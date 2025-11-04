When I am not writing about Israel and smiting antisemites, I drive myself insane worrying about Israelis’ mental health. This is because, while I have had a long journalism career, I am also a licensed psychotherapist (long story—do not ask).

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has long been an issue for Israeli soldiers and civilians alike as the country has faced wars and terror attacks since its inception. Long-term data shows that among soldiers who reported having been under fire, 16.5 percent had been diagnosed with PTSD.

The sheer scale and horror of the October 7 attacks and the seven-front war that followed has caused an unprecedented wave of trauma, depression, anxiety, moral injury, and PTSD. Over the past two years, PTSD rates have doubled from 16.2 percent of the population pre-war to 29.8 % pre-war.

As reservists are the Israel Defense Forces’ backbone, civilians and soldiers overlap greatly in life experience. Reservists may return, redeploy, live as civilians, making reintegration becomes a blurred process. The traumas of civilian suffering and soldiering merge.

In civilian life, research into the aftermath of continuing missile attacks on southern Israel (among both Jewish and Bedouin adults) has shown a worrying prevalence of PTSD even outside intense combat zones.

These figures almost certainly understate the problem. Delayed onset, shame, stigma around mental health, and difficulties accessing care mean that many cases are never diagnosed or captured in statistics.

Israel is a society in which children have lived in threat zones, reservists have been deployed repeatedly, and families are suffering displacement or bereavement. The trauma is deep, cumulative, generational, and national in scope.

There are specific factors that magnify the problem. One is the constancy of traumatic events. Unlike isolated incidents, many Israeli civilians and soldiers are exposed to repeated shelling, rocket fire, ground combat, displacement, and the stress of hostage crises. This constancy makes the trauma “live” and cumulative.

For example, children in the Gaza-envelope region often live under constant threat of rocket fire. As many as 75 percent of children in Sderot under missile threat have exhibited PTSD symptoms or their precursors.

Another problem is the delay in seeking help due to the stigma attached to mental health issues. Historically, Israeli soldiers suffering from PTSD have faced stigma and difficulty getting their trauma recognized. While parts of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are world-leading in their approach to trauma, as an institution it fares less well. It has long been established that delays in clinical intervention worsen long-term outcomes.

Israel’s mental health system is ill-equipped to handle this surge. Too many medical professionals lack training in trauma care. Mental health resources suffer from chronic underinvestment even in the best of times—let alone during an emergency of this scale.

The good news is that Israel is not without tools. The country has some of the world’s best and most advanced treatment programs. The Israel Trauma Coalition brings together government ministries and NGOs to coordinate trauma response and resilience-building. The Israel Trauma & Resiliency Center (NATAL) specializes in war- and terror-related trauma and has long experience in this field. The Israel Center for the Treatment of Psychotrauma at Jerusalem’s Herzog Hospital has also pioneered school screenings, community resilience programs, and first-responder training.

The country has also done important work establishing protocols to identify risk factors for PTSD among civilians and soldiers (for example, a lack of warning time in missile attacks correlates strongly with higher trauma risk).

As positive as these are, the gaps gaps remain striking.

The first is the sheer number of PTSD sufferers. No mental health system has been designed to deal with individual, collective, and national trauma on this scale. There are too few professionals trained in trauma-specific, evidence-based therapies such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), trauma-focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Narrative Exposure Therapy (NET).

For all the centers and protocols that exist, Israel still lacks a fully integrated national trauma strategy that covers prevention, screening, treatment, reintegration, and long-term monitoring across all sectors—military, civilian, educational, and marginalized communities.

While Israel has implemented some school-based screening efforts, it is unclear how effective these have been or will be. Trauma in children tends to have long-tail consequences, affecting cognitive development, educational attainment, and emotional regulation. Early intervention is essential.

Israel’s marginalized communities face additional challenges. Bedouin, Arab-Israeli, and ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities, for example, may encounter cultural, structural, and linguistic barriers that mainstream trauma programs cannot easily accommodate.

A major factor rarely discussed is that PTSD sufferers will need support throughout their lives. PTSD can have delayed onset—even decades later—and can recur under new stress. Long-term tracking, continuous care, and a reintegration framework are essential.

Israel needs to implement universal screening and triage programs in high-risk populations—reservists, residents of threat zones, children in missile-threat areas, and families of hostages and the bereaved—to identify and assist people with trauma symptoms, dissociation, and PTSD indicators. Simple trauma-screening tools and referral pathways should be embedded in schools, primary care clinics, and military units. An anonymized national registry of trauma exposure and service access should be established to monitor scale and gaps.

A huge investment is needed to increase the number of trauma-focused therapists, mobile units, and telehealth services, especially for remote or high-threat communities. Schools in high-threat areas need embedded counselors and resilience curricula that teach coping mechanisms and normalize emotional responses.

First responders, educators, and community leaders must be trained in psychological first aid, trauma-informed practices, and secondary traumatic stress (for those helping trauma sufferers).

Funding is the biggest hurdle. For such a system to succeed, it must be funded on a scale comparable with physical wound care. That is a big ask, especially when Israel has already spent about $30 billion on the war effort.

Yet treating trauma is essential to national security: a traumatized populace and military cannot be resilient. Every Israeli citizen has a moral birthright to safety—physical, psychological, and communal. A nation that calls on its citizens to fight, endure, and sacrifice must reciprocate by helping them fight the trauma that invariably follows.