no fan of the UN, the US benefits more from the present system than it would from any future one in which other nations have a greater say.

In realist terms, influence stems from power—economic, demographic, and military—and Europe is losing ground in all three (although Asia faces its own demographic challenges with aging populations), even as it remilitarizes at a sloth-like speed in response to Russian aggression.

Correspondingly, Israel must reassess how much weight it gives to European opinions versus those of ascending powers.

Those outside Asia are often not fully aware of just how meteoric its rise has been. It is for good reason that the 21st century has already been dubbed the Asian Century. By mid-century, Asia will dominate the global economy in a way unseen in modern history, reclaiming a share of world output reminiscent of the preindustrial era.