What I love about the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is that they do not fuck around. While the world drafts strongly worded resolutions and schedules urgent Security Council meetings that achieve absolutely nothing, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) solves problems. Permanently.

We just saw this ethos in action. When the 88 mullahs of Iran’s Assembly of Experts gathered in the holy city of Qom to select a replacement for the late and unlamented Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, they discovered that their meeting venue had a skylight they were not expecting. Several, in fact. Courtesy of the IAF.

You have to marvel at the precision. Israel deployed a 2,000-pound bomb to interrupt Iran’s most sacred political ritual — the cloistered process of choosing the next supreme leader, a procedure designed to project an image of divine right and temporal control.

The intelligence required to pull this off — reportedly involving vast amounts of AI-driven Israeli signals intelligence combined with a CIA human source inside Iran — was remarkable. Yet such operations are increasingly taken for granted in the fast-growing pantheon of astonishing Israeli intelligence and military successes over the past several years.

Consider the pattern.

This is the same ecosystem that quietly dismantled Hezbollah’s communications network through the now-famous pager operation, detonating hundreds of devices in Hamas commanders’ hands in a synchronized strike that left the group blinded, paralyzed, and exposed to decapitation.

It is the same intelligence architecture that enabled Israel to hunt down Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar — the architects of the October 7 massacre. Haniyeh was killed in a Tehran safehouse, no less, while Sinwar was killed after months of relentless pursuit through tunnels and ruins.

It is the same operational doctrine that has systematically eliminated Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders in Syria, destroyed precision-missile factories in Lebanon, and reduced much of Iran’s regional command structure to a list of obituaries with little sentimentality.

When Israel decides that a problem must be solved, it goes hunting and does not bother filing the paperwork.

This approach would not surprise the Romans. When the Roman Republic confronted hostile powers, it did not convene seminars on “de-escalation.” It targeted leadership. Roman generals understood that armies follow men and states follow rulers. Remove the ruler and the structure soon collapses. Israel’s campaign against the Iranian regime follows the same ancient logic: decapitate the system and hope the body begins to convulse.

Iran’s Islamist zeal is its primary defense against this, as it produces a cause, rather than a leader, to inspire loyalty.

Such operations speak to Israel’s clarity. Jerusalem does not view this as complicated or ambiguous. It rejects wholesale the idea that the world must sit idle while a genocidal theocracy that chants “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” convenes to perpetuate itself and continue developing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

For decades, the West approached Iran with a mixture of fear and appeasement — mainly the latter. Western governments negotiated, offered “off-ramps,” and prayed that the mullahs might one day moderate, something about as likely as me converting to Jainism.

This was shameful cowardice and a dereliction of duty.

It imagined that a regime that hangs homosexuals from cranes, shoots protesters in the streets and then, when they are wounded, in hospitals, and exports terrorism around the world was a rational actor with whom business could be conducted.

As far back as July 2025, with the IDF and the rest of Israel still reeling from the failures of October 7, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir convened a major strategic reassessment that produced a new operational doctrine: defense through offense.

The directive was clear. Israel would no longer ignore or tolerate enemy forces growing stronger in intent and capability within striking range of Israel. This is the intellectual foundation of Israel’s war against Iran.

The Assembly of Experts’ intent was to ensure that the Islamic Revolution continues through the anointment of a new tyrant.

By taking out the building while they were counting votes, Israel did not merely kill regime figures — though that is always a worthy goal when dealing with genocidal theocrats. It attacked the regime’s DNA.

This follows the elimination of Khamenei himself just days earlier during the war’s opening salvo.

On February 28, as part of Operation Roaring Lion and its US equivalent, Epic Fury, Israeli and American forces launched a broad campaign targeting Iran’s military infrastructure, nuclear program, and senior leadership.

The IDF stated its objective with refreshing honesty: “to thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and remove existential threats to Israel over time.”

Now that is a war aim. None of this containment and de-escalation nonsense.

Strategically, the campaign resembles the Allied targeting doctrine of the Second World War. Washington and London eventually concluded that defeating Nazi Germany required more than battlefield victories. It required the systematic dismantling of the regime’s command structure, industrial capacity, and leadership network. The goal was not merely to repel aggression but to render the enemy unable to continue making war.

Israel’s doctrine toward Iran rests on a similar principle.

What makes the strike on Qom particularly devastating is the intelligence involved and the level of infiltration and reach implied. Israeli services knew not only that the Assembly was meeting, but exactly when the votes were being tallied.

This is the equivalent of knowing the exact second a bank manager is opening the vault. It speaks to a level of penetration inside the Iranian regime that is right out of a spy novel.

Israel has, of course, practiced this art before. After the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Mossad spent years tracking down the Black September operatives responsible. One by one they were located and eliminated across Europe and the Middle East.

The lesson was simple: if you murder Jews, the calendar may move forward, but the clock never stops ticking. Israel eventually arrives.

Mossad officials have long noted that Iranian assets are relatively easy to recruit because the regime is so deeply unpopular. The Islamic Republic survives through fear, corruption, and the most savage repression — not loyalty.

In such systems, informants abound.

Critics, of course, are already wailing. They are dubbing this an “escalation,” warning darkly that it could trigger a wider regional war and insisting that more “proportionate” responses are required.

What claptrap.

What is the proportional response to a regime that has spent 40 years trying to build a nuclear weapon to wipe an entire member state of the United Nations off the map?

There is none.

You cannot proportionally defuse an existential threat. You either eliminate it or you perish.

Great powers throughout history have understood this brutal arithmetic. The British eventually grasped it when confronting Napoleonic France. The US grasped it when confronting Imperial Japan. When a rival regime openly prepares your destruction, the luxury of gradualism disappears.

Survival compresses time. Decisions that once took years must now be made in hours.

The IDF’s new doctrine — which designates 2026 as a “year of readiness” — reflects this reality. Israel has moved away from the old model of deterrence and containment that kept the region in a perpetual state of cold war.

That model collapsed on October 7, 2023, when the world saw what happens when declared genocidal intent is treated as rhetorical excess rather than operational planning.

The new model — elevating the Depth Corps into a strategic command focused on the “second circle” of enemies such as Iran, which do not share a border with Israel — is about taking the fight to the enemy before the enemy brings the fight to you.

The strike on Qom is the purest expression of that philosophy.

Why wait for the new Supreme Leader to settle into his bunker, consolidate power, and greenlight the next wave of terror? Why allow the regime a moment of stability?

You hunt them while they are voting, when they are counting and, once they have chosen a new leader, you move him to the top of the list.

These strikes send a clear message to any actor hostile to Israel: the old rules are gone.

The days when Iranian generals could fly in and out of Syria with impunity, when Hezbollah could stockpile precision-guided missiles, when Iraqi militias could operate as Tehran’s personal shock troops — those days are over.

Israel is no longer managing the conflict. It is playing the endgame.

By targeting the regime’s heart and decapitating leadership in a sustained campaign, Israel is creating a power vacuum.

In a theocracy, or almost any autocracy, a power vacuum is a death sentence.

So back to my opening line. What I like about the IDF is that they do not fuck around.

While diplomats wring their hands, the IAF drops bombs on the enemy’s brain trust.

This is the difference between a people who have decided to live and a people who are still thinking about living.

Israel cannot afford ambiguity. It must be lethal, precise, and relentless.

Striking a room full of clerics while they try to pick the next Ayatollah is not just a military strike; it is also a moral and psychological one.

It tells the Iranian people — who have suffered under this tyranny for decades — that their oppressors are not invincible.

It tells the region that the cost of aggression is no longer measured in sanctions, but in leadership funerals.

The world is safer today than it was yesterday because Israel decided that the best time to kill terrorists is when they think they are about to become kings.

Keep hunting, IAF. Do not stop until the concept of a Supreme Leader is just a bad memory in history’s pages.