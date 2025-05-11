The Australian lyrebird can mimic the sound of other birds, animals, and even nearby loggers' chainsaws. It lies about what it is to trick rivals and predators. Yet, it is still not the world's biggest liar.

That dubious honor goes to the anti-Israel brigade, which is my catch-all term for the world's international bodies, such as the United Nations (UN), parasitic non-governmental organizations, and “progressive” governments.

These fiercely antisemitic groups hold dearly Joseph Goebbels’ maxim that one should never tell a small lie.

Lies fall out of their mouths as easily as a campus idiot don a keffiyeh.

They accuse Israel of genocide, deliberate starvation, murdering children, apartheid, colonialism, what international law states, and many other imaginary sins and projections. All are demonstrably untrue, but these institutions persist with their lies, knowing that repeated lies can trump truth in the narrative wars.

So much of the world's international architecture is institutionally anti-Israel and under the leadership of racist pathological liars that it shows the world is in an unplumbed moral crisis.

The whole idea of internationalism and an international order may not survive this era, in the same way German intellectual life has never, and never will, recover from National Socialism.

To help you know whose comments to discount entirely as nonsense when reading news about Israel - and to salve my listomania - here are the world's biggest anti-Israel liars, in no particular order.