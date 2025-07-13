The Jewish nation is stronger now than at any point in its long and storied history, including the First and Second Temple eras. It is easy to lose sight of this with resurgent antisemitism sweeping the world and Israel in the diplomatic firing lines, but it is the most remarkable achievement.

For over three millennia, the Jewish people have endured exile, persecution, and near-annihilation, yet they have not only survived, but thrived. Today, Israel stands as a testament to Jewish resilience, ingenuity, and unbreakable will. Militarily, economically, and technologically, the Jewish people have never been stronger.

This is not mere optimism; it is an incontrovertible fact. The ancient kingdoms of Israel and Judah, though grand in their time, were ultimately fragile, falling to Assyrian and Babylonian conquest. The Second Temple period ended in Roman destruction and exile. Modern Israel, however, is a regional superpower and a major world power.

To appreciate Israel’s strength fully, consider the previous two Jewish commonwealth’s weaknesses. Their demise also holds important lessons for Israel and Jews today.

The First Temple period was one of glory and collapse. King David united the tribes; Solomon built the Temple. Yet, within a generation of Solomon’s death, the kingdom split. Israel (the Northern Kingdom) fell to Assyria in 722 BCE. Judah barely lasted another century before Babylon razed Jerusalem.

This happened because of internal divisions; the tribes fractured, weakening collective resolve. This is a salient reminder to Israelis today, and Diaspora Jews, to stay united.

First Temple Israel’s alliances with Egypt and Assyria also proved fickle. Israel is discovering again that many historically friendly countries - such as the UK, Canada, France, and Australia - are undependable fair-weather friends.

Then there was moral decay. Prophets such as Isaiah and Jeremiah warned of corruption, idolatry, and social injustice, yet the people did not repent.

The First Commonwealth had moments of greatness, but it lacked the unity and long-term strategic vision required to endure.

After the Babylonian exile, Jews returned under Persian rule, rebuilt the Temple, and later established the Hasmonean dynasty. But again, disaster struck.

King Herod’s grandeur masked growing Roman control and Israel was soon little more than a corrupt vassal state. Sectarian strife - violence between Pharisees, Sadducees, and Zealots - weakened Israel’s ability to resist Rome. It ended in catastrophe. The Great Revolt (66-73 CE) ended in the Temple’s destruction. Bar Kochba’s rebellion (132-136 CE) led to genocide and exile.

The Second Commonwealth had spiritual vigor, but it lacked the military and political cohesion to survive Roman might.

Modern Israel is different. The Jews and Israel have learned from their history. Israel has greatly surpassed its previous incarnations.

In antiquity, Judea was a modest agrarian society. Its wealth was concentrated in the Temple and its surrounding trade areas. Today, Israel boasts a $500 billion economy, which is a staggering figure for a tiny nation only nine million people.

Israel is home to more start-ups per capita than any other country. It is a venture capital hub, and a global leader in cybersecurity, biotech, and artificial intelligence.

More Israeli companies are listed on America’s NASDAQ Stock Exchange, the tech world’s favorite equity funding exchange, than there are companies from all of Europe combined.

Israel is a unicorn factory with its start-ups routinely achieving billion-dollar valuations, with giants like Waze, Mobileye, and Check Point, reshaping global industries. I must add, however, that I am yet to forgive Waze for directing me down the wrong road the other day and sending me around in circles. It had me cursing in English, Yiddish, Hebrew, and a few other tongues.

The First Temple’s wealth paled in comparison. The Second Temple’s economy was ultimately crushed under Rome’s boot. Today, Israel is an economic titan and proof that Jewish prosperity is no longer at the mercy of foreign rulers.

The ancient Israelites were innovators and pioneers in agriculture, architecture, and law. But their technological reach was limited by the constraints of their era. Their descendants in modern Israel have shattered those limits. Israel is a global technology giant. Even countries that do not recognize Israel quietly buy its technology.

In a region plagued by drought, Israel invented drip irrigation and desalination, turning deserts into farmland. Israeli cybersecurity firms protect Fortune 500 companies, governments, and critical infrastructure worldwide. From the Iron Dome to drone warfare, Israel’s defense innovations have rewritten the rules of modern combat.

If you are reading this on a smartphone, it is almost certain that it contains Israeli technology, which poses something of a problem to the idiots who want to boycott, divest from, and sanction Israel. They are welcome to do so. They seem aware that if they really did this, they would no longer be living in modernity.

The First Temple had Solomon’s grandeur, and the Second Temple had Herod’s expansion, but neither had the power to defend themselves against annihilation. Today, Israel is a major military power with the world’s most effective defense forces.

The ancient Israelites knew war. David felled Goliath, the Maccabees overthrew Greek oppression, and Bar Kochba led a revolt against Rome. But each of these victories was fleeting, followed by catastrophic defeat.

No more.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is the world’s most battle-tested military, having triumphed against impossible odds in 1948, 1967, and 1973. The IDF’s stunning victory in its recent 12-day war with arch-enemy Iran, without a single Israeli combat casualty, is an achievement that matches the 1967 Six-Day War that showed the world that messing with the Jews is a very bad idea. Israel struck Iran’s nuclear sites and ballistic missile facilities, largely eliminating the existential threat the Islamic Republic posed.

Unlike the scattered Jewish rebels of antiquity, today’s Israel possesses nuclear deterrence - a silent but unshakable guarantee of survival - and a truly formidable conventional arsenal.

Its intelligence capabilities are like something out of Missing Impossible. Its assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was stunning given that the Mossad got to him in a Tehran safehouse, no less. Israel’s exploding pager operation that sent Hezbollah to its knees, and created a panic during which Israel killed Hezbollah chief Ismail Nasrallah, is right out of a spy novel.

Israel’s targeting of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s commanders and a dozen odd Iranian nuclear scientists showed Israel knew the movements and whereabouts of some of the world’s most security conscious people.

Technological innovation underpins Israel’s military might. From the Merkava tank to the Arrow missile defense system, Israel’s military technology outpaces its enemies and also produced a booming defense export industry (a Moral Clarity piece on this is coming soon so now is the time to upgrade to a paid subscription).

The First Temple fell to Babylon. The Second Temple fell to Rome. By contrast, Israel has spent the past 20 months decimating its enemies. Iran has been humiliated; its proxies in Gaza and Lebanon have been smashed and Israel’s regional military dominance is stronger than it has ever been.

Jews have always had a question mark hanging over their survival. Unlike other hates, antisemitism often comes with extermination as the goal. Pogroms, expulsions, and the Holocaust reinforced the image of the Jew as the eternal victim. No longer.

Israel’s existence and success have transformed the Jewish psyche. No more cowering. No more reliance on the mercy of kings or caliphs. The Jewish people now wield their own sovereignty, their own army, and their own destiny.

Read the mainstream media and listen to left-leaning Western governments criticize Israel and it is easy to think that Israel is diplomatically isolated, but that betrays a myopic understanding of international relations.

When Israel fights the Palestinians many nations (wrongly) support the Palestinians. When Israel fights Iran, the world rallies behind Israel. Almost all of Israel’s harshest critics acknowledge Israel’s right to exist and to defend itself, even if they do not like the way Israel does it.

Besides, the news media would have us believe that it is what the West thinks that really matters. That is just wrong. It is typical Western self-centeredness. Of course, the West is important, and Israel’s relationship with US is obviously by far Israel’s most important. What really matters, though, is Israel’s relations with its neighbors because they are the ones that pose a threat.

On that front, things have never been better. When Israel was recreated in 1948, not a single Arab country recognized it or supported anything but its destruction.

Today, Israel has diplomatic relations with Egypt, Jordan, and after the Abraham Accords in 2020, with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. Talks are underway about expanding these accords via normalization with Syria, Lebanon, and eventually Saudi Arabia, which is the Big Door Prize. Do not say it too loudly, but Riyadh allowed Israeli warplanes to fly through its airspace to attack Iran’s nuclear sites.

Israel has also become strong enough to push back against the United Nations (UN), that carbuncle of organization that Israel should quit immediately. I was so happy when Israel banned the terror-ridden United Nations Relief and Works agency that I got a little carried away on the arak. Israel is finally treating the UN with unbridled contempt it deserves.

There has also been a Jewish cultural renaissance. Hebrew, once confined to prayer books, is a thriving national tongue. Israeli films win Oscars and its authors enjoy international acclaim despite the Western arts world being grotesquely antisemitic and trying to cancel them.

All this success has replenished the Jewish nation. Israel’s Jewish population has surpassed seven million, more than were lost in the Holocaust. While Europe shrinks, Israel’s fertility rate outpaces most developed nations. Nothing shows country’s confidence in its future more than a high birthrate.

The First Commonwealth ended in exile. The Second Commonwealth ended in massacre. But the Third Commonwealth is a phoenix that cannot be burned.

Israel may be politically divided, but the unity after the October 7 attacks and during its recent war with Iran has been staggering. Jews unite when it counts. Israel’s technological advantage over its enemies, which people have been saying for 50 years cannot be sustained, is greater than ever.

The Jewish people have entered their greatest era. No longer subjects, but sovereigns. No longer supplicants, but innovators. No longer victims, but victors.

After 2,000 years of exile, the Jewish people returned to their homeland, and made such a success of it that they can be said to have conquered history.

Am Yisrael Chai. The Jewish people live, and they are stronger than ever before.