Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Debkin's avatar
Debkin
3h

Says it all

It is an entire moral accounting system designed to ensure that only one side can ever accumulate debt.

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Clever Pseudonym
1hEdited

Something very ugly happened to the Western liberal intelligentsia sometime in the early 70s when Israel became a military power, won every war against its exterminationist enemies, and held occupied territories.

While the lessons of the Holocaust had been learned and absorbed by then, they couldn't become solidified into official Western post-God postmodern morality until there was a way to install this morality without having Jews at its center—people were getting tired of Jewish suffering and of postwar guilt and Jews don't make the best victims anyway, being smart, successful and often well-off. Also, Western morality since St Paul has always been defined as AGAINST the Jews, Jews being the Abel that makes the Cain.

So by Munich 1972 it was like a massive sigh of relief was heard round the world, Jewish blood was spilled (which always brings out jackals) and a whole sacred narrative appeared and congealed by the end of the decade: Now “Never again!” meant never again empire and colonialism, never again warmongering, nationalism, militarism, racism, bigotry and pillage etc. Thus the moment all these became official evils, the modern Satan and anti-Christ, was the same time a Jewish state was born, became powerful and committed the unforgivable sin of refusing to allow its enemies to overrun it.

And with perfect Hollywood timing, the casting call was answered for a new sacred victim, a new proxy Christ and proletariat in one, plucked from the obscurity of the Third World: the Palestinian. Noble brown savages chased from their indigenous land by a nationalist war machine, the Wretched of the Earth sculpted into a new totemic fetish object for the Western liberal intelligentsia to worship and adore, while setting up as a crusading moral priesthood. What sins, crimes, fears and neuroses did they need expunged? Settler-colonial racist imperialist capitalist apartheid genocide etc etc—And thus a new faith was born, with the Jewish scapegoat served at the ceremony.

But while this was either a fringe or secondary opinion in the prior century, now it's become the last crusade standing, the last shard of sacred in the Western rubble, mandatory dogma for every professor, activist and journalist throughout the world. There is only one permitted story and answer here: Palestinian pain and innocence, Israel evil and guilt. The entire conflict has become almost entirely symbolic, post-reality and impervious to evidence. The Palestinians walk the Via Dolorosa now, with Israel as Herod Antipas, the Jew who commits the eternal, unexpungable sin.

Once again, as with Christianity and Marxism, a new faith defines itself as an enemy of Jews and their stubborn particularism and posits their road to utopia as being paved over Jewish existence. What happens when a small apocalyptic cult becomes an official state religion? None of the prior examples are encouraging.

(Hope that made sense!)

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