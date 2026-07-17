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Everyone knows what Israel exports: cybersecurity, medical innovation, artificial intelligence, water technology, missile defence systems, agricultural breakthroughs and a start-up culture that has become the subject of innumerable business-school case studies.

For decades, politicians, journalists and corporate leaders have marvelled at how a tiny country with few natural resources became one of the world’s foremost innovation centres. They call it the Start-Up Nation. Delegations arrive to study its venture-capital ecosystem, entrepreneurial habits and fusion of military experience with civilian ingenuity. Governments sign research agreements, multinational corporations establish development centres and universities launch exchange programmes.

The world eagerly imports Israeli technology, even as foreign leaders publicly lambast Israel for reasons. What it stubbornly refuses to import are Israeli strategic lessons.

That may prove a considerably more expensive mistake.

For nearly eight decades, Israel has been conducting an involuntary masterclass in national survival. Few countries have faced such relentless military, political, diplomatic and ideological pressure while remaining democratic, prosperous and technologically formidable. Every war, terrorist campaign, intelligence failure and diplomatic ambush has forced Israel to reconsider assumptions that much of the West treats as articles of faith.

The tragedy is that lessons acquired at such extravagant cost are routinely dismissed abroad as uniquely Israeli, peculiar to a small and quarrelsome corner of the Middle East. They are nothing of the sort. They are previews.

Israel inhabits tomorrow’s security environment before almost everyone else. The rest of the democratic world arrives later, usually looking astonished.

For years, Israel predicted that precision-guided missiles and unmanned aircraft would transform regional warfare, and the Israel Defense Forces invested on that basis. The concern was dismissed as a peculiarly Middle Eastern obsession. Then drones, missiles and precision strikes began reshaping battlefields from Eastern Europe to the Persian Gulf.

Israel also said that non-state armed groups would become the century’s defining security challenge. Hezbollah was treated as an aberration. Hamas was considered an especially unpleasant local curiosity. Then militias, proxy armies and terrorist organisations proliferated across regions from Russia to Africa, acquiring arsenals that were once the exclusive preserve of sovereign states.

Jerusalem also warned that social media would become a weapon of war rather than just a means of communication, and that international law would increasingly be manipulated as an instrument of political warfare rather than respected as a neutral framework. It warned that border security, mass migration and national identity were not just cultural debates for excitable television panels, but matters with profound strategic consequences.

Time after time, Israel has served as the democratic world’s early-warning system. Mostly, the alarm has been dismissed as paranoia until the fire reaches somebody else’s house.

Part of the problem is psychological. Many Western societies have mistaken their own recent historical experience for the norm and a universal law of human behaviour. Western Europe became peaceful, affluent and post-national after 1945, so its elites assumed that everyone else would travel towards the same destination, albeit at varying speeds and with regrettable delays. The Western conceit is extraordinary, as the US is discovering in Iran, where it should have easily won both on the battlefield and strategically.