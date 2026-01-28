Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion.

I wanted to write a piece on Israel’s history since independence through its leaders’ most famous quotes but whatever Israelis’ genius in agriculture, warfare, and technology, it does not seem to extend to oratory.

There are potent quotes but few great speeches, and almost no tradition of polished, elevated political language comparable to what the US or Britain produced in their hours of trial. The difference is only partly attributable to Israel’s smallness; it is chiefly one of history, circumstance, and outlook.

American presidents send their soldiers to war. Israeli prime ministers—especially in the early years, but always at some point in their lives—were those soldiers. Their wars were existential, and they were personally at risk. This chasm produces not just different policies, but a fundamentally different political grammar.

Inaugural Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion understood this from the beginning. “In Israel,” he said, “in order to be a realist, you must believe in miracles.” This is often quoted as romanticism but was really about military logistics.

Ben-Gurion’s assertion that “It doesn’t matter what the world says about Israel; it doesn’t matter what they say about us anywhere else. The only thing that matters is that we can exist here on the land of our forefathers” remains the truest and most correct thing anyone has uttered about Israel.

Early Israeli leadership spoke a language of civilizational triage. Israel’s founders were desperate emergency administrators, building a state while burying their dead. Ben-Gurion’s language often fused military toughness with moral seriousness.

Although an atheist, he quoted the Torah frequently, not as theology but as national memory. “The Bible is our mandate,” he said, not as a claim to divine right (as it is often deliberately misunderstood) but as a statement of historical continuity.

His contemporary and rival, Moshe Sharett, Israel’s second prime minister, represented the other pole of early Israeli political language: restraint, anxiety, and moral fear. He warned that “The fate of Israel depends on two things: its strength and its righteousness.”

Then there was the peerless Abba Eban, that rare Israeli rhetorician. He famously quipped that “the Arabs never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.” His observation that “If Algeria introduced a UN resolution declaring that the earth was flat and that Israel had flattened it, it would pass by a vote of 164 to 13 with 26 abstentions,” is a masterpiece of polemical concision.

Put simply, Israel has always had unique and extreme concerns and its political language reflects this. Disagreements between Israel and its Western allies are not just about policies, but the manner in which they are expressed as constituents of a wider worldview.

Israeli political speech is blunt and morally aspirational in equal measure, which offends the West in a fascinating civilizational mismatch. The West speaks of solutions, processes, resolutions, endings, and healings. Israel speaks of endurance, deterrence, memory, and recurrence.